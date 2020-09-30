VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Covington boys tennis team had a challenging opener in sectional play on Wednesday.
The Trojans won two singles matches and a doubles match to get past Benton Central 3-2 in the opening match of the sectional at Fountain Central High School.
Calvin Springer and Evan Norton won in singles for Covington, while the team of Nolan and Myles Potter won in doubles.
The Trojans are 12-5 and will play Attica in the semifinals today at 4:30 p.m. EST. Seeger and Fountain Central will play in the other semifinal.
Watseka 6, Schlarman 3
WATSEKA — The Hilltoppers won two singles and one doubles match but it was not enough as they lost to the Warriors on Tuesday.
Maya Jenny won her match 8-0 for Schlarman Academy, while Taylor Fowler won her match 8-4 and the duo would team up for an 8-2 doubles win.
Schlarman will have a week off before hosting Mahomet-Seymour on Oct. 6.
North Putnam 2, Covington 1
ROACHDALE, Ind. — With sectional play set for Monday, the Trojans got an early look at their postseason opponent on Tuesday.
The Trojans took on North Putnam in the regular season finale and while they took the lead at halftime, North Putnam came through with two goals in the second half.
Savion Waddell scored the lone goal for Covington, while Jacob Holycross assisted on the goal. Jack Stewart had three saves in goal for the Trojans, who end the regular season at 9-3 and will face North Putnam again on Monday at Bethesda Christian High School in Brownsburg, Ind.
Seeger 3, S. Vermillion 0
CLINTON, Ind. — The Patriots cruised to a 25-13, 25-19, 25-19 win over South Vermillion on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Riley Shrader had eight kills and five blocks for Seeger, while Paige Laffoon had 10 kills, Sophia Ashby had 22 assists and six kills and Macy Kerr had five blocks.
The Patriots are 10-9 overall and 4-2 in the WRC.
DACC competes in Invite
BLOOMINGTON — The Jaguars ended up sixth in the Heartland Community College/Illinois Central College Invitational on Monday and Tuesday with a score of 652.
Nick Pinter had the lowest score for Danville Area Community College with a score of 159, while David Warren had a 163, Ryan Wolfe had a 167 and Logan Richardson had a 168.
