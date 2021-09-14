COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington boys tennis team clinched the Wabash River Conference regular season title on Monday with a 5-0 win over Attica.
Calvin Springer won in singles for the Trojans, while Nolan Potter and Peyt Shumaker each won by forfeit.
The team of Myles Potter and Emmett Reynolds won in doubles, while Carson Schaeffer and Aiden Miller won by forfeit.
The Trojans are 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the WRC.
Seeger 4, Fountain Central 1
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Christian Holland, Thomas Lemming and Dylan Walters won in singles as the Patriots beat the Mustangs.
Nick Turner and Kaiden Peterson won in doubles for Seeger.
Carter Merryman and Brayden Prickett teamed up to win in doubles for Fountain Central, who is 5-3 and 1-2 in the WRC and will face Parke Heritage today.
Danville competes in Invite
PEORIA — The Danville boys and girls teams competed with the best in the state in the First to the Finish Invitational on Saturday.
In the girls race, Allison Thompson had a time of 19 minutes 32.5 seconds for the Vikings. It got her 19th place in the race, but it gave her the fourth-fastest three-mile time in Danville history. Teammate Kyra Dudley had a time of 26:21.
The top boys runner was Tyler Suprenant, who had a time of 18:06, while Michael Compton had a time of 21:34 and John Blakley had a time of 21:47.
Blue Devils win meet
DANVILLE — Nick Gorman won medalist honors as the Blue Devils beat out Salt Fork and Westville in a meet at Turtle Run Golf Course.
Leighton Meeker had a 45 for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Jordan Johnson had a 47 and Ayden Golden added a 49.
Salt Fork was second with Sam Pearman geting a 50, Hunter Wantland getting a 51, Carter Ridge getting a 55 and Brant Hackman carding a 59.
Ty Williamson had a 53 for Westville, while Gage Hatcher had a 61, Grayson McBride had a 66 and Katelyn Callahan added a 67.
Danville 8, St. Thomas More 1
DANVILLE — The Vikings won five singles matches and all of the doubles matches as they beat the Sabers.
Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne, Brooklyn Behrens, Cici Brown and Reese Rundle won in singles for Danville, while the teams of Lexi Ellis and Behrens, Towne and Hotsinpiller and Brown and Rundle each won in doubles.
Danville second at invite
BLOOMINGTON — Danville junior Lexi Ellis along with the No. 2 doubles team of Cici Brown and Reese Rundle earned second-place finishes at the 13-team Bloomington Purple Invitational on Saturday.
Ellis, playing at No. 1 singles, advanced to the championship match with straight-set wins over Meg Moser of Normal Community and Lucy Gardner of Morton. In the championship match, Madelin Gentry of Normal West defeated Ellis 6-1, 6-0.
Brown and Rundle reached the championship match with wins over teams from Bloomington and Belleville West before falling to the team from St. Charles North, 6-3, 6-3.
In addition to a pair of second-place finishes, the Vikings also got a third at No. 1 doubles from the team of Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller, while Brooklynn Behrens took 5th at No. 2 singles.
In the team portion of the event, Danville finished second with 28 points as St. Charles North claimed the title with 33 points.
Seeger second in WRC
ATTICA, Ind. — The Patriots ended up second to Attica on Saturday in the Wabash River Conference Golf meet.
Jayci Halesema had the lowest score for the Patriots at 102, while Emily Bowen had a 118 and Maddie Hays and Joey Salts each had a 119.
Covington was third as Briley Peyton led the Trojans with a 107 and Fountain Central was fourth as Cassadi Parks had a 108 to lead the Mustangs.
Jocelyn Kerr had the lowest score with a 96 for the Red Ramblers.
The Mustangs also was in a meet with Tri-West and North Montgomery on Friday and was third. Parks had a 52, while Nola Walls had a 58, Emily Keeling had a 62 and Aubrey Hicks and Hannah Parks each had a 64.
Hoopeston Area 6, Judah Christian 2
HOOPESTON — Ben Brown had two goals as the Cornjerkers beat Judah Christian.
Nick Hofer, Isaias Diaz, Talen Gredy and Preston DeVeer each had a goal for the Cornjerkers, who are 8-4-1 after Monday’s game and the Cornjerker Classic over the weekend.
After beating Clifton Central 3-1 on Saturday, the Cornjerkers lost to Oakwood/Salt Fork 4-2. Gredy and Kayden Wallace each had a goal for Hoopeston Area, while Grant Powell had two goals for the Comets and Reef Pacot and Macen Phillips each had one goal.
The Comets would play in the third-place game and lost to Monticello 4-0. In the title game, Bloomington Central Catholic won 3-1 over Grant Park.
Danville 2, Schlarman 2
DANVILLE — The Vikings were down 2-0 at halftime but rallies for two goals in the second half to settle for the tie.
Leighton Arnett had a goal and a assists for Danville, while Rylan Anderson had a goal and Declan Miller had an assist.
GRF/Westville 4, Unity 0
GEORGETOWN — Nathan Blue and Jace Bina each had a goal and a assist as the Buffaloes beat the Rockets.
Auden Vice and Zander Hughes each had a goal for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville and Coy Potter had an assist.
Eli Davis had his second shutout of the season in goal.
Fisher/GCMS 3, BHRA 1
BISMARCK — Ethan Tutwiler had the lone goal for the Blue Devils, but they could not get past the Bunnies.
Garrett Huls had five saves in goal for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, who are now 4-5 for the season.
Benton Central 3, Covington 1
OXFORD, Ind. — The Trojans had a 1-0 halftime lead, but could not stop the Bison in the second half on Saturday.
Eliza Holycross had the lone goal for Covington, while Shiann Haymaker had 13 saves and Karma Kingery had three saves.
Unity 2, Westville 0
WESTVILLE — The Tigers could not get past the Rockets as they lost 25-7, 25-20.
Jasmyn Meeker had nine kill s with 11 digs for Westville, while Hadley Cox had 12 assists and two blocks, and Chloe Brant had four blocks and two kills.
St. Joe-Ogden 2, Hoopeston Area 0
ST. JOSEPH — The Spartans beat the Cornjerkers 25-11, 25-11.
Hoopeston Area will play Salt Fork today.
T.H. South 3, Covington 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans could not deal with Terre Haute South as they lost 25-11, 25-14, 25-13.
Amber Cruser had six kills and eight digs, while Holly Linville had six kills and two aces, Haley Harmeson had two blocks, Paige Messmore had five digs and Karsyn Engle had 18 assists.
Covington was coming off a third=place finish at the Lafayette Harrison Tournament on Saturday. Cruser had 29 kills, 22 digs and four aces, while Alex Sutherlin had 26 digs, Linville had 19 kills, Emma Taylor had 21 digs and three aces and Engle had 66 assists and 22 digs.
DACC second in invite
MCNABB — Danville Area Community College freshman Tyler Strako tied for 5th individually at the Illinois Valley Community College invitational this weekend at the Edgewood Park Golf Club.
Strako, a former standout at Westville, had a pair of rounds of 1-over 73 to finish with an overall score of 2-over 146. Teammate Caleb Lavender tied for 10th with a two-round score of 6-over 150.
As a team, DACC finished second with a two-round score of 24-over 600 as Heartland Community College won the title with an overall score of 1-over 577.
Moore ties for 26th
SPRINGFIELD — Danville Area Community College freshman Corinne Moore had rounds of 100 and 106 this weekend to tie for 26th at the Illinois College Women’s Preview event at the Rail Golf Course in Springfield.
Kira Petersen of Illinois Wesleyan claimed the individual title with a two-round score of 167, while Illinois College won the team title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.