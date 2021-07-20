DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats announced their upcoming schedule recently for their inaugural season.
Out of 56 games, the Bobcats will play 28 of them at the David S. Palmer Arena, starting with the Friday, Oct. 15th opener against the Peoria Rivermen.
The schedule will include 15 games against the Rivermen and 13 against the Quad City Storm, which sets up an rivalry with the other Illinois teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League. The Bobcats will play 10 games against the Evansville Thunderbolts, five games against the Knoxville Ice Bears and Huntsville Havoc and two games each against the Macon Mayhem, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, Birmingham Bulls and Pensacola Ice Flyers.
There will be a home matchup the night before Thanksgiving, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day along with five Sunday matinee games, which will be followed by Skate with the Team events.
Also, the Bobcats have put season ticket packages on sale. Adult season tickets are priced at $252, while students, seniors, military and first responders are $177 and children ages 3-12 are $126.
Ticket prices and season ticket reservations can be made at vcbobcats.com and all game swill be streamed live on HockeyTV with the Bobcats' broadcast team traveling for all road games.
The Bobcats also announced on Monday that a special Bobcats Night at Danville Stadium will start at 5:30 p.m. on July 27th.
The Dans will wear Vermilion County Bobcats-themed baseball jerseys for the second game of the doubleheader with the Champion City Kings. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off during the doubleheader and awarded to the winning bids after the game with photo opportunities and autographs available.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illini season tickets available
CHAMPAIGN — Season tickets for the University of Illinois' men's basketball team are now available for the upcoming season.
For the 100 level, tickets are $650, while sideline seats are $510, baseline seats are $410, upper baseline seats are $250 and $199 for the Illini mobile pass, which includes a ticket to each game with each seat location determined and e-mailed 48 hours prior to a game.
Illinois is coming off a 24-7 campaign, including a 16-4 mark in conference play followed by the Big Ten Tournament championship and No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois set school records with 19 victories against Big Ten competitors and six wins over top-10 teams. Illinois ended the year at No. 2 in the AP poll, the second-highest final ranking in program history.
The Fighting Illini will host 19 games at State Farm Center this season. Illinois' Big Ten home schedule includes the following 10 teams: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin. The Illini's non-conference slate is highlighted by home games versus Notre Dame on Nov. 29 as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and against Arizona on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Season tickets are also on sale for State Farm Center premium seating suites, courtside seats, loge boxes, Traditions Club and Legacy Club. Fans can enjoy Fighting Illini Basketball in style with Legacy Club tickets which provide prime locations in 100 level seating and access to pregame and halftime premium refreshments and amenities. All premium seating comes with parking passes and extra-wide seating. Only one suite remains for the 2021-22 season. To purchase, visit the premium seating website, or purchase online at FightingIllini.com.
Dates and opponents for the full home schedule will be announced later this summer.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
Rowe wins a letter
DECATUR — Oakwood native Brandon Rowe picked up his first letter from Millikin University for this past season.
Rowe took part in five events for Millikin with his best finish a tie for 10th in the CCIW Championship with a score of 232 in the three-day event.
