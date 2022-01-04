DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats had been at the bottom of the SPHL standings all season.
But that changed on Friday, when the Bobcats beat the Quad City Storm 4-3 and moved past Macon in the SPHL standings.
Houston Wilson had two goals and a assist in the game for Vermilion County, while Justin Portillo and Declan Conway each had a goal and Egor Borshchev, Dante Juris, Michael Mercurio and Ryan Devine each had an assist. Ben Churchfield had 29 saves in goal for the win.
On Saturday, the Bobcats lost to the Storm 4-0 as Churchfield had 27 saves in goal.
The Bobcats will host the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday and will hit the road on Saturday against the Knoxville Ice Bears.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Hoopeston Area 52, Fisher 35
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team beat Fisher 52-35 on Thursday in non-conference action.
Ben Brown and Preston Van De Veer each had 18 points for the Cornjerkers, while Nick Hofer had 12 and Anthony Zamora added four points.
