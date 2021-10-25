CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois center Kofi Cockburn was named among the elite in the nation on Monday.
The junior center was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America Team, joining Gonzaga's Drew Timme, UCLA's Johnny Juzang, Villanova's Collin Gillespie and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis.
This is the latest in a string of accolades for Cockburn, a national player of the year candidate who is on the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year watch list, a preseason first-team All-America pick by CBS Sports, Blue Ribbon Yearbook, Athlon Sports, College Hoops Today and Dick Vitale, and Big Ten Player of the Year choice by The Athletic, Blue Ribbon and Lindy's.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Danville clinches fifth in state
BUFFALO GROVE — After Saturday's championship finals at the IHSA Class 1A girls tennis championship, the Vikings remained among the best in the state.
With the top teams fighting for the top places, Danville remained in a tie for fifth with New Lenox Providence Catholic.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Thompson third in regional
OLNEY — Danville junior Allison Thompson qualified for this weekend's sectional meet in Decatur with a third-place finish in the Olney East Richland Regional.
Thompson, who completed the 3-mile course in 19 minutes, 16.25 seconds, was less than 3 seconds behind the photo finish of Mahomet-Seymour's Ava Boyd and Champaign Centennial sophomore Brooklynn Sweikar for the regional championship. Boyd was credited with the victory.
Senior teammate Krya Dudley was 57th in the regional event with a time of 24:38.59.
In the boys race, Danville senior Tyler Surprenant was 32nd with a time of 17:35.72. He was 25 seconds behind the final individual qualifier.
Michael Compton, a senior, and Evan Vredenburgh, a junior, were 60th and 63rd respectively for the Vikings.
Romero qualifies for State
NEW PRAIRIE, Ind. — Seeger senior Jennifer Romero completed an impressive accomplishment on Saturday at the New Prairie Semi-State cross country meet.
Romero, who finished 15th with a time of 19 minutes, 42.8 seconds over the 5K course, qualified for this weekend's state meet at the LaVern Gibson Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind. It's the fourth straight year that Romero has advanced to the state meet.
Last year, Romero was 69th in the state meet and two years ago, she had her best-ever finish as she was 34th.
Sophomore teammate Hadessah Austin finished 20th at the semi-state meet with a time of 19:48.3, but she just missed qualifying for state as the last qualifier was Illiana Christian's Avery Olthof, who was 18th.
As a team, the Patriots were ninth with 260 points with a top five teams advancing to state. The final team qualifier was West Lafayette with 200 points.
Fountain Central freshman Brailey Hoagland was 50th individually with a time of 20:39.6.
In the boys race, Hayden Kler of Fountain Central finished 165th with a time of 19:02.3.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Regional action begins
Local teams started regional action on Monday as six teams started the postseason.
In Class 3A, Danville saw its season end with a 25-13, 26-28, 25-19 loss to Urbana in a quarterfinal at Mahomet.
In Class 2A, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin beat Oakwood 25-12, 25-13 in a quarterfinal at St. Joseph-Ogden, while Hoopeston Area beat Westville 25-19, 25-21.
The Blue Devils will face host St. Joseph-Ogden today, while the Cornjerkers will take on Decatur St. Teresa.
In Class 1A, Georgetown-Ridge Farm beat Fisher 25-16, 25-21 in a first-round game at Catlin. Gentry Howard had seven kills, while Makaelyn Lagacy had three aces and 12 assists and J'Lynn Waltz had 18 digs.
The Buffaloes will take on St. Thomas More on Wednesday in a semifinal match.
PREP FOOTBALL
Salt Fork 8, Oakwood 2
CATLIN — In the final game of the regular season, the Salt Fork football team was able to hang on for an 8-2 win over Oakwood on Friday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
The Comets scored first in the first quarter on a safety and had a 2-0 halftime lead. The Storm finally broke through with the only touchdown of the game in the third quarter on a 35-yard pass from Colden Earles to Garrett Taylor.
The win broke a three-game losing streak for Salt Fork, who are 6-3 overall and 2-3 in the VVC and will await their first-round playoff opponent when pairings are announced on Saturday.
Gaven Clouse had 97 yards rushing and Griffin Trees had 10 tackles for the Comets, who end the season with a 2-7 overall mark with an 1-4 VVC total.
Speedway 41, Seeger 12
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger football team could not take advantage of hosting a first-round sectional game on Friday, losing 41-12 to Speedway.
Hunter Thomas had 97 yards rushing with a touchdown catch for the Patriots, while Brock Thomason passed for 65 yards with a touchdown and ran for 59 more and another score and Cameron Ford had 52 yards receiving.
The Patriots end the season at 5-5 while Speedway will face Monrovia next week.
South Putnam 24, North Vermillion 18
GREENCASTLE, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team's season ended with a close 24-18 loss to South Putnam on Friday in an IHSAA sectional game.
The Falcons were down 17-0 at halftime, but came back to life in the third quarter as Jerome White ran for a 4-yard score. White would hit Landon Naylor for a 30-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and would score on a five-yard run with under a minute left, but the Falcons could not get any closer to the Eagles.
The Falcons end the season at 5-5 while South Putnam will take on Parke Heritage next week.
SPHL HOCKEY
Storm 3, Bobcats 2
MOLINE — The Vermilion County Bobcats stepped on the ice for the first time ever on Saturday.
The Bobcats showed fight in their opener, but ended up losing to the Quad City Storm 3-2 at the TaxSlayer Center.
The Storm score the first two goals of the game before Zach White scored the first Bobcat goal in history on an assist by Dakota Ulmer.
Quad City was up 3-1 after the first period, but Vermilion County cut into the lead in the second period on a goal by Ulmer on an assist by Adam Vannelli and Nick Papendrea.
Chase Perry had 49 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will face the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday.
