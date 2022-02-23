CHAMPAIGN — Both Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys basketball teams battled in early action on Wednesday in regional semifinals.
The Buffaloes lost to host St. Thomas More 65-31 in the IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal, while the Comets lost 43-34 to St. Joseph-Ogden in an Class 2A regional semifinal in Tolono.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was facing Tolono Unity in an IHSA Class 2A regional and Salt Fork was facing Decatur Lutheran in an Class 1A regional at Champaign before presstime and the results of those games will be at www.dancomnews.com.
Evansville 7, Vermilion Co. 2
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Bobcats lost to the Thunderbolts on a Tuesday matinee.
Kyle Stevens and Hunter Atchinson each had a goal for Vermilion County, while Justin Portillo, Aaron Ryback and Connor Graham each had a assist and Ben Churchfield had 45 saves in goal.
The Bobcats will face the Peoria Rivermen today at 7 p.m. at the David S. Palmer Arena.
