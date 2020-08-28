CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team continued its unbeaten start on Thursday with a 3-0 win over Southmont.
Holly Linville had 12 kills, six blocks and four aces for the Trojans, who won 25-14, 25-12, 25-22, while Amber Cruser had seven kills and three blocks, Nai’a Pettit had seven kills and 19 digs and Karsyn Engle had 28 assists.
Covington is 4-0 and will host North Vermillion on Tuesday.
Crawfordsville 3, Seeger 0
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Riley Shrader had five kills and two blocks but the Patriots lost 25-15, 25-13, 25-12 to the Athenians.
Sophia Ashby had 14 assists and Aubry Cole ahd eight digs for Seeger, who is 3-4.
S. Newton 3, F. Central 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Larissa Bowers had four kills, but the Mustangs lost to South Newton.
Lillie Fishero had three kills, seven assists and five aces for Fountain Central, while Chloe Golia had three kills and three blocks, Trinity Lindquist had seven assists, Marley Massey had 14 digs and Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons had 10 digs.
PREP BOYS TENNIS Covington 3, Seeger 2
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Evan Norton, Myles Potter and Nolan Potter each won in singles as the Trojans got past the Patriots.
The doubles teams of Drew Holland and Logan McFatridge and Kaiden Peterson and Shawn Grady each won for Seeger.
