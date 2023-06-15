CHRISMAN — Chrisman boys basketball coaching legend Roger Beals died late Tuesday at the age of 85.
Beals won 541 games at Chrisman and led the Cardinals to the IHSA Class A State Quarterfinals two times. Chrisman took second in 1985 and third in 1987.
The Cardinals won 14 regional titles and four sectional titles under Beals and won at least 20 games in 21 of his 23 seasons. For his efforts, he was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Beals was also a great cross-country coach, leading the Cardinals' boys and girls to the 1988 cross country state title.
After retirement in 1992, Beals continued to be a part of Chrisman, teaching Drivers Ed and Industrial Arts and in 2013, the Chrisman High School court was named after him.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Dodd back on mound for Braves
DETROIT — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin product Dylan Dodd was the 27th man for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday in a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers.
Dodd pitched the second game of the doubleheader and had good support as the Braves jumped out to a 5-1 lead. But in the fourth, the Tigers got to him and tied things up at 5-5. Dodd ended the game with six hits, three walks and five runs.
The Braves would go on to beat the Tigers 6-5.
LEGION BASEBALL
Post 210 10, Rantoul 0
RANTOUL — Four Post 210 hurlers combined on a three-hit shutout as the Speakers won their 11th straight game with a 10-0 victory over Rantoul Post 287 at Wabash Park in Rantoul.
Left-hander Payton Young got the start for Post 210, going the first 3.1 innings allowing just one hit while striking out six and walking one. Young picked up the victory to improve to 2-0 on the summer.
Next up on the mound for the Speakers was right-hander Landen Haurez, who allowed two hits in 1.2 innings. Ethan McMasters and Tuff Elson finished the game, each with a hitless inning of relief.
With the seven shutout innings, Post 210 saw its team earned-run average drop down to 1.40 this season.
The Speakers got all the offense it would need in the first inning against Rantoul's Holden Cargo. Elson had a run-scoring single and McMasters delivered a sacrifice fly.
Post 210 would add three more runs in the third, Grant Morgan and Jordan Johnson each had run-scoring hits for the Speakers, who would get another run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Blake Norton.
The biggest hit of the night for Post 210 would come in the sixth as Drew Wichtowski belted a 2-run homer to left and the Speakers would cap the scoring in the seventh with a 2-run single by Conlan Moore.
Next up for Post 210 in the John Hayes Best in the Midwest Tournament in Terre Haute, Ind. On Thursday, the Speakers will play Crawfordsville (Ind.) in a 5 p.m. game at West Vigo High School. Their other pool play games are against Lancaster (Ohio) at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Bob Warn Field on the campus of Indiana State and against Washington (Mo.) at 9 a.m. on Saturday back at West Vigo.
PROSPECT LEAGUE
Normal 3, Danville 2
NORMAL — Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman likes to refer to road games as business trips for his team.
So far, business hasn't been very good.
In five games away from Danville Stadium this summer, the Dans are now 0-5 after a 3-2 loss to the Normal CornBelters on Tuesday night at the Corn Crib.
Normal starter Graham Kasey, a freshman from Kankakee Community College, held Danville to just 1 run on five hits in seven innings to earn the victory.
For the Dans, it was Jack Pottinger making his Prospect League debut. Pottinger took the loss after surrendering 3 runs in four innings as he walked four and struck out one. Decker Mac Neil tossed four shutout innings in relief but Danville couldn't overcome the early deficit.
Normal's Case Sanderson got the scoring started with a solo homer in the first. Danville would tie the game at 1-1 as Cole Tremain scored on a wild pitch in the third inning.
The CornBelters (9-3) would score twice in the bottom of third to take the lead for good. Peyton Dillingham, a former standout at Normal Community, had a run-scoring single to left and Scott Newman followed with an RBI-single to center.
The Dans (5-6) would pull within 3-2 on a run-scoring groundout by JT Waldon in the eighth.
Danville had a chance to score in the ninth loading the bases with no outs on a double by Nate Vargas, a bunt single by Trenton Pallas and walk to Chase Vinson.
That's when Normal brought in Ryne Willard, who struck out Cole Tremain and Robert Castillo before getting Justin Vossos to ground out to end the game.
The Dans have three more opportunities this week to get a win on the road as they play a two-game series against the Clinton LumberKings on Wednesday and Thursday before concluding the four-game road trip on Friday at the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.
The next home game for Danville will be 6:30 p.m. Saturday night against the Wabash Valley Rex.
