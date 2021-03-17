OAKWOOD — With solid defense and a strong offensive run in the second half. the Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team defeated St. Joseph-Ogden 6-2 on Wednesday.
Brady Tevebaugh had two goals and two assists for the Comets, while Sam Howie had two goals and an assists, Grant Powell had a goal and two assists, Cooper Myers had a goal and Reef Pacot had an assist.
Tevebaugh scored the lone goal of the first half for a 1-0 halftime lead and then the Comets scored the rest of their goals in the second half.
Aaron Dean had six saves in goal for the Comets, who are 2-1 overall.
Bloomington 5, Danville 0
DANVILLE — The Danville boys soccer team could not find the goal on Tuesday as they lost to Bloomington 5-0.
The Vikings, who were down 3-0 at halftime, are 0-2 and will face Peoria Richwoods on Thursday.
BHRA 5, Hoopeston Area 0
HOOPESTON — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys soccer team shutout Hoopeston Area 5-0 on Tuesday.
Trystn Turner had a goal and a assist for the Blue Devils, while Brett Meidel, Keanu King and Ethan Hickman each scored a goal. Another BHRA goal was scored on an own goal by the Cornjerkers.
Derek Drayer had 16 saves and Owen Root had five saves in goal for the Cornjerkers, who are 1-2 and 1-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville on Thursday.
Chrisman 2, Westville 1
WESTVILLE — The Cardinals would beat the Tigers 25-18, 22-25, 25-5 to go to 2-0 in the young season.
Maecy Johnosn had 14 kills, four blocks and three assists for Chrisman, while Hannah Luner had 26 assists and five aces and Reese Anderson had 10 kills.
The Cardinals beat Schlarman 25-10, 25-14 on Tuesday, while the Tigers were coming off a 20-25-25-21, 25-13 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Tuesday.
Milford 2, Hoopeston Area 0
MILFORD — Ali Watson had five kills, but the Hoopeston Area volleyball team fell to Milford 25-15, 27-25 on Tuesday.
Bre Crose had five aces for the Cornjerkers, while Alyssa Alwardt had two blocks.
The Cornjerkers are 0-2 and will have their home opener on Thursday against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
