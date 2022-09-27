VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Covington boys tennis team were able to take the top prizes at the Wabash River Conference Tournament.
In singles, Evan Norton won his second straight conference title with 6-4, 6-3 win over Seeger's Thomas Lemming. Norton and Lemming were joined by Christian Holland of Seeger and Gabe McCollum of Fountain Central.
In doubles, Myles Potter and Jackson Kindell won for the Trojans 6-4, 6-0 over Fountain Central's Lukas Miller and Koby Wolf. For Potter, it was an unprecedented fourth straight WRC doubles title and for Kindell, it was his first All-WRC honor. Miller and Wolf each made the All-WRC team for the first time.
Fountain Central will also host an IHSAA sectional starting on Wednesday. On Thursday, Fountain Central will play Seeger while Covington will play either Attica or Benton Central. The title match will be set for Friday.
PREP FOOTBALL
BHRA 60, Oakwood 21
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team were able to cruise to a 60-21 win over Oakwood in the Vermilion Valley Conference South opener for both teams on Friday.
The Blue Devils took a 14-0 first quarter lead, but Oakwood was able to get the lead down to 21-14 in the second quarter before BHRA scored twice late in the quarter for a 33-14 halftime lead.
In the second half, BHRA continued to break down Oakwood as the Blue Devils outscored the Comets 27-7 in the half.
BHRA is 5-0 and 1-0 in the VVC South and will face Salt Fork next week while Oakwood will face Westville next week.
Westville 33, HAAP 26
WESTVILLE — The Westville football team saw themselves down 20-14 at halftime, but was able to power past in the second half to beat Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 33-26 on Friday.
Houston Bryant scored three touchdowns for the Tigers with runs of 65, five and one yard, while Craig Johnson returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and Landon Haurez had a 33-yard run.
The Cornjerkers actually scored the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter and after Bryant scored his first two touchdowns, they would tie the game and take the halftime lead with a 25-yard fumble recovery.
The Tigers are 3-2 and 1-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference South and will play Oakwood Friday.
HAAP drops to 1-4 overall and 0-1 and will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman Friday.
Salt Fork 47, Geo-RF/Chrisman 0
GEORGETOWN — The Salt Fork football team started fast and was able to go on to beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 47-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference South opener for both teams.
Ben Jessup had 76 yards rushing and scored four of the first five touchdowns for the Storm, while Ethan McLain ran twice for 40 yards and a score, Kam Keller ran for a one-yard score and Nathan Kirby returned a pass 90-yards for the last score of the game.
The Storm are 3-2 and 1-0 and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin next week. The Buffaloes are 0-5 and 0-1 and will take on Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac next week.
N. Vermillion 60, Attica 12
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team broke a two-game losing streak on Friday with an 60-12 win over Attica.
Cody Tryon ran for 195 yards with four touchdowns for the Falcons, while Jerome White passed for 103 yards and ran for 45 yards and three touchdowns and Jarred Pruitt had 47 yards and two scores.
The Falcons are 3-3 and 2-2 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Parke Heritage next week.
Covington 33, Parke Heritage 30
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — After four straight losses, the Covington football team picked up its second win of the season on Friday.
The Trojans beat Parke Heritage 33-30 in Wabash River Conference action.
Covington is 2-4 and 1-3 in the WRC and will face Seeger next week.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Danville runs in invite
SPRINGFIELD — The Danville cross country teams ran in the Springfield Invitational on Saturday.
The highest finish for the Vikings was Allison Thompson, who took 10th in the girls race in 20 minutes, 12 seconds. Teammate Brooklyn Warfield was 78th (24:47).
The boys team was 17th as a team with Phil Andrei Pacheco taking 63rd (19:08), Evan Vredenburgh was 84th (19:54), Josiah Williams took 91st (20:27), Revan Bailey placed at 94th (20:37), Jesse Grupe was 105th (21:12) and Brady Ohlmiller was 129th (24:08).
Fountain Central runs in stampede
OXFORD, Ind. — The Fountain Central cross country teams were part of the Bison Stampede on Saturday.
The boys team was ninth as a team with Hayden Kler taking third with a season=-best 17 minutes, 40 seconds, while Ethan Mellady was 40th (19:51), Jessie Frazee was 57th (20:41), Taden Dahl was 92nd (24:05) and Maddix Carson had a 41:46.
The girls team did not have a team score as Alydia Mellady was 40th (25:35), Madi Morgan was 50th (27:33), Lilly Cunningham was 54th (27:55) and KayLee Spragg was 56th (28:11).
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Seeger, Crain finish at regional
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Seeger and Covington's Sydni Crain played in an IHSAA regional on Saturday at Battle Ground Golf Course.
The Patriots had a team score of 447 as Jayci Halsema had a 105, Macy Kerr and Joey Salts each had a 113, Lauren Lloyd had a 116 and Maddie Hays had a 122.
Crain was the lone representative for the Trojans and finished with an 83.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
First Baptist 3, Watseka 0
WATSEKA — Remington Rebert had two goals as the Knights shut out the Warriors.
Josiah Watson had a goal and Jake Cummins had eight saves in goal for First Baptist, who are 6-0-2 and will host Rantoul today.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Covington 4, N. Montgomery 1
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls soccer team was able to beat North Montgomery 4-1 on Saturday.
Isabella Lynch, Summer Krepton, Kenzie Gasaway and Emma Holycross each had goals for the Trojans, while Kennedie Cadman, Haley Holycross, Andrea Estes and Keira Smith each had an assist.
Karma Kingery had four saves in goal for the Trojans.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Seeger wins Bi-County
ATTICA, Ind. — For the first time since 2008, the Seeger volleyball team won the Bi-County Tournament on Saturday.
The Patriots beat Fountain Central 25-4, 25-15 and Covington in the title match 25-21, 25-22. Chase Lemming had 25 kills and 15 digs for Seeger, while Paige Laffoon had 11 kills, 18 digs and seven aces, Addie Shrader had 23 digs and six aces and Anna Moore had 43 assists.
Alex Sutherlin had 12 kills, 17 digs and three aces for the Trojans, who beat Attica 25-11, 25-18, while Maddix Minick had nine kills and five blocks, while Lauren Vale had nine kills and 15 digs.
BHRA 2, Fountain Central 0
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils beat the Mustangs 25-13, 25-11 on Monday in non-conference action.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will play Armstrong-Potomac today.
Danville competes in invite
WATSEKA — The Danville volleyball team lost all three of its matches in the Maroon Poole of the Watseka Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.
The Vikings lost to the host Warriors 23-25, 25-15, 15-6, Gardner-South Wilmington 22-25, 25-14, 15-12 and Peotone 23-25, 25-12, 15-6.
Milford was 2-1 in the White Pool and took third and Grant Park would win the title.
The Vikings will return to Big 12 Conference action Tuesday against Peoria Richwoods.
A-P fifth at invite
ARCOLA — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team beat Urbana and Tuscola and lost to Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond and Mowequa Central A&M to take fifth in the Arcola Volleyball Invitational.
Lily Jameson had 54 assists, 7 kills and 17 digs for the Trojans, while Kyla Bullington had 21kills and 24 digs, Gracie Gordon had nine kills and Gigi Mulvaney had nine kills and five blocks.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
DACC third at invite
MARION — The Jaguars are third after 36 holes of action at the John A. Logan Invitational at Kokopelli Golf Course.
Caleb Lavender is second at 151 for Danville Area Community College, Rocco Page was tie for 11th (158) and Grady Lancaster and AJ Johnson were tied at 14th (159).
The Jaguars will finish play in the Invitational today.
