CLINTON, Ind. — Evan Norton, Urban Roarks and Emmett Reynolds each won in singles as the Covington boys tennis team shut out South Vermillion 5-0 on Monday.
The doubles teams of Myles Potter and Jackson Kindell and Carson Schaeffer and Bieron Saliji also won for Covington, who is 3-1 and 1-0 in the Wabash River Conference
The Trojans were coming off Saturday's action, where they had champions in all of the singles and No. 1 doubles in winning the West Vigo Tennis Invitational.
Norton won in No. 1 singles, Roarks won in No. 2 singles, Reynolds won in No. 3 singles and the team of Potter and Kindell won in No. 1 doubles.
Fountain Central 3, Southmont 2
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The doubles teams of Brayden Prickett and Koby Wolf and Wes Jackson and Lukas Miller each won as the Mustangs got past the Mounties.
Gabe McCollum won in singles for Fountain Central, who is 3-0 overall and will face North Montomgery today.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Seeger girls second in Grand Prix
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Patriots were edged out of first place of the 25th annual Fountain Central Grand Prix by Perry Merdian on Saturday.
Hadessah Austin took first place individually with a time of 20 minutes, 42 seconds for Seeger, while Caleight Purcell took seventh (22:14) and Adara Austin was 10th (23:32).
Brailey Hoagland was fourth for Fountain Central (21:47), who did not have a team score.
In the boys meet, Seeger was eighth as a team with Ethan Giuminski taking 15th (18:35) Hayden Kler was 19th (19:09) to lead Fountain Central, who did not have a team score, while Pierce Whiteman was 71st for Covington (29:24).
PREP BOYS GOLF
Salt Fork second in meet
VILLA GROVE — The Storm ended up second in a meet with host Villa Grove and Monticello at Tri-City Country Club.
Ameilia Birge and Kendal Shults each shot a 51 for Salt Fork, while Brock Wantland and Brant Hackman each had a 54 and Davis Canady added a 58.
Westville, Hoopeston compete in meet
DANVILLE — Westville hosted Hoopeston Area, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Fisher at Harrison Park Golf Course.
Hoopeston was third as Wyatt Eisenmann and a 47, Brian Armstrong had a 59, Trenton Montez had a 60 and Ethan Steiner added a 62.
Ty Williamson had a 52 to lead fourth-place Westville, while Jackson Priest had a 57, Grayson McBride had a 59 and Noah Witherspoon shot a 66.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Seeger second in meet
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jayci Halsema shot a 46 as the Patriots took second to West Lafayette in a meet with West Lafayette McCutcheon at Ravines Country Club.
Joey Salts had a 51 for Seeger, while Maddie Hays ahd a 54 and Macy Keer had a 56.
Fountain Central 14th in invite
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Mustangs ended up 14th as a team at Lady Mountie Invite on Saturday.
Autumn Payne led Fountain Central with a 112, Hannah Parks had a 133, Allie Dotson had a 134 and Rya Jackson added a 136.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Rensselaer Central 4, Covington 3
RENSSELAER — The Trojans rallied late, but could not get the win on Saturday.
Kenzie Gassaway had a goal and assist for Covington, who was down 4-1 early in the second half, while Emma Holycross and Isabella Lynch each had a goal.
The Trojans will play South Vermillion on Thursday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Danville sweeps at Invite
CHAMPAIGN — The Vikings beat Lincoln Way East 8-1 and O'Fallon 6-3 at the Champaign Centennial Charger Invitational on Saturday.
Against Lincoln-Way East, Lexi Ellis, Anna Houpt, Cici Brown, Reese Rundle and Brooklyn Behrens each won in singles for Danville, while the teams of Ellis and Houpt, Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller and Brown and Rundle each won in doubles.
Against O'Fallon, Houpt, Towne, Brown and Rundle won in singles, while Ellis and Houpt and Brown and Rundle each won in doubles.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Seeger 1-2 in tourney
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Patriots beat Loganport, but lost to West Lafayette and Lafayette Jefferson in the Lafayette Jefferson Tournament on Saturday.
Paige Laffoon had 23 kills and 16 digs for Seeger, while Rylea Wetz had seven kills and three blocks.
The Patriots are 1-4 and will host Fountain Central today.
Fountain Central girls 0-3 at invite
FRANCESVILLE, Ind. — The Mustangs lost to Morgan Township, North Judson and Victory Christian Academy in Saturday's West Central Invitational.
Rylee Simko had 36 digs, while Hannah Prickett had 22 digs for Fountain Central.
SPHL HOCKEY
Sarcona new coach of Bobcats
DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats had three coaches for their inaugural season, but they will start the new season with a new leader.
The Bobcats hired T.J. Sarcona on Monday as coach, bringing experience as a player and coach.
Sarcona most recently served as head coach of the Westchester Express U16 AAA team, and as an assistant coach of the U15 and U18 teams. That opportunity came on the heels of playing two-plus seasons as a pro hockey player for the Rapid City Rush (ECHL) and the Pensacola Ice Flyers (SPHL).
The Bobcats will start the season Oct. 21 with a home game against the Birmingham Bulls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.