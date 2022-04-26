DANVILLE — The Oakwood baseball team scored in the seventh inning to get past Schlarman Academy 6-5 on Monday at Danville Stadium.
Dalton Hobick had two hits and a RBI for the Comets, while Matthew Miller and Travis Tiernan each had one RBI and Josh Young had two hits.
Wrigley O'Brien had two hits and two RBIs for the Hilltoppers, while Ricky Soderstrom had an RBI.
Salt Fork 10, Cissna Park 0
JAMAICA — The Storm scored six runs in the first and went from there to shut out the Timberwolves.
Jameson Remole had eight strikeouts on the mound and had a RBI double at the plate for Salt Fork, while Derrick Richards had two hits and three RBIs.
BHRA 3, Iroquois West 2
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils took the early lead and held on to beat the Raiders.
Karson Stevenson and Dane Dillon combined for 11 strikeouts for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Garrett Huls and Enrique Rangel each had one RBI and Owen Miller had two RBIs.
Westville 6, Milford 3
WESTVILLE — Down 3-2 after three innings, the Tigers scored two runs each in the fourth and fifth to beat the Bearcats.
Drew Wichtowski and Cade Schaumburg each had two RBIs for Westville, while Landon Haurez had two hits with a solo home run.
Caleb Clutteur had three RBIs for Milford.
Hoopeston Area 16, Fisher 5
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers had 13 hits as they beat the Bunnies on Saturday.
Winning pitcher Derek Drayer had two hits and three RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Keygan Field and Wyatt Eisenmann each had three hits and two RBIs, Mason Ruch, Preston VanDeVeer and Ryker Small each had two RBIs and Nick Hofer had two hits and a stolen base.
GRFC 6, A-P 1
GEORGETOWN — Cale Steinbaugh had nine strikeouts on the mound as the Buffaloes beat the Trojans.
Cameron Steinbaugh had three hits and four RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, while Kaden Mingee had two hits and a RBI and Jackson Pratt had a RBI.
Kollin Asbury had two hits and a RBI for Armstrong-Potomac.
PREP SOFTBALL
Geo-RF 17, A-P 3
GEORGETOWN — The Buffaloes had 15 hits as they beat the Trojans in four innings.
Claire Renaker had two home runs with four RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Makelyn Lagacy had two hits and three RBIs, Lilli Hutson had three hits and two RBIs, Trinity Collins and Bailee Whittaker each had two hits and two RBIs and Gentry Howard and J'Lynn Waltz each had two hits and one RBI.
Kyle Billington had a RBI triple for Armstrong-Potomac.
BHRA 15, Iroquois West 0
BISMARCK — Raeghan Dickison pitched no-hitter with seven strikeouts as the Blue Devils beat the Raiders in three innings.
Natalie Clapp had three hits and two RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, who scored 12 runs in the third inning, while Dickison, Draycee Nelson and Jacey Wendell each had two RBIs.
Hoopeston Area 20, Watseka 8
WATSEKA — Macy Warner had a home run with six RBIs as the Cornjerkers beat the Warriors.
Winning pitcher Maddie Barnes had a home run and three RBIs for Hoopeston Area, who scored 12 runs in the seventh inning, while Tori Birge, Riley Miller and Jayln Cobb each had two RBIs.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Fountain Central battles at at Invite
DOVER, Ind. — The Mustangs went 2-1 to take second at the Western Boone Invitational on Saturday.
Lillie Fishero was 2-0 wand won the No. 1 singles title for Fountain Central, who beat Western Boone and Carroll, but lost to Lafayette Central Catholic, while Emily JImenez and ALydia Medley teamed up to win the No. 1 doubles title.
PREP GIRLS TRACK
Danville fifth in invite
CHAMPAIGN — The Viking girls team took fifth as a team in Saturday's Champaign Central Invitational.
Nickiya Shields won the 100 (16.4 seconds) and 300 (50.1) hurdles for Danville, while Lynae Ward won the shot put (10.60m) and Karena Mayfield took the discus (28.45m). Mariyah Brown took second in the high jump (1.50m), Neveah Jones was second in the 100 hurdles (16.6), Ward was fourth in the triple jump (10.18m) and Shields was fourth int he 200 (26.9).
PREP COLLEGE BASEBALL
DACC splits with Spoon River
CANTON — After a close 12-11 loss in the first game, the Jaguars rebounded with an 11-inning, 9-8 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.
In the win, Noah Laurent had two hits with the game-winning RBI in the 11th inning for Danville Area Community Colelge, while Nic Ancelet had three hits with two RBIs, Jaden Miller had three RBIs, Angel Lobo had two hits and a RBI and Kyle Bartman and Dustin Dupont each had one RBI.
In the loss, Cole Carnahan had three hits and two RBIs, while Miller and Jackson Micheels each had two RBIs, Kyle Bartman had two hits and a RBI and Dupont and Aaron Barrera each had one RBI.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
DACC wins invite
MONTGOMERY, Ind. — The Danville Area Community College men's golf team won the Vincennes University Spring Invite on Sunday at Country Oaks Golf Club.
The Jaguars tied with host Vincennes University at 651, but the Jaguars won the fifth-man tiebreaker.
Logan Richardson led the Jaguars with a 160, which was good for a tie for fourth, while Lukas Ball was sixth (161), Caleb Lavender was eighth (164), Tyler Strako was 13th (170) and Rylan Wolfe was tied for 14th (171).
ARENA FOOTBALL
Power wins at Arena
DANVILLE — The Chicago Power started a two-game homestead at the David S. Palmer Arena on Saturday with a 24-20 win over the Gateway Blue Jackets.
The Power are now 6-0 and will return to the Arena on May 7 against the Indiana Renegades.
