CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Even though the season is over for the Covington boys tennis team, the Trojans can still make moves individually.
The doubles team of Myles Potter and Jackson Kindell beat Northview's Hunter Johnson and Caden Schrader to win an individual sectional on Wednesday.
Potter and Kindell are 24-1 and will play in regional action on Oct. 15 at Kokomo.
In singles action, Evan Norton will see what he can do in sectional play today.
On Tuesday, the Trojans lost 3-2 to Owen Valley. Norton got the win in singles for the Trojans, while Potter and Kindell won in doubles.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Hoopeston Area 3, BHRA 2
ROSSVILLE — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils got going two minutes into the contest on a goal from Evan Cole. Cole would later assist Logan Hall to give BHRA a 2-0 lead.
The Cornjerkers made Owen Root move from goalkeeper to the field for the second half and it paid off as Root had two assists, including the game-winner to Harrison Woods. Talan Gredy-Nelson had two goals for Hoopeston Area, while Brayden Walder had four saves to get the win in goal.
Hoopeston Area is 13-7-1 and 8-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will host Iroquois West today for Senior Night.
Fisher/GCMS 1, Oakwood/SF 0
FISHER — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team lost a close 1-0 decision to Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Tuesday.
The Comets made the lone mistake in the match with an own goal in the second half.
Joshua Ruch had eight saves for OSF, who is 18-4-2 overall.
Watseka 4, Schlarman 3
WATSEKA — The Schlarman boys soccer team lost a close 4-3 decision to Watseka on Tuesday.
The Hilltoppers were down 3-0 at halftime, but made things interesting in the second half.
Schlarman will face Danville First Baptist today.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Salt Fork 2, Iroquois West 0
GILMAN — The Salt Fork volleyball team went on the road and beat Iroquois West 25-17, 25-13 on Tuesday.
Kendyl Hurt had 15 kills for the Storm, while Macie Russell had eight kills, Maya Smith had five kills and four aces, Alexa Jamison had 25 assists and Kendall Cooley had 14 digs.
The Storm will face St. Joseph-Ogden today.
BHRA 2, Hoopeston Area 1
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team rallied from a first-set defeat to beat Hoopeston Area 19-25, 26-24, 25-15.
The Blue Devils will face Chrisman today, while the Cornjerkers will play Iroquois West.
A-P 2, Tri-Point 1
CULLOM — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team rallied to beat Tri-Point 24-26, 26-24, 25-19 on Tuesday.
Lily Jameson had 27 assists and 16 digs for Armstrong-Potomac, while Gracie Gordon had 12 kills, Ella Lund had seven kills, two blocks and three aces and Kyla Bullington had four kills and two blocks.
The Trojans are 14-9-1 and will play Watseka today.
Watseka 2, Westville 0
WATSEKA — The Westville volleyball team lost to Watseka 25-20, 25-12 on Tuesday.
The Tigers will play Oakwood today.
Seeger 3, Southmont 1
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team lost the first set, but won the last three to win 25-27, 25-17, 25-14, 28-26 against Southmont on Tuesday.
Paige Laffoon had 26 kills and 24 digs for the Patriots, while Chase Lemming had 20 kills and 12 digs, Anna Moore had 49 assists, Addie Shrader had 36 digs and Rylea Wetz had nine kills.
The Patriots are 12-10 and will travel to North Montgomery on Saturday.
T.H. South 3, Covington 1
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team hit the road to play Terre Haute South and lost 25-16, 25-18 23-25, 25-16.
Alex Sutherlin had seven kills, 15 digs and 10 aces for the Trojans, while Lauren Vale had seven kills, Peyton Brown had four kills, 16 digs and 22 assists and Maddix Minick had three kills and four blocks.
The Trojans are 15-12.
