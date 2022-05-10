JAMAICA — Hayden Chew pitched a no-hitter with nine strikeouts as the Salt Fork baseball team beat Iroquois West 15-0 on Monday.
Blake Norton had two hits and three RBIs for Salt Fork, while Jameson Remole had a three-run home run, Derrick Richards had three RBIs, Hayden Prunkard had two RBIs and Deegan Albert each had one RBI.
The Storm were coming off two games on Saturday. They would beat Unity 8-7 as Richards had four RBIs, Remole had two RBIs and Blake Norton and Blake Hettmansberger each had one RBI. Salt Fork would lose the second game 3-0 to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley as Pedro Rangel had two hits.
Bloomington 9, Danville 1
DANVILLE — Dylan Brown had the lone RBI as the Vikings lost at home to the Purple Raiders.
Ryan Jaruseski had two doubles for Danville, who will play Champaign Centennial today.
BHRA 18, Schlarman 3
DANVILLE — Tuff Elson had four hits with two home runs and seven RBIs as the Blue Devils beat the Hilltoppers in four innings.
Chaz Dubois had two hits with a home run and five RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Dawson Dodd, Drake Nelson, Asa Ray, Hunter Stahl, Ethan Hall and Karson Stevenson each had one RBI.
GRFC 3, Oakwood 2
GEORGETOWN — Cameron Steinbaugh hit a game-winning bunt in the seventh inning as the Buffaloes got past the Comets.
Brayden Nale and Trenton Ryan each had two RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, while Kaden Mingee had two hits.
Grant Powell had three hits and a RBI for Oakwood, while Matthew Miller had a RBI.
A-P 4, Hoopeston Area 3
HOOPESTON — The Trojans were able to get the win on the road against the Cornjerkers.
Wyatt Eisenmann, Mason Rush and Dylan Judy each had one RBI for Hoopeston Area, while Keygan Field had three hits with four stolen bases.
Seeger 11, South Newton 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Coming off a sweep of Parke Heritage on Saturday, the Patriots cruised past South Newton in five innings.
Noah Stephen had two hits and two RBIs, while Christian Holland, Nick Turner and Matt Taylor each had two RBIs and Caleb Edwards and Drew Holland each had one RBI.
Seeger beat Parke Heritage 3-1 as Christian Holland had two hits and two RBIs and Turner had three hits and a RBI and won the second game 11-0 as Turner had three RBIs, Edwards had three hits and two RBIs and Gatlin Copas had two RBIs.
South Vigo 12, Covington 1
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans had two hits as they lost to South Vigo on six innings.
Dane Gerling had the lone RBI for Covington, who will face Faith Christian today.
Fountain Central swept
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs lost 9-8 in the first game and 15-7 in the second against North Putnam.
Kyle Slinker had two hits and two RBIs for Fountain Central in the first game, while Owen Acton had two RBIs, Brayden Prickett and Michael Geller each had two hits and a RBI and Noah Armstrong had a RBI.
In the second game, Luke Foxworthy had two hits and two RBIs, Lukas Miller had two hits and a RBI and Dawson Blue and Cole Garbison each had one RBI.
PREP SOFTBALL
Danville 14, Peoria 0
PEORIA — Emmalee Trover had eight strikeouts for a no-hitter as the Vikings won in four innings.
Allie Thurston had two hits and four RBIs for the Vikings, while Saige Keller had two hits and one RBI, Ahliyhia Schlechty had two RBIs and Jaiden Hardesty and Trover had one RBI.
The Vikings also beat Peoria Manual 6-0.
Geo-RF 14, Oakwood 9
GEORGETOWN — The Buffaloes scored in every inning except for the fourth as they got past the Comets.
Makelyn Lagacy had two hits with four RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while J'Lynn Waltz and Bailee Whittaker each had two RBIs, Gentry Howard, Trinity Collins and Clair Renaker each had two hits and one RBI and Lilli Hutson had a RBI.
Bella Bradford had two hits and two RBIs for Oakwood, while Samantha Dunavan had three hits and a RBI, Karsen Rupp had two hits and a RBI and Alania Rothwell, Gracie Enos and Rylan Manning each had one RBI.
Hoopeston Area 19, A-P 1
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers scored 11 runs in the third inning as they beat the Trojans in four innings.
Madison Barnes had three hits and three RBIs as the plate and pitched a two-hitter with five strikeouts for Hoopeston Area, while Riley Miller and Logan Watson each had two RBIs and Bryile Cox and Tobi West each had one RBI.
Cami Saltsgaver had one RBI for Armstrong-Potomac, who was coming off a tough weekend, losing 11-1 to Casey-Westfield and 14-5 to Marshall.
Iroquois West 9, Salt Fork 6
CATLIN — Lilly Rickgauer had two hits with two RBIs but the Storm lost to Iroquois West at home.
Ava Benjamin had a RBI for Salt Fork, while Kenzie Childs had two hits.
The Storm were coming off losses to St. Joseph-Ogden 11-1 and 19-2 to Meridian on Saturday.
Kendyl Hurt had two hits for Salt Fork against the Spartans, while Kailey Frishkorn had two RBIs in the second game.
West Vigo 6, Covington 3
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Shianne Haymaker had two hits with an RBI, but the Trojans lost to West Vigo.
Covington is 7-9 and will host Benton Central today.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Normal Community 5, Danville 0
NORMAL — Aniya Parker had 26 saves in goal, but the Vikings were shut out by the Ironmen.
Danville will end the regular season today against Normal West.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
DACC splits with Lewis & Clark
GODFREY — The Jaguars won Saturday's first game 2-0, but lost 4-2 in the second game against Lewis & Clark.
Jaden Miller and Jacob Mote each had one RBI in the win with Angel Lobo getting two hits, while Dustin Dupont and Cole Carnahan each had one RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.