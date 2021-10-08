CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington girls soccer team continued to make a strong first impression in its first playoff action.
The Trojans defeated North Putnam 1-0 on Thursday in an IHSAA sectional semifinal to continue their inaugural season.
Isabella Lynch scored the lone goal of the game in the 11th minutes and was assisted by Emily Holycross.
After that, Shiann Haymaker did not let anything in, getting eight saves along with a blocked penalty kick in the 19th minutes.
With the win, Covington will advance to today's championship game against Cascade, who beat Traders Point Christian 2-0 in Thursday's other semifinal.
The game will start at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Schlarman 2, Blue Ridge 1
FARMER CITY — The Hilltoppers continued their season with a win in the first game of an IHSA Class 1A regional.
Jason Craig and Chris Brown scored goals for Schlarman Academy, while Aiden Perez had an assist.
Payton Kuemmerle had 11 saves for the Hilltoppers, who are 5-10-2 and will advance to semifinal action on Tuesday against Urbana University High.
Normal 6, Danville 1
NORMAL — The Danville boys soccer team could not get past Normal Community on Thursday, losing 6-1 in Big 12 action.
Declan Miller had the lone goal for the Vikings, while Edwin Sanchez-Gonzalez had an assist and Tyler Finley had 11 saves in goal.
The Vikings are 5-11-2 and will host Normal West on Tuesday.
Oakwood/SF 5, BHRA 1
OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team defeated Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5-1 on Thursday in a shortened game.
Joe Lashuay had two goals for the Comets, while Grant Powell, Macen Phillips and Reef Pacot each had a goal and Carlie Thompson, Jacob Taflinger and Saul Carrillo each had an assist.
Josh Ruch had two saves in goal for Oakwood/SF, who are 16-7 after the game was called 15 minutes into the second half because of lightning.
Liam Oxendine had a penalty kick goal for the Blue Devils, while Garrett Huls had eight saves.
GRFW 3, Watseka 0
WATSEKA — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville boys soccer team had an easy sweep against Watseka on Thursday in an 3-0 win.
Luke Barney had two goals and an assist for the Buffaloes, while Jace Bina had a goal and Nathan Blue had an assist.
Eli Davis had four saves for his sixth shutout for the season for GRFW, who will face Oakwood/Salt Fork on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Westville 2, Oakwood 0
WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team defeated Oakwood 25-18, 25-12 on Thursday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Jasmyn Meeker had 13 kills for the Tigers, while Hadley Cox had 17 assists and 16 digs, Ella Miller had nine digs and eight kills and Lydia Gondzur had seven assist and seven digs.
Geo-RF 2, Schlarman 0
DANVILLE — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team got a 25-16, 25-12 win over Schlarman Academy in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Thursday.
Trinity Collins had six kills for the Buffaloes, while Gentry Holland had six kills and two aces, Kendall Roberts had 13 assists and two kills, Jasmine Ray had six assists and J'Lynn Waltz had three aces.
BHRA 2, Chrisman 0
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils got past the Cardinals 25-19, 25-20 on Thursday.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will face Milford on Tuesday.
Hoopeston Area 2, Iroquois West 0
GILMAN — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team collected a 25-10, 25-15 win over Iroquois West on Thursday.
The Cornjerkers return to the road on Monday against Clifton Central.
Crawfordsville 3, Covington 1
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team lost its regular season finale on Thursday 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21 to Crawfordsville.
Holly Linville had 13 kills and three blocks for the Trojans, while Amber Cruser had 12 kills and 19 digs, Alex Sutherlin had 11 kills, Paige Messmore had 16 digs and Karsyn Engle had 47 assists and three aces.
Covington ends the regular season at 18-9 and will face Lafayette Central Catholic in sectional play on Oct. 14.
Benton Central 3, Seeger 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team lost to Benton Central in its regular season finale on Thursday 25-18, 25-20, 25-19.
Sophia Ashby had 20 assists and 13 digs for the Patriots, while Riley Shrader had 10 kills and eight digs, Paige Laffoon had eight kills and 12 digs, Aubry Cole had 13 digs and Addie Shrader had 22 digs.
Seeger is 17-8 and will face Clinton Prairie on Tuesday in sectional action at Rossville, Ind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.