KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vermilion County Bobcats ended the year with a 4-2 loss to the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday.
Justin Portillo scored the first goal of the game for the Bobcats in the first period and was assisted by Adam Eby and Gianni Vitali. After the Ice Bears tied it up to start the second period, the Bobcats took the lead again on a goal by Austin Albrecht on assists by Davis Kirkendall and TJ Sneath.
But Knoxville tied and took the lead late in the period and added another goal to get the win.
Brett Epp had 27 saves in the defeat.
The Bobcats started the weekend on Friday with a 2-1 loss to the Huntsville Havoc. Portillo scored the goal for Vermilion County with Sullivan Shortreed and Peter DiMartino each getting an assist.
Brett Epp had 29 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will enter the new year with a trip to Peoria to face the Peoria Rivermen on Friday and a return to the David S. Palmer Arena on Sunday against the Rivermen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.