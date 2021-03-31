DANVILLE — After just under two years on the job, Schlarman Academy athletics director Eric Crist is stepping down on April 9.
Crist, who got the job at Schlarman in July of 2019, will be going to Division II Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo. as an Assistant Athletic Director.
BHRA 0, Iroquois West 0
GILMAN — Garrett Huls had six saves, but the Blue Devils had to settle for a scoreless tie with Iroquois West on Wednesday.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was coming off Tuesday’s game with Schlarman Academy, which saw Murphy McCool scored a minute into overtime to give the Blue Devils a 2-1 win over the Hilltoppers.
Liam Oxendine scored the first goal of the game for the Blue Devils a minute into the game, but the Hilltoppers would even the score on a goal from Sam Kelley.
Garrett Huls had six saves for BHRA, while Jamal Taylor had 13 saves for the Hilltoppers.
The Blue Devils are 6-1-1 and 5-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will play Hoopeston Area today.
Oakwood/SF 7, Geo-RF/Westville 0
GEORGETOWN — Brady Tevebaugh had two goals with four assists as the Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team shut out Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 7-0.
Grant Powell had two goals and two assists for the Comets, while Sam Howie had two goals and Nathan Wright added a goal.
Aaron Dean had four saves in goal for the Oakwood/SF, who is 5-1.
Chance Bays had six saves in goal for the Buffaloes, who drop to 1-5.
PREP SOFTBALL
N. Vermillion 11, S. Putnam 2
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion softball team started the season with an 11-2 win over South Putnam on Tuesday.
Jenna Bailey and Ava Martin each hit home runs for the Falcons, while Bailey, and McKenzie Crowder each had three RBIs, Tera Thompson had two hits and two RBIs, and Bailee Starkey had a RBI.
Emily Fitzwater had seven strikeouts and gave up three hits for North Vermillion.
BHRA 2, Schlarman 0
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team cruised to a 25-17, 25-13 win over Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.
Sophia Rome had six kills and five aces for the Blue Devils, while Ravyn Davis had four kills, Mikayla Cox had four aces, McKenna Kopatich had 10 assists and Ella McFarland had six assists.
Salt Fork 2, Oakwood 0
FITHIAN — Kendall Cooley had 10 digs as the Salt Fork volleyball team beat Oakwood 25-17, 25-10 on Tuesday.
The win follows Monday’s match, where Salt Fork beat Armstrong-Potomac 25-20, 16-25, 25-17 as Olivia Birge had two aces and 20 assists.
Chrisman 2, Hoopeston Area 1
HOOPESTON — The Chrisman volleyball team found a way to beat Hoopeston Area 25-8, 18-25, 25-19 on Tuesday.
Maecy Johnson had seven kills, four aces m three assists and three blocks for Chrisman, while Hannah Lunger had 15 assists, three aces, four kills and two blocks and Kailey Phipps had four aces, three kills and two assists.
The Cardinals will face Oakwood on Thursday, while the Cornjerkers will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.
