GEORGETOWN — The Chrisman girls basketball team did just enough on Monday to beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32-14 in the Vermilion Valley Conference opener for both teams.
Kendall Lemmon had 11 points for the Cardinals, who had a 17-3 halftime lead, while Kendall Tevebaugh had nine and Makenzie Mitchell added five.
Sydney Spesard had six points for the Buffaloes, while Ally Cobble added five.
The Buffaloes will play Armstrong-Potomac on Thursday, while the Cardinals will host Westville on Thursday.
Salt Fork 41, BHRA 18
BISMARCK — Carsyn Todd had 16 points as the Storm defeated the Blue Devils.
Olivia Chew had eight points for Salt Fork, while Jaiden Baum had five and Lexi Hettmansberger and Mackenzie Russell each had four.
Natalie Clapp had eight points to lead Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Sophia Rome added five points.
BHRA is 0-2 and will face Cissna Park on Saturday, while the Storm will travel to Hoopeston Area on Thursday.
Hoopeston Area 50, Westville 30
WESTVILLE — Ali Watson had 17 points as the Cornjerkers beat the Tigers.
Bre Crose had 13 points for Hoopeston Area, while Adasyn Jones had eight points.
Lydia Gondzur had eight points for Westivlle, while Hadley Cox had six and Ariel Clarkston added five.
A-P 46, Milford 31
ARMSTRONG — Mattie Kennel had 13 points as the Trojans beat the Bearcats.
Kyle Bullington had 12 points for Armstrong-Potomac, while Carlyn Crozier and Lily Jameson each had five.
Anna Hagen had 13 points for Milford, while Emmaleah Marshino added eight points.
BHRA 64, Cissna Park 53
BISMARCK — With big games from Elijah Tidwell and Brett Meidel on Saturday, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team were able to beat Cissna Park 64-53.
Tidwell had 26 points for the Blue Devils, with 11 in the third quarter. While Miedel had 25 points with 10 points in the third quarter as the team scored 24 points in the quarter to take the lead for good.
Dawson Dodd had nine points and Asa Ray added four for BHRA, who will take on Salt Fork today.
Schlarman 73, A-P 68
ARMSTRONG — The Schlarman Academy boys basketball team had a strong start to the season on Friday with a 73-68 win over Armstrong-Potomac in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Jason Craig led the way for the Hilltoppers with 25 points, while Jamal Taylor had 23, Caleb Kelly had 17 and Josh Wright added five.
Brody Howard had 33 points to lead the Trojans, while Rylee Showalter had 19 and Kollin Asbury and Jayce Townsend each added six. Armstrong-Potomac hit 14 3-pointers as a team.
The Hilltoppers will play Oakwood today, while the Trojans will travel to Milford.
Milford 57, Geo-RF 52
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys basketball team had a 27-18 halftime lead in their opener on Friday, but it was Milford that had the last laugh.
The Bearcats outscored the Buffaloes 39-23 in the second half to get a 57-52 win.
Luke McCabe had 14 points to lead Milford, while Payton Portwood had 11 points, William Teig had 10 and Trey Totheroh added eight.
Cole Steinbaugh had 24 to lead Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Jace Bina had nine, Kaiden Mingee had eight and Justice Arthur added six.
The Buffaloes will try to regroup against Chrisman today, while the Bearcats will host Armstrong-Potomac.
Hennessey wins regional title
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Seeger’s Nathaniel Hennessey went through the rest on Saturday to win the 120-pound title in an IHSAA regional at Logansport High School.
Hennessey pinned Preston Jones of Logansport in 2 minutes, 53 seconds and West Central’s Hayden Fritz in 4:57 before winning the title with an 8-4 win over Tristian Vaughn of West Lafayette Harrison.
Cade Walker of Seeger was able to take third in 285 with a pin over Matt Barry of North Newton in 4:12 in the third-place match.
Hennessey and Walker will now wrestle in next week’s semi-state at East Chicago Central High School.
In a regional in Frankfort, Ind., Fountain Central’s Waylon Frazee took fourth at 120 and Covington’s Nate Sly was fourth at 285. Those wrestlers will go to next week’s semi-state in New Castle, Ind.
DACC 55, Triton 44
DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College girls basketball team rebounded from a loss to Kankakee on Tuesday with a 55-44 win over Triton Community College on Saturday at Mary Miller Gym.
Alexus Mobley had 12 points to lead the Lady Jaguars, while Maria Artigas and Allasha Alexander each had 10 points and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin product Hunter Edwards had eight points and nine rebounds.
The Jaguars are 2-3 overall and will head into Region 24 action against No. 9 Illinois Central College on Thursday.
Illinois 54, Purdue 49
CHAMPAIGN — The Illini women finally got their first Big Ten win of the season with a win over the Boilermakers on Sunday.
Jenae Terry had 15 points and seven rebounds for Illinois, while Kennedi Myles had 14 points and nine rebounds and Aaliyah Nye scored all of her eight points in the final 6:02, including a clutch 3-pointer that gave the Illini the lead for good with 41 seconds left.
The Illini are 3-11 and 1-10 in the Big Ten and will face Minnesota on Wednesday.
No. 1 Louisville 71, Notre Dame 65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Schlarman alum Anaya Peoples had eight points, six rebound and three assists as the Irish got close to pulling an upset against the No. 1 Cardinals.
Maddy Westbeld, Mikayla Vaughn, Olivia Mules and Sam Brunelle each had 10 points for Notre Dame, who is 8-8 and 6-6 in the ACC.
Murray State 82, Eastern Kentucky 66RICHMOND, KY. — Oakwood alum Katelyn Young had 18 poitns and seven rebounds as the Racers won on the road on Saturday.
Macey Turley had 26 points for Murray State, who is 10-9 overall and 7-7 in the OVC.
Dayton 95, La Salle 66
PHILADELPHIA — Schlarman alum Capria Brown had seven points and five rebounds as the Flyers blew past La Salle.
Tenin Magassa had 20 points to lead Dayton, who is 10-1 and 9-0 in the Atlantic 10.
IUPUI 74, UIC 64
CHICAGO — Fountain Central alum Macee Williams had 15 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals as the Jaguars swept a weekend series with the Flames.
The Jaguars are 11-4 and 9-3 in the Horizon League.
Belmont 78, SIUE 33
EDWARDSVILLE — Danville native Mikala Hall had two points and a rebound as the Cougars lost at home on Saturday.
SIUE is now 6-12 and 3-10 in the OVC.
Youngstown St. 68, IPFW 52
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Schlarman alum Sierra Bell had 14 points, four steals, four rebounds and three assists, but the Mastodons were swept in a weekend series.
IPFW drops to 0-18 and 0-16 in the Horizon.
Oakland 84, Robert Morris 77
ROCHESTER, Mich. — Schlarman alum Sydney Gouard had four points and four rebounds as the Grizzlies beat Robert Morris on Saturday.
Oakland is 10-9 overall and 10-6 in the Horizon.
Colorado St. 68, Wyoming 59
LARAMIE, Wy. — Danville native Kendle Moore had nine points and two steals as the Rams beat the Cowboys on Saturday.
Colorado State is now 11-4 and 11-3 in the Mountain West.
