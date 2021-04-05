BISMARCK — The Oakwood volleyball team did just enough on Monday to defeat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 25-22, 25-15 in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
The Comets will play Westville today, while the Blue Devils will take on Milford today.
Westville 2, Hoopeston Area 0
HOOPESTON — The Tigers were able to get a tough 28-26, 25-23 win over the Cornjerkers.
Ali Watson had six kills and three aces for Hoopeston Area, while Kaitlynn Lange had seven kills, Bre Crose had six kills and Alyssa Alwardt had 2.5 blocks.
Milford 2, Geo-RF 0
MILFORD — The Bearcats swept up the Buffaloes 25-10, 25-13.
Caley Mowrey and Lexy Puetz each had seven kills for Milford, while Hunter Mowrey had 14 assists and two aces and Anna McEwen had seven digs.
Westville 20, Oakwood 14
FITHIAN — The Westville football team battled and battled and would do enough to defeat Oakwood 20-14 on Friday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
The Tigers were down 8-0 after the first quarter, but would tie things at 8-8 at halftime. The score would stay that way through the third quarter, but the Tigers would outscore the Comets 12-6 in the fourth quarter.
Andrew Johnson ran for 64 yards and two touchdowns, while Landon Haurez ran for another score. Johnson, Will Terry and Dalton High each had an interception to secure the win.
Westville is 1-2 and will face Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac next week while Oakwood is 2-1 and will travel to Salt Fork next week.
BHRA 46, HAAP 8
BISMARCK — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin jumped to a 34-0 halftime lead and went from there in defeating Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 46-8 on Friday.
Dawson Dodd passed for 155 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 71 yards and another score for the Blue Devils. Rhett Harper ran for 75 yards and a score and caught a 48-yard pass for another score. Brody Sexton ran for 40 yards and two touchdowns, Eric Watson ran for a 1-yard score, Weston Strawser ran for 64 yards and Rance Bryant caught a 34-yard pass for a touchdown.
The Cornjerkers scored their only touchdown in the fourth quarter when Anthony Zamora hit Justin Jones for a 9-yard score. Zamora would then throw a two-point pass to Chris Catron to end the scoring for the game.
The Blue Devils will host Georgetown-Ridge Farm next week, while the Cornjerkers will host Westville.
Fountain Central sweeps S. Newton
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs poured on the offense, with 26 hits in two games as they beat South Newton 17-2 and 14-11.
In the first game, Carson Eberly got the win on the mound and had four hits at the plate, while C.J. Yaher and Owen Acton each had multiple hits.
In the second game, Eberly also had four hits, while Acton broke a 9-9 tie in the fifth with a two-run single. Eberly, Acton, Yager and Luke Foxworthy each had multiple hits for the Mustangs.
Oakwood/SF 14, Watseka 0
WATSEKA — Sam Howie had four goals and three assists as the Comets crushed the Warriors.
Brady Tevebaugh had four goals for Oakwood/Salt Fork, while Gage Reed had two goals, and Aaron Dean, Robby Wright, Reef Pacot and Jarron Fleming each had one goal. Grant Powell, Tevebaugh, Pacot, Nathan Wright, Joe Lashuay and Derek Drews each had one assist.
Pacot had three saves in goal, while Aaron Dean had one save for the Comets, who were coming off a 5-1 win over Hoopeston Area on Saturday.
Tevebaugh had three goals in Saturday’s game, while Cooper Myers had two goals. Howie, Pacot, Powell and Dean each had one assist. Dean also had four saves in goal.
Owen Root scored a goal for the Cornjerkers, while Derek Drayer had 14 saves. Hoopeston Area will face Urbana University today.
Covington splits opening DH
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans started the season on Saturday losing to North Newton 13-6 in the opener, but got the 16-8 win in the second game.
Shianne Haymaker had three hits and two RBIs for Covington in the second game, while Holly Linville had two hits and three runs and Zoe Badger got the win with three strikeouts and two walks in seven innings.
Emily Holycross had two hits and Emma Colycross had two runs in the first game for the Trojans.
Parkland sweeps DACC
CHAMPAIGN — The Jaguars’ late rally in the first game was not enough in a 10-6 loss and they could not recover in a 7-0 loss in the second game on Saturday.
In the first game, Dustin Dupont had a two-run home run for Danville Area Community College, while Andy Bunton and Jonathan Latham each had one RBI and Dawson Johns added two hits.
In the second game, Bunton, Noah Laurent, Chase Vinson, Kyle Bartman and Ethan Hall each had a hit for the Jaguars, who will travel to Kankakee Community College today.
Spoon River 63, DACC 44
DANVILLE — The Lady Jaguars’ season ended on Friday as they lost to the Snappers in a play-in game for the Region 24 Tournament.
Rylee Dowers had 18 points with three steals for Danville Area Community College, while Allasha Alexander had 10 points, Anaiya Robinson had five points and Simoneta Fernandez and Asaya Bulgin each had four points with Bulgin adding seven rebounds.
Pierce wins Illini 100
FARMER CITY — Oakwood’s Bobby Pierce picked up one of his biggest wins of his career as he would win the Illini 100 on Sunday at Farmer City Raceway.
Pierce led for most of the 75-lap feature, only facing a challenge from Ricky Thornton Jr. and Cade Dillard after a caution flag late in the race.
Dillard took the lead with five laps left, but Pierce would rocket back to the lead and would keep it for the $20,000 top prize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.