COVINGTON, Ind. — Covington did not wait long to get a new boys basketball coach on Monday, naming Evan Morgan its third head coach in the last two years.
Morgan has been coaching junior varsity basketball at Seeger and has been an assistant in his alma mater of Crawfordsville, Madison Consolidated and Switzerland County.
Morgan is a graduate of the University of Indiana, where he was also a volunteer coach at Bloomington South.
Morgan will take over for Shaun Busick, who coached the Trojans last season before taking the job at Traders Point Christian last month.
PREP BASEBALL
BHRA 7, Oakwood 6
BISMARCK — Tuff Elson had a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give the Blue Devils the win over the Comets.
Eric Watson had two hits and two RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Rance Bryant, Dawson Dodd and Drake Nelson also had one RBI and Trenton Spicer had two hits.
Josh Young had three hits and two RBIs for Oakwood, while Dylan Bensyl and Matthew Miller each had one RBI and Dalton Hobick had two hits.
Milford 9, A-P 3
MILFORD — The Bearcats had an 8-0 lead by the fifth inning and did not look back against the Trojans.
Adin Portwood had three RBIs for Milford, while Sawyer Laffoon and Payton Harwood each had two RBIs and Owen Halpin had a RBI.
Jayce Townsend, Austin Rosenberger and Cain Buhr each had one RBI for Armstrong-Potomac.
Champaign Central 17, Danville 3
CHAMPAIGN — The Vikings were no-hit, but still scored some runs on Saturday as they lost to the Maroons.
Cameron Feuerborn and Jayden Gray each had a RBI for Danville.
Hoopeston Area 5, Salt Fork 4
CATLIN — Derek Drayer had four strikeouts as the Cornjerkers beat the Storm.
Drayer had two hits with an RBI for Hoopeston Area, while Mason Rush had an RBI.
Derek Richards had two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Deegan Albert had three hits and Blake Hettmansberger had two hits.
The Storm was coming off a 13-4 loss to Watseka on Saturday. Zach Gritten had two hits and a RBI for Salt Fork, while Aaron Dean had a RBI.
Geo-RF sweeps N. Vermillion
CAYUGA, Ind. — With two good pitching performances, the Buffaloes swept the Falcons in a doubleheader on Saturday.
Logan Dawson went seven innings with four strikeouts as Georgetown-Ridge Farm won 11-3, while Cale Steinbaugh had two RBIs and five stolen bases.
Conor Cavanaugh also had four strikeouts as the Buffaloes won 15-5 in the second game as Justice Arthur had two hits and three RBIs.
Fountain Central splits with North Putnam
ROACHDALE, Ind. — The Mustangs won the first game 5-4, but North Putnam would rebound to win the second game 7-3.
AJ Hall had two RBIs for Fountain Central, while Owen Acton had two hits and a RBI, Carlson Eberly had a RBI and Luke Foxworthy had tow hits.
In the second game, Hall had two hits and a RBI and CJ Yager had two hits.
PREP SOFTBALL
Sabalaskey pitches two perfect games
GILMAN — Westville pitcher Abby Sabalaskey had two perfect games on Saturday as the Tigers beat Iroquois West 13-0 in the first game and 19-0 in the second.
Sabalaskey had 14 strikeouts in the first game and hit a home run with three RBIs at the plate. Kierra Cox had two RBIs, Lydia Gondzur, Ariel Clarkston, Rylee Jones, Halle Douglas and Aubrie Jenkins each had two hits and a RBI and Desi Darnell and Savannah Burns each had one RBI.
In the second game, Sabalaskey had eight strikeouts on the mound and had four RBIs, while Douglas had three hits and three RBIs, Clarkston had three RBIs, Gondzur, Jones and Haylie George each had two RBIs and Cox, Jenkins and Trinity Quick each had one RBI.
Danville 15, Peoria Manual 0
TILTON — Emmalee Trover had eight strikeouts and gave up only two hits as the Vikings shut out the Rams.
Eve Jessup had two hits and four RBIs for Danville, while Karli Johnson had two hits and three RBIs, Trover and Madison Gagnon each had two RBIs and Allie Thurston, Saige Keller and Macie Osbourne each had one RBI.
Salt Fork 12, Hoopeston 1
CATLIN — Mackenzie Russell had 11 strikeouts and gave up only one hit on the mound and hit a home run with two RBIs as the Storm beat the Cornjerkers.
Kendyl Hurt and Kailey Frischkorn each had two hits and two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Jaiden Baum had a RBI, Brynlee Keeran had three hits and Macie Russell had two hits.
Emma Glotzbach scored the lone run for Hoopeston Area.
The Storm was coming off a tough week of action, losing 7-6 to St. Joseph-Ogden and 12-3 to Macon Meridian on Saturday.
Keeran had three hits and four RBIs for Salt Fork against the Spartans, while Mackezie Russell had 10 strikeouts on the mound and had three hits and a RBI.
Against Meridan, Mackenzie Russell had two hits and two RBIs.
Geo-RF 13, Chrisman 0
CHRISMAN — After a tough start to the season on Saturday, the Buffaloes rebounded by taking down the Cardinals.
Bailee Whittaker had six strikeouts and gave up only one hit for Georgetown-Ridge Farm and had two hits and two RBIs at the plate. Claire Renaker had three hits and two RBIs, Maddelyn Roach had a solo home run, Gentry Howard had a RBI, Makaelyn Lagacy had three hits and J'Lynn Waltz had two hits.
The Buffaloes were coming off getting swept by North Vermillion on Saturday. The Falcons won the first game 10-0 as Emily Fitzwater pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and had three hits and three RBIs, Ava Martin had two RBIs, Alexis Brink had two hits and a RBI and Cami Pearman had a RBI.
Jenna Bailey had five RBIs in the second game as the Falcons won 14-3, Alexis Brink had three RBIs, Fitzwater had two RBIs and Pearman and Tera Thompson each had one RBI. Trinity Collins had two hits and a RBI for the Buffaloes, while Whittaker had a RBI.
BHRA 14, Oakwood 2
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils rolled early to get the win over the Comets in five innings.
Ella Muers had a home run for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Gada Bryant and Natalie Clapp each had two hits and winning pitcher Laynee Dickison had three hits along with her seven strikeouts on the mount.
Savannah Nevitt had two hits for Oakwood.
West Vigo 14, Covington 3
COVINGTON, Ind. — Briley Peyton had two RBIs but the Trojans lost to West Vigo at home.
Covington was coming off a split on Saturday against Riverton Parke. The Trojans lost the first game 7-1 as Paige Messmore and Karma Kingery each had two hits, while Zoe Badger got the win on the mound as they won the second game 11-6.
South Putnam 5, Fountain Central 2
GREENCASTLE, Ind. — The Mustangs could not get much offense going as they lost on the road.
Marley Massey and Kendra Earlywine each had one RBI for Fountain Central, while Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons had two hits.
Seeger sweeps Parke Heritage
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Madison Cooksey picked up two wins as the Patriots beat the Wolves 4-0 and 4-1 in a doubleheader on Saturday.
Cooksey had 11 strikeouts and gave up one hit in the first game and had five strikeouts in the second game.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Potter medals at Invite
COVINGTON, Ind. — Covington's Dylan Potter took medalist honors with a 72 as the Trojans took ninth at the Covington Invitational on Saturday at Rivercrest Golf Course.
The lowest local team score was Fountain Central at 399, which was good for sixth. Wesley Jackson had the low score for the Mustangs at 95. Seeger was eighth as Peyton Snoeberger led the Patriots with a 86.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Mattoon 9, Danville 1
MATTOON — Josie Hotsinpiller scored the lone goal for the Vikings, but it was not enough against the Green Wave.
Aniya Parker had 10 saves in goal for Danville, who is 1-4and will host Normal Community today.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Covington wins Invite
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Trojans beat Seeger 5-0, Danville (Ind.) 4-1 and North Montgomery 4-1 to win the North Montgomery Invitational on Saturday.
Grace Wright and Na'ia Pettit each won all of their matches for Covington, while the doubles teams of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor and Daisy Goeppner and Cora Reynolds were also 3-0 for the day.
Fountain Central 3, South Vermillion 2
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez each had singles wins as the Mustangs got past the Wildcats.
The doubles team of Tyler Bowling and Marylee Muniz also won for Fountain Central.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
McCoy starts in nationals
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Danville Area Community College golfer Mackenzie McCoy started off against the best in the country at the NJCAA National Golf Tournament at Plantation Bay Golf and Country Club.
McCoy shot a 91 to be in a tie for 55th after the first day and will continue play in the tournament today.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
DACC sweeps Lewis & Clark
DANVILLE — The Jaguars defeated the Trailblazers 3-1 and 7-6 in Saturday's doubleheader.
In the first game, Jake Andriole, Kyle Bartman and Noah Laurent each had a RBI while Jaden Miller had two hits for Danville Area Community College. Andriole had 11 strikeouts over six innings to get the win, while Luke Olson pitched the seventh for the save.
In the second game, Andy Bunton hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th to clinch the sweep for the Jaguars.
Luke Barnes had a three-run home run for DACC, while Chase Vinson had two hits and two RBIs.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
DACC falls in tourney
CHAMPAIGN — The Lady Jaguars' season ended on Saturday with a 6-5 loss to Parkland College and a 9-6 loss to Lincoln Land Community College in a NJCAA District Tournament.
Hailey Hunter had two hits and three RBIs for Danville Area Community College against Parkland, while Emilee Eller and Baylee Parker each had one RBI and Natalie Shuey had two hits.
Against Lincoln Land, Kaitlyn Loewenstein had three RBIs, while Shayla Mills had a home run and two RBIs, Jordan Wharton had a solo home run, Shuey had three hits and Payten Redman and Eller each had two hits.
