DANVILLE — Danville high School senior Jayden Brown battled all day to extend his season and he succeeded.
Brown won two matches on Friday in a IHSA sectional meet at the Danville Tennis Center to advance to next week's state meet.
"It was a long day for Jayden, he had two tough matches and gutted them out," Danville tennis head coach Mark Bacys said. "In the second match, we won the first set, lost the second set and he was starting to break down from being in the heat all day, but he gutted out to win the set 6-1."
Bacys said it was great to see a senior like Brown make it to state to make up for the last couple of seasons.
"It was great to see because he is a senior and like most of these seniors, they didn't have a season in their sophomore year and a limited season last year," Bacys said. "So to qualify here is a great accomplishment and we are proud of him."
Now with Brown in the semifinals of his singles group, today's second day is a day to have some fun but a chance to get a singles title.
"With the way the sectional is set up, you worry about qualifying on Fridays and Saturdays are less stressful and are having a good time because there is no pressure and see how high they can finish," Bacys said.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
F. Central, Covington make final
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central and Covington girls tennis teams will battle for an IHSAA sectional title today after Friday's semifinals.
The Mustangs beat Attica 5-0 in one semifinal. Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez each won in singles, while the doubles teams of Emily Jimenez and Alydia Mellady and Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett each won.
Covington beat Seeger 4-1 in the other semifinal as the Trojans' doubles teams of Karyn Engle and Emma Taylor and Lilly Hacquet and Addison Streuer won while Cora Reynolds and Halle Grady won in singles. Addison Shrader won in singles for Seeger.
Both teams will play today at 9 a.m. EDT for the title.
PREP BASEBALL
Covington 14, Seeger 7
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Trojans had 14 hits as the beat the Patriots.
Harden Knapp had three hits and four RBIs for Covington, while Dane Gerling, Conlan Moore and Conor Winn each had two hits and two RBis and Cian Moore had two hits and a RBI.
Landon Walker had two RBIs for Seeger, while Noah Stephen had two hits and a RBI and Drew Holland, Caleb Edwards and Luke Plumier each had one RBI.
The Trojans were coming off a 10-0 loss to Terre Haute North on Thursday with Knapp getting two hits while the Patriots were coming off a 24-1 win over Attica. Stephen had three hits with five RBIs for the Patriots, while Jace Ware had two hits and four RBIs, Edwards had three hits and three RBIs, Peyton Reynolds had three RBIs, Walker had two hits and two RBIs, Gatlin Copas had two RBIs, Nick Turner had two hits and a RBI and Hunter Albertson, Shawn Grady and Case Garriott each had one RBI.
Clifton Central 1, BHRA 0
HOOPESTON — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team and Clifton Central were in a pitcher's duel in Thursday's IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal.
In the end, the Comets were able to score a run in the second inning and got a 1-0 win.
Karson Stevenson had nine strikeouts in taking the loss for the Blue Devils, while Dawson Dodd had two hits.
Monticello 14, Westville 3
TOLONO — The Westville baseball team's season ended on Thursday in an 14-3 loss to Monticello in an IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal.
Drew Wichtowski had both of the hits for the Tigers with one RBI and two runs scored. Zach Russell scored the other run.
PREP BOYS GOLF
F. Central 78, Attica 108
ATTICA, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys golf team took on Attica at Harrison Hills Golf Course, but in a different format.
The Mustangs won out 78-108 in a two-man scramble with Wesley Jackson and Jaylin Payne scoring a 36 and Kamrean King and Koby Wolf carding a 42.
PREP BOYS TRACK
Thomas makes state
O'FALLON — Danville's Matthew Thomas will make his move to next week's IHSA Class 3A state meet thanks to his efforts in Thursday's sectional.
Thomas was third in the pole vault with an attempt of 4.16 meters and will compete in Charleston in that event. He also was fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.88).
Local teams start preseason
OXFORD, Ind. — The postseason started for local teams in a sectional at Benton Central High School on Thursday.
The major local highlight was in discus with North Vermillion's Jeremiah Ziebart throwing an 168 foot, 1 inch attempt which won the event and was a meet record. Teammate Carter Edney won the shot put (45-6 1/2) and was third in discus (144-2), Elijah Peaslee won the long jump (18-11 1/2) and Atticus Blank was second in the shot put (44-1 1/2).
Hayden Kler won the 3,200 run for Fountain Central, while the 1,600 relay team of Ethan Mellady, Brandon Pigg, Riley Nelson and Seth Martin was second in 3:40.84.
Konner Brenner was third in the 800 for Seeger (2:12.85) while the 400 relay team of Rayce Carr, Ethan Hernandez, Finn McLain and Brock Thomason was third (46.06), the 1,600 relay team of Hernandez, McLain, Brenner and Gabe Coffman was third (3:41.36) and the 3,200 relay team of Hernandez, Ethan Guminski, Brenner and Nathan Odle was second (9:07.80).
Bradley Lewsader took first in the high jump (6-0) for Covington.
The qualifiers will move on to next Thursday's meet at Lafayette Jefferson.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
DACC out of Region 24 tourney
NORMAL — Coming off a win on Wednesday, the Danville Area Community College baseball team continued play in the Region 24 Tournament.
But the Jaguars lost 7-0 to Heartland Community College and lost 7-6 to Illinois Central College on Thursday to end their season.
Against ICC, Kyle Bartman, Angel Lobo, Nic Ancelet and Isaiah Ruch each had two hits and one RBI for DACC, while Dustin Dupont and Jackson Micheels each had one RBI.
Cole Carnahan had two hits against Heartland.
COLLEGE GOLF
DACC golfers wrap up season
JOPLIN, Mo. — Westville native and Danville Area Community College golfer Tyler Strako ended his season climbing up the board at the NJCAA Division II National Championships on Thursday.
Strako shot his second straight 74 in the third round to go up 17 spots to go to a tie for 59th, but it was not good enough to make the cut for the final round.
Teammate Caleb Lavender also made a move, going up seven spots to 95 with a 79.
South Mountain Community College won the team title at Twin Hills Country Club, with Cecil Basille of South Mountain winning the individual title.
