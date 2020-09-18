DANVILLE — Case Kopacz had a 48 as the Oakwood boys golf team beat Danville 203-213 on Thursday at Turtle Run Golf Course.
Reed Sperry had a 51 for the Comets, while Travis Goodner and Kyle McFarland each had a 52.
Ben Omark and Bodyn Gagnon each had a 51 for Danville, while Cabot McLaughlin had a 54 and Ryan Jaruseski added a 57.
Salt Fork 212, Hoopeston Area 215
DANVILLE — Brody Althaus shot a 50 as the Storm beat the Cornjerkers at Wolf Creek Golf Course.
Hunter Wantland, Brock Wantland and Jacob DePratt each had a 54 for Slat Fork.
Trevor Swartz had medalist honors with a 49 for Hoopeston Area, while Kayden Wallace had a 51, Nick Hofer had a 54 and Wyatt Eisenmann added a 60.
PREP BOYS SOCCER Covington 5, Western Boone 0
KENTLAND, Ind. — The Trojans played for the first time in over two weeks and showed no rust against the Stars.
Anibel Perez had a goal and two assists for Covington, while Savion Waddell, Logan Pinkerton, Bradley Lewsader and Jacob Holycross each had one goal and Rico Mandolini had a assist.
Jack Stewart had one save in goal to get the shutout for the Trojans, who are 6-1 and will host the Covington Invitational on Saturday.
Fountain Central 4, Attica 1
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Carson Eberly, Cody Linville and Sawyer Keeling each had singles wins as the Mustangs beat the Red Ramblers.
Jacob Keeling and CJ Yager teamed up for a doubles win for Fountain Central, who is 10-2 and 5-0 in the Wabash River Conference and will host Western Boone on Tuesday.
Travis Alenduff and Antonio Jerkins teamed up for a doubles win for Attica.
Covington 3, Parke Heritage 2
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — Calvin Springer won a three-set match to clinch the win for the Trojans.
Evan Norton had a singles victory and Nolan Potter and Emmett Reynolds teamed up for a doubles wins for Covington, who is 9-5.
Covington 3, Fountain Central 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — Nai’a Pettit had 13 kills and four aces as the Trojans beat the Mustangs 25-21, 25-8, 25-13.
Holly Linville had eight kills and three blocks for Covington, while Lauren Vale had seven kills and 34 assists and six aces.
The Trojans are 9-4 and 3-1 in the Wabash River Conference and will play in the Lafayette Jefferson Tournament on Saturday.
Benton Central 3, Seeger 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Riley Shrader had six kills and four blocks as the Patriots lost 25-16, 25-11 and 26-24 to the Bison.
Avery Cole had five kills and 11 digs and Sophia Ashby had 16 assists and 10 digs for Seeger, who is 4-7 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.