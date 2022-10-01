VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — After taking down Benton Central on Thursday, the Covington boys tennis team faced off against another team they have had troubles with this season on Friday.
The Trojans took on host team Fountain Central in the final of an IHSAA sectional and got revenge for a 3-2 loss with a 3-2 victory.
Evan Norton and Emmett Reynolds won in singles action for Covington, while the doubles team of Jackson Kindell and Myles Potter also winning.
Gabe McCollum won in singles for the Mustangs (14-2) while Wes Jackson and Brayden Prickett winning in doubles.
The Trojans are 12-3 and will play in a regional semifinal on Tuesday at Crawfordsville.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Three local golfers make sectionals
CHAMPAIGN — While there were no local team scores in an IHSA Class 1A girls golf regional on Thursday, there were some golfers who advanced to sectional play at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club.
Salt Fork's Amelia Birge had a 96 to move on, along with Schlarman Academy's Cheyenne Lutz had a 109 and Taylor Page had a 112 for Hoopeston Area.
The three golfers will move on to the Lincoln sectional on Monday.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Fountain Central competes in meet
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Fountain Central cross country teams faced off with South Newton at Seeger High School.
While the Seeger boys won the team meet, Hayden Kler had the best time for the Mustangs with a time of 17 minutes, 55 seconds, while Ethan Mellady was fourth (19:29), Taden Dahl was 11th (23:58) and Maddox Carson had a time of 37:01.
The Fountain Central girls took second to Seeger, as Brailey Hoagland was second 21:18), Alydia Mellady was 10th (24:19), Raley Messinger was 11th (24:30), Madi Morgan was 17th (27:25), Lilly Cunningham was 18th (27:55), and KayLee Spragg was 19th (28:10).
Both teams will compete in the Wabash River Conference meet on Tuesday.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Hoopeston Area 6, Schlarman 2
DANVILLE — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team hit the road and came away with a 6-2 win over Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
Talan Nelson-Gredy and Owen Root each had two goals for the Cornjerkers, while Gavin Montez had a goal and Harrison Woods had a goal and a assist. Nelson-Gredy, Gabe Joneikis, Mason Rush and Preston VanDeVeer each had one assist.
Aiden Perez had a goal and a assist for the Hilltoppers, while Keison Peoples had a goal and Damaine Hinds had an assist.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Westville 2, Salt Fork 0
WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team turned back Salt Fork 25-15, 25-20 on Thursday.
Ella Miller and Lilly Meeker each had 10 kills for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 26 assists and Aubrie Jenkins had eight digs.
Westville is 17-5 and will face Marshall on Monday. The Storm will face Iroquois West on Tuesday.
BHRA 2, Watseka 1
WATSEKA — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was able to beat Watseka 19-25, 25-17, 25-15 on Thursday in Wabash River Conference.
The Blue Devils will play Seeger on Monday.
A-P 2, Iroquois West 0
GILMAN — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team were able to beat Iroquois West 25-15, 25-20 on Thursday.
Lily Jameson had 17 assists with six digs and three kills for the Trojans, while Ella Lund, Kyla Bullington and Gigi Mulvaney each had five kills, Cami Howie had 12 digs and Tinley Parkerson had six aces.
The Trojans are 13-9-1 and 4-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Cissna Park 2, Hoopeston Area 0
CISSNA PARK — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team lost 25-22, 25-8 on Thursday to Cissna Park.
Bre Crose had six kills for the Cornjerkers, who will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Tuesday.
Covington 3, Attica 0
ATTICA, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team hit the road and swept Attica 25-12, 27-25, 25-12 on Thursday.
Maddix Minick had 15 kills and two blocks for the Trojans, while Alex Sutherlin had nine kills and 17 digs and Peyton Brown had 36 assists and two aces.
Covington is 15-12 and 6-0 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Terre Haute South on Tuesday.
Seeger 3, Riverton Parke 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team swept Riverton Parke 25-11, 25-12, 25-19 on Thursday in Wabash River Conference action.
Chase Lemming had 16 kills and nine digs for the Patriots, while Paige Laffoon had 11 kills, 18 digs, Anna Moore had 31 assists and Addie Shrader had 29 digs.
The Patriots are 12-10 and 6-1 in the WRC.
