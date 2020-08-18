COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington soccer team started the season by pouring on the offense.
The Trojans would go on to beat North Montgomery 9-1 in Monday’s season opener.
Logan Pinkerton had two goals and two assists for Danville, while Rico Mandolini and Anibel Perez each had two goals and Bradley Lewsader and Eryka Lasley each had one goals. Layton Wooster had two assists and Jacob Holycross and Jack Stewart combined in goal to hold North Montgomery to a lone goal late in the game.
The Trojans will travel to Faith Christian on Thursday.
Hoopeston Area fourth in quad
ROSSVILLE — Ben Brown had a score of 60 to lead the Cornjerkers to a fourth-place finish against Watseka, Cissna Park and Donovan at Hubbard Trail Country Club.
Nick Hofer had a 62 for Hoopeston Area, while Brian Armstrong and Trevor Swartz each had a 63.
In the girls match, Payton Armstrong shot a 63 as the Cornjerkers were second to Watseka. Kylie Brown had a 64, while Macy Hayes had a 68 and Kaydence Bailey had a 69.
Covington 3, West Vigo 2
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Evan Norton and Myles Potter each won in singles action as the Trojans won their season opener.
The doubles team of Emmette Reynolds and Aiden Miller also won for Covington.
Covington sets spectator policy
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington High School athletic department set a attendance policy for the upcoming season for home contest.
At home contest with a visiting team, only players, cheerleaders and dance team parents will be permitted to attend those events and at intra-squad scrimmages or practice, four family members per player will be permitted in attendance.
At both described events, spectators are asked to sit in family cohort groups and — along with staff — are required to wear masks at all times and practice appropriate social distancing measures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.