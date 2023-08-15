COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls soccer team started the season on Saturday with a 5-1 loss to Greencastle.
Chloe Whittington had the lone goal late in the second half on an assist by Kenzie Gassaway for the Trojans, while Karma Kingery had 22 saves.
The Trojans will go for their first win today against West Vigo.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Fountain Central starts season
FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Mustangs started the season by competing in the Clinton Prairie Invite on Saturday.
The best finish for Fountain Central was in the girls race as Brailey Hoagland took fifth with a time of 25 minutes, 2 seconds while teammate Raley Messinger was 11th (25:22) The Mustangs ended up fifth as a team.
The Mustangs did not have a team score in the boys race as Hayden Kler was 11th (19:37.12) and Taden Dahl was 41st (28:51.90).
