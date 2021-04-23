WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Covington baseball team hit the road on Friday to play West Lafayette Harrison.
The Trojans saw themselves down 3-0 after the first inning and could not recover as they lost to Harrison 10-4.
Wyatt Martin and Jordan Inman each had one RBI for Covington, while Dane Gerling had five strikeouts in the defeat.
Covington was coming off Thursday’s 7-3 loss to Greencastle.
Conlan Moore had two hits and two RBIs for the Trojans, who had four hits, but 10 errors in the loss, while Brooks Nicely had eight strikeouts on the mound in the defeat.
Oakwood 4, Centennial 3
OAKWOOD — The Oakwood baseball team took the lead and held on to it for a 4-3 win over Champaign Centennial on Thursday.
Koby Fletcher had three hits and a RBI for the Comets, while Dalton Hobick, Travis Tiernan and Grant Powell each added one RBI.
Isaiah Ruch had six strikeouts on the mound to get the win for Oakwood.
Heritage 4, Geo-RF 3
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm baseball team lost to Heritage 4-3 on Thursday.
Justice Arthur had two hits and a RBI for the Buffaloes, while Kaden Mingee had two hits and Cale Steinbaugh scored two runs.
Fountain Central 7, Seeger 4
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team was down 4-1 going into the fourth inning, but scored three runs each in the fourth and fifth to get the 7-4 win over Seeger on Thursday.
Luke Foxworthy had two hits and two RBIs for Fountain Central, while Michael Geller and CJ Yager each had two RBIs, Carson Eberly had one RBI and Owen Acton had two hits.
Case Walker had two hits with two RBIs for Seeger, while Jace Ware had two RBIs and Nathan Smith and Nate Hennessey each had two hits.
Oakwood 23, Heritage 6
BROADLANDS — The Oakwood softball team cruised to a 23-6 win in their opener against Heritage.
The Comets scored 12 runs in the top of the first inning and would go from there, getting 16 hits as they ended the game in four innings.
Lacey Harrison had five RBIs to lead Oakwood, while Madison Stuebe had three RBIs and Savannah Nevitt, Karsen Rupp, Audrey Acord and Tiffany Paris each had two RBIs.
Monticello 12, Westville 7
WESTVILLE — The Westville softball team started the season on Thursday with a 12-7 loss to Monticello.
Kierra Cox had three hits with two home runs and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Desi Darnell had two hits and two RBIs, Rylee Jones had two RBIs and Maddisson Edwards had a solo home run.
Seeger 20, Fountain Central 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Seeger softball team scored at least two runs in each inning as they went on to beat Fountain Central 20-0.
Hannah Wheeler had two hits with a home run and four RBIs for the Patriots, while Macy Kerr had a home run and three RBIs, Haley Parrish had three RBIs, Riley Shrader and Marianne Whorrall each had two hits and two RBIs and Morgan Moller had two hits.
Morgan Cooksey gave up only two hits with 11 strikeouts on the mound.
Maddie Medley and Chloe Golia each had a hit for Fountain Central.
Mount Zion 7, Danville 1
DANVILLE — The Danville girls soccer team started their season on Thursday with a 7-1 loss to Mount Zion.
The Vikings actually had the lead with the first goal of the game by Lily Kelly, but Mount Zion would rally to win.
Aniya Parker had 10 saves for the Vikings, who will return to action Tuesday against Peoria Notre Dame.
Covington 3, Western Boone 2
THORNTOWN, Ind. — On the strength of wo doubles wins, the Covington girls tennis team beat Western Boone 3-2 on Thursday.
The teams of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor and Cora Reynolds and Daisy Goeppner each won for the Trojans, while Grace Wright won in singles.
Seeger 5, Attica 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger girls tennis team won two matches and had three forfeits in a 5-0 win over Attica on Thursday.
Addison Shrader won in singles for the Patriots, while the doubles team of Gwyn Stephen and Ellen McDonald also won.
Greencastle 4, Fountain Central 1
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team was no match for Greencastle as they lost 4-1.
The team of Paige Scheurich and Emily Jimenez won in doubles for the Mustangs.
Milford 2, Schlarman 0
MILFORD — The Schlarman volleyball team lost to Milford 25-12, 25-7 on Thursday.
Caley Mowrey and Lexi Puetz each had seven kills, while Hunter Mowrey had 14 assists and Kiah Jensen had three aces
Geo-RF 2, Chrisman 1
GEORGETOWN — Trinity Collins had 12 kills and two blocks as the Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team beat Chrisman 17-25, 25-21, 25-22.
Gentry Howard had six kills, 16 digs and three aces, while Cameryn Sloan had five kills and three blocks, Maddie Roach had three aces and two blocks and Makaelyn Lagacy had three aces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.