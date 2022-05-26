SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After two years at Dayton University, former Schlarman high School standout Capria Brown announced that she will be going to Missouri State on Wednesday.
Brown entered the transfer portal after Dayton coach Shauna Green took the head coaching job at Illinois. Instead of joining Green in Champaign, Brown will go to the Missouri Valley and join the Bears, who are coming off a 25-8 overall record this past season and won a game in the NCAA Women's Tournament.
The former Commercial-News Girls Basketball Player of the Year averaged 1.8 points in 23 games with the Flyers last season.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
NV names Statzer as coach
CAYUGA, Ind. — North Vermillion named Wade Statzer as head coach on Wednesday, replacing Mark Switzer.
Statzer comes with experience in middle school, high school and was an assistant for the Johnson University women's basketball team.
He will have a tough act to follow as Switzer led the Falcons to a 98-55 record in the last six year with two sectional championships.
"It is an honor for me to be joining the North Vermillion community. There is already a great culture in place for the girls basketball program, and I am excited to continue that long-standing tradition. I am working everyday to ensure our student-athletes will have a fantastic experience playing basketball and growing as people."
PREP SOFTBALL
Riverton Parke 12, Fountain Central 2
MONTEZUMA, Ind. — After an amazing 13-12 win over Covington on Tuesday, the Fountain Central softball team could not find any fight against Riverton Parke.
The Panthers beat the Mustangs 12-2 in an IHSAA Class 1A sectional semifinal.
The Mustangs were also down 12-2 in the fourth inning against Covington on Tuesday, but scored four runs in the fourth, two runs in the sixth and four runs in the seventh to tie things up. After turning away the Trojans in the eighth, an over throw to first base on a bunt would bring in Haley Webb as the Mustangs came away with a 13-12 win.
Maddie Medley and Kacey Kirkpatrick each had two doubles and three RBIs in the win for Fountain Central, who got their first win over Covington in six years, while Hannah Wood had a double with two RBIs and Chloe Golia, Kendal Rahm and Kendra Earlywine each had a double.
Briley Peyton had two hits and three RBIs for Covington (7-15), while Tyra Hammer had three hits and two RBIs and Paige Messmore had two hits and a RBI.
Also, North Vermillion got past Faith Christian 2-1 in another semifinal and will play Riverton Parke for the sectional title today.
Also in an IHSAA Class 2A sectional in Crawfordsville, Ind., Seeger's season ended with an 8-0 loss to Western Boone.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Covington doubles advance
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington doubles team of Emma Taylor and Karsyn Engle continued its season on Wednesday with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Northview's Brooklee Bussing and Layla Lee.
With the win, Taylor and Engle will play for the individual doubles sectional title against Crawfordsville. If the Covington duo wins, they will advance to the individual doubles regional in Kokomo, Ind. on June 11.
T.H. South 4, Fountain Central 1
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team's season ended on Tuesday with a 4-1 loss to Terre Haute South in an IHSAA Regional Semifinal.
Haley Webb won in singles for the Mustangs, who end the season at 16-2.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
DACC softball loses in nationals
OXFORD, Ala. — The Danville Area Community College softball team fought to the end with Murray State College in the NJCAA Division II Tournament on Tuesday.
But the Jaguars lost a close 5-4 decision to the Aggies on a RBI double in the seventh inning by Murray State's Sabetha Sands.
Even with the defeat, DACC coach Matt Cervantes definitely saw a lot of positives as the No. 13 Jaguars were close to taking down the No. 4 Aggies.
"I think going in the game, Murray State has a high-powered offense and they had some girls can swing the bat," Cervantes said. "I think our team played awesome. We made some hellacious plays on the field to keep them at bay and we did a good job. It sucks it didn't go our way in the end, but our girls fought every inning from start to finish and it says a lot about our character."
Danielle Shuey and McKenzie Richardson each had two hits and a RBI for the Jaguars, while Raven Morrison and Ashlynn McTagertt each had one RBI and Hayden Smith added three hits.
After rain ruined most of the day on Wednesday. The Jaguars will start up the consolation bracket today against No. 12 Jackson, who lost to No. 5 Northwestern Mississippi 9-1 on Tuesday, but Cervantes is confident that the team will not let up after Tuesday's game.
"I think this team is capable of doing what ever they think they can do. One game doesn't define us and I thought we did a good job today. We are going to try to take it tomorrow morning, we are going to take this one pitch at a time and see where it goes from there."
If the Jaguars win the game, they will move on to play a game against either No. 1 seed Des Moines Area or No. 9 Kansas City-Kansas.
