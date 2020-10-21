OAKWOOD — Rain turned out to be the winner at least for Tuesday at the Vermilion County cross country meet.
The weather at the start of the meet and the possibility of rain throughout the day forced the hand to postpone the event.
The meet was moved to Oct. 27 at Kickapoo State Park.
Fraser named to spotlight
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball and softball coach Kim Fraser was recognized for her coaching and teaching last week by the IHSA when they featured her in a Country Financial Teachers Spotlight on the IHSA web site.
Fraser talks about her career in coaching and her best players, which include former Commercial-News Softball Player of the Year Brittany Hay. She also talks about how she is keeping in touch with her players during the pandemic and how she has adapted as a teacher.
