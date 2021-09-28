VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Wabash River Conference tennis tournament pretty much ended up like it had in the season.
The Covington boys tennis team won the individual and doubles titles on Monday after semifinal and finals action at Fountain Central High School,
Evan Norton won the singles title for the Trojans, beating Christian Holland 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals and teammate Calvin Springer 6-2, 6-3 in the final. Springer beat Parke Heritage's Evan James 6-2, 6-1.
For Norton it was his first title and second all-WRC honor, while Springer and James each got their third and Holland got his first.
In the doubles, brothers Myles and Nolan Potter beat Fountain Central's Carter Merryman and Brayden Prickett 6-0, 6-0 in the final. It is the third straight doubles titles for the Potters and Nolan now has four honors and Myles has three. Merryman and Prickett each got their first.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Danville 9, Central 0
DANVILLE — With a full roster back, the Vikings were strong in sweeping the Maroons at home.
Lexi Ellis, Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne, Cici Brown, Reese Rundle and Hannah Schroeder each won in singles for Danville, while Towne and Hotsinpiller, Ellis and Schroeder and Rundle and Brown each teamed up to win in doubles.
The win wrapped an great weekend for Danville as they beat Peoria Notre Dame and Normal West with identical 7-2 wins on Saturday.
Towne, Brown and Rundle won in singles in both atches, while the doubles teams of Ellis and Schroeder and Rundle and Brown also won.
The Vikings will host Bloomington today.
PREP FOOTBALL
Westville 55, HAAP 26
HOOPESTON — An odyssey that has taken the Westville football team all over the area had its final stop on Friday against Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac.
The Tigers took a strong lead and would go on to get a 55-26 win over the Cornjerkers.
Westville took a 14-0 lead, but HAAP would not go away and would only be down 28-20 at halftime.
But in the second half, the Tigers wore down the Cornjerkers to win the Vermilion Valley Conference South opener for both teams.
Anthony Zamora passed for 194 yards and a touchdown and ran for 62 yards and a TD for HAAP, while Abel Colunga ran for 40 yards and a score and Hunter Cannon caught five passes for 123 yards.
The Tigers are 4-1 overall and will finally come home to Memorial Stadium next week against Oakwood. Westville had been playing every game of the Spring 2021 season and the fall season so far on the road as the football, baseball and softball fields were all being renovated.
HAAP is 2-3 and will look to get back on track with a home game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman Friday.
Salt Fork 54, Geo-RF 0
CATLIN — The Salt Fork football team remained undefeated on Friday with a 54-0 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman.
The Storm made most of its noise in the first quarter with two touchdown runs from Ben Jessup and runs from Ethan Davis, Ethan McLain and an 3-yard touchdown pass from Colden Earls to Nathan Kirby.
In the second quarter, Cam Merritt and Carter Chambliss each had touchdown runs and Jamison Remole scored in the fourth quarter.
Jessup ended up with 95 yards, while Chambliss had 52, Merritt had 51 and Cam Keller had 33 yards.
The Storm 5-0 and 1-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference South and will take on Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Friday. The Buffaloes are 0-5 and 0-1 and will play Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac.
Seeger 22, Fountain Central 15
VEEDERBURG, Ind. — The Seeger football team took a quick lead and was able to hang on to beat Fountain Central 22-15 in Wabash River Conference action.
Makhi Johnson got things going for the Patriots with a 65-yard pass from Noah Stephen. Rayce Carr would catch a 8-yard pas from Stephen in the second quarter for a 16-0 halftime lead.
The Mustangs got on the board in the third period as Owen Acton ran for a 42-yard score and would score on two-yard run to pull within 16-8, but Stephen scored on a two-yard run late in the third to boost the Patriots' lead.
Acton scored on a 10-yard run in the fourth, but Fountain Central could not get any closer.
Peyton Chinn ran for 229 yards for Seeger, while Johnson caught eight passes for 132 yards and Carr caught eight passes for 58 yards and Stephen passed for 208 yards.
Acton ran for 113 yards while AJ Hall passed for 80 yards and Brian Chirinos caught three passes for 35 yards.
Seeger is 4-2 and 2-2 in the Wabash River Conference and will host Sheridan Friday, while Fountain Central is 3-3 and 2-2 and will travel to South Vermillion Friday.
N. Vermillion 41, Attica 0
ATTICA, Ind. — Jerome White threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns and would score on a run as the North Vermillion football team beat Attica 41-0 on Friday in Wabash River Conference action.
Landon Naylor had four catches for 166 yards and four touchdowns for the Falcons, who 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the WRC and will host Parke Heritage Friday.
Covington 54, S. Newton 27
KENTLAND, Ind. — The Covington football bounced back in a big way from last week's loss to Seeger with a 54-27 win over South Newton on Friday.
The Trojans scored all of their points in the first half with 14 in the first quarter and 40 in the second quarter.
Alan Karrfalt had 191 yards passing with five touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards and another score for the Trojans, while Duncan Keller had nine catches for 98 yards and a touchdown, Neil Ellmore ran for 65 yards and a touchdown, Dane Garling ran for 60 yards and caught three passes for 30 yards and a score.
The Trojans are 4-2 and will play Attica Friday.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
BHRA seventh at Classic.
OAKWOOD — Eli Mojonnier took second individually on Saturday as the Blue Devils was seventh as a team in the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Classic.
Mojonnier had a time of 15 minutes for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Emerson Thorlton was 35th (16:49), Murphy McCool was 53rd (17:22) and Josh Gernand was 60th (17:36).
John Phipps was 95th (18:30) for Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, who was 20th, while Joshua Goulding was 113th (19:14) and Eli Kennel was 119th (19:26) for Armstrong-Potomac and Konner Renner was 64th (17:54) and Nathan Odle was 66th (17:55) for Seeger.
In the girls meet, Seeger was fourth with Hadessah Austin taking sixth (18:18) and Jennifer Romero was 12th (18:40).
Oakwood was 11th with Macie Russell leading the wa at 19th (19:02) and BHRA's Gabby Moreman was 22nd (19:12).
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Hoopeston Area 6, BRDW 0
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers scored early and often as they shut out Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon.
Isaias Diaz and Kamerin Cade each had two goals for Hoopeston Area, while Talen Gredy had a goal and a assist, Ben Brown had a goal and Nick Hofer had three assists.
Derek Drayer had three saves in goal for the Cornjerkers, who will face Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley today.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Westville 2, Geo-RF 0
WESTVILLE — Ella Miller had seven kills, two aces and five digs as the Tigers beat the Buffaloes 25-14, 25-9.
Jasmyn Meeker had five kills and five digs for Westville, while Rylee Jones had five aces and Hadley Cox had 10 assists.
BHRA 3, Fountain Central 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Blue Devils beat the Mustangs 25-15, 25-21, 25-19.
Larissa Bowers had 10 kills and a block for Fountain Central, while Chloe Golia had nine kills and 11 digs, Jerzi Hershberger had 22 digs and Lillie Fishero had 22 assists and 10 digs.
A-P take fourth at Arcola
ARCOLA — The Trojans went 2-2 and took fourth at the Arcola Tournament on Saturday.
Kyla Bullington had 24 kills with seven blocks for Armstrong-Potomac, while Gracie Gordon had 14 kills and five blocks, Mattie Kennel had 12 kills and two blocks and Lily Jameson had 60 assists.
The Trojans are 12-8 and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin today.
Vikings go 0-3 in Watseka
WATSEKA — The Vikings lost 25-22, 25-16 to Peotone, Gardner-South Wilmington 25-8, 25-11 and host Watseka 25-8, 25-11 in Saturday's Watseka Invitational.
Milford ended up 2-1 and took fourth with Anna McEwen and Caley Mowrey named to the All-Tournament team.
Danville will return to Big 12 action today against Urbana.
Covington wins Bi-County
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Trojans beat Fountain Central 25-11, 25-12 and Seeger 25-22, 25-21 to win the Bi-County Tournament on Saturday.
Amber Cruser had 18 kills and 14 digs for the day, while Holly Linville had 17 kills and 20 digs, Micah Stonecipher had seven ills and Karsyn Engle had 56 assists.
Riley Shrader had 13 kills and 24 digs for Seeger, while Paige Laffoon had 10 kills and 19 digs, Aubrey Cole had nine kills and 14 digs and Sophia Ashby had 31 assists and 19 digs.
Covington will face Fountain Central today while Seeger will take on South Vermillion.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
DACC seventh after first day
NORMAL — The Jaguars are seventh after the first day of action at the Weibring Invitational.
Tyler Strako is tied for 16th with a 77 for Danville Area Community College, while Rylan Wolfe is tied for 22nd with a 78, Logan Richardson is at an 82 and Lukas Ball is at a 83.
The Jaguars will continue play in the tournament today.
