DANVILLE — Sixteen teams knew they were going to Danville when they qualified for the NJCAA Division II National Tournament and on Tuesday, they found out how their journey will begin.
The first round games were announced with six first round games set for March 15 and two for March 16 at Danville Area Community College's Mary Miller Gym.
The No. 13 seeded and Region 24 champion Parkland Cobras will start the tournament at 9 a.m. on Tuesday against Defending Champions and No. 4 rated Des Moines Area. No. 3 rated Sullivan County will play No. 14 Dakota County Tech at 11 a.m. while No. 1 seed South Suburban will play No. 16 Florida Gateway. South Suburban enters the tournament with an undefeated 29-0 record.
No. 2 rated and last year's runner-up Davidson-Davie will play No. 15 Muskegon at 3 p.m., while No. 8 Lakeland will take on No. 9 Allen at 6:30 p.m. and No. 7 Henry Ford will play No. 10 Niagara County at 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's games will include No. 6 Cecil against No. 11 Southern Arkansas University Tech at 11 a.m. and the final game of the first round will be No. 5 Milwaukee Area Tech against No. 12 Scottsdale at 1 p.m. A losers bracket game will follow at 3 p.m. and winners bracket games will take place at 6 and 8 p.m.
Everything will lead up to Saturday, March 19, where the consolation game will start at noon, the fifth place game will start at 2 p.m., the third place game will be at 5:30 p.m. and the Championship game will start at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
IUPUI 61, Cleveland St. 54
INDIANAPOLIS — Fountain Central grad Macee Williams had 19 points and 18 rebounds on Tuesday as the Jaguars won the Horizon League Championship.
Williams, who was recently named Horizon League Player of the Year for the fourth straight season, and IUPUI await its next opponent when the brackets for the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament are announced on Sunday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Northampton 4, DACC 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Danville Area Community College baseball team only had one hit on Tuesday in a 4-0 loss to Northampton Community College.
Isaiah Ruch had the lone hit for the Jaguars, who will face Lackawanna College and the Catholic University JV today.
The Jaguars were coming off a 9-2 win over Penn State-Hazelton on Monday, where Dustin Dupont had six RBIs with two home runs and Jaden Miller had three hits and a RBI.
