FITHIAN — The McDonald's Comet Classic started on Saturday with four games involving local teams.
The host Comets beat Westville 41-27 as Jaydah Arrowsmith had 12 points, Addie Wright had nine, Bella Bradford had eight and Kalie Tison added five.
Lydia Gondzur had 13 to lead the Tigers, while Ariel Clarkston had six points and Maddie Appl added five.
The Tigers also lost to Tri-County 64-26 as Lydia Gondzur had seven, Appl had five and Clarkston and Lani Gondzur each had four points.
Hoopeston Area also played two games on Saturday. The Cornjerkers started the day with a 48-25 loss to Tuscola. Bre Crose had sevne points, while Lacie Breymeyer had six and Layla Birch had four.
Hoopeston Area rebounded with a 51-20 win over Urbana University as Maddie Barnes had 10, Crose, Klaire Pilcher and Brylie Cox each had nine and Claire Dixon added seven.
Hoopeston Area played Martinsville and Oakwood played Casey-Westfield on Monday. On Wednesday, Westville will play Casey-Westfield while Oakwood will play Tri-County.
Geo-RF 44, Blue Ridge 23
GEORGETOWN — Kendall Roberts had 24 points as the Buffaloes crushed Blue Ridge on Monday.
J'Lynn Waltz had six points for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Bryleigh Collom had five points, Savana Cunningham had six and Addi Spesard had three points and 17 rebounds.
The Buffaloes will play in the Neoga Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday.
Fountain Central 32, South Newton 13
KENTLAND, Ind. — The Mustangs scored 15 points in the first quarter as they cruised to the win on Saturday.
Hannah Prickett had 13 and Kacey Kirkpatrick added 10 for Fountain Central, who will face North Montgomery today.
PREP SWIMMING
North Vermillion boys win
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion boys swim team beat West Vigo 35-19 on Monday.
Owen Hazelwood won the 200 individual medley for the Falcons in 4 minutes, 4.66 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:58.10, while Austin Ball won the 100 freestyle (1:19.03). The 200 medley relay team of Elle Spiviey, Hazelwood, Brandon Miller and Ball won in 3:16.86 and the 200 freestyle relay team of Miller, Spivey, Ben Winland and John Clay won in 2:33.32.
In the girls meet, the Falcons lost 76-4 to West Vigo with Emma Weir getting the top finish with a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle (1:18.42).
PREP WRESTLING
Falcons 0-4 at invite
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The North Vermillion wrestling team had three champions, but went 0-4 at the Wolves Invitational on Saturday.
Aden Rangel (120), Wyatt Walters (126) and Andrew Botner (145) were each 4-0, while Aiden Hinchee went 3-1 at 220.
Fountain Central fourth at invite
ROSSVILLE, Ind. — The Mustangs was 2-3 to take fourth at the Rossville Invitational on Saturday.
Andrew Mendoza was 5-0 at 285 pounds, while Dallas Simmons (120), Andrew Woodrow (138) and Ely Thompson (220) each went 4-1 and Waylon Frazee went 2-1.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Vincennes 73, DACC 65
VINCENNES, Ind. — The Jaguars could not get the win on the road Saturday against the Trailblazers.
Stephen Atkinson had 16 points off the bench for Danville Area Community College, while Ramelle Arnold had 14 points, Kendall Taylor and Dameriz Merriweather each had 10 points and Yacouba Traore had six rebounds.
The Jaguars will play the Olivet Nazarene JV team on Monday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Shawnee 70, DACC 66
DANVILLE — The Lady Jaguars had a 34-28 halftime lead, but could not hold on to it in a loss to Shawnee on Saturday.
Danville Area Community College will take on Olney Community College today at 5:30 p.m.
SPHL HOCKEY
Bobcats 1-1 for weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Vermilion County Bobcats won 4-3 in overtime on Friday and lost 4-1 on Saturday against the Fayetteville Marksmen.
In Friday's game, TJ Sneath scored the first goal of the game for Vermilion County in the first period, but Fayetteville tied it up in the second setting up for a wild third period.
The Bobcats scored first on a goal by Sullivan Shortreed, but the Marksmen would score the next two goals for a 3-2 lead. But with a little over three minutes left, Davis Kirkendall scored to tie the game and send it into overtime.
In overtime, Vadim Vasjonkin scored his first goal of the season and the Bobcats clinched their second win of the season.
Aaron Ryback had three assists, while Sneath and Peter DiMartino each had two and Gianni Vitali had one assist and Brett Epp had 47 saves in goal.
In Saturday's game, the Marksmen scored the first three goals before Kirkendall scored on an assist from Vasjonkin and Justin Portillo and Epp had 40 saves.
After a couple of weeks away from the David S. Palmer Arena, the Bobcats will return on Wednesday to play the Quad City Storm at 7 p.m. Vermilion County will stay at home for the weekend with games Friday and Saturday against the Birmingham Bulls at 7 p.m. for both nights and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday against the Evansville Thunderbolts.
WNBA
White names Sun head coach
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun hired West Lebanon, Ind. native Stephanie White to be their new head coach on Monday.
White succeeds Curt Miller, who left to coach Los Angeles last month. She has a combined 15 seasons of experience as a player and coach in the WNBA, most recently as the head of the Indiana Fever in 2015-2016.
White left the Fever to take over at Vanderbilt. She was the head coach there from 2016-21.
She inherits a talented team in Connecticut that lost to Las Vegas in the WNBA Finals last season. The Sun have 2021 league MVP Jonquel Jones and star Alyssa Thomas back for next year.
“I am thrilled to be a part of the Connecticut Sun family,” White said. “I have admired the organization from afar since its inception and am looking forward to building on the strong foundation that has been established. I want to thank Jen Rizzotti, Kevin Lowry and the Mohegan Tribal Council for this opportunity, and I look forward to working with a tremendous group of women toward the ultimate goal of winning a WNBA Championship.”
White, who won the 1999 NCAA title while playing for Purdue, was drafted 21st that year by the Charlotte Sting. She played in Charlotte for one season before playing in Indiana for four years. White served as an assistant with the Fever when they won the 2012 WNBA title.
