MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Covington football team wanted to get to an IHSAA sectional championship game.
But on Friday, that dream ended as the Trojans lost to Riverton Parke 14-12.
Covington finishes the season at 8-3 and more on the game will be at www.commercial-news.com
College Cross Country
Davis, Illini sixth in Big Ten Meet
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The University of Illinois men's and women's cross country teams battled the rest of the Big Ten in Friday's Big Ten Cross Country Championships.
Oakwood native Jon Davis took third for the Illini with a time of 24 minutes, 44 seconds as they took sixth as a team, while teammate Tyler Cushing was 12th (25:13), Colin Yandel was 37th (25:52), Jack Roberts was 64th (26:20) and Irwin Loud was 67th (26:22).
In the women's, the Illini were also sixth as freshman Annalyssa Crain took 17th (21:11), Emma Milburn was 19th (21:13), Allison McGrath was 41st (21:37) and Olivia Howell was 44th (21:45).
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Springer to play in All-Star event
COVINGTON, Ind. — The firsts for the Covington boys tennis team continue to roll in, especially for senior Calvin Springer.
Springer was selected to be the first Covington boys player to play in the Indiana North/South All-Star Event on Nov. 6 at the Community Sports & Wellness Center in Pendleton, Ind.
Springer is one of nine seniors selected from the Northwest region of the state to compete and will compete three times in singles and doubles from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Eastern time against other regions of the state.
This honor is coming off the first time the Trojans made the state quarterfinals.
