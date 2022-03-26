ST. JOSEPH — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team hit the road to take on St. Joseph-Ogden on Friday.
The Blue Devils saw themselves down 3-0 after two innings and while they got a run in the third, the Spartans scored five runs in the fourth and would go on to win 9-2.
Tuff Elson had a RBI double for BHRA, while Drake Nelson and Asa Ray each had two hits.
Caden Keleminic and Dane Dillon each had three strikeouts on the mound for the Blue Devils, who will face Unity on Monday.
PREP SOFTBALL
Hoopeston Area 8, Urbana 7
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers improved their record to 3-1 after getting past the Tigers.
Logan Watson had two hits and two RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Alexa Bailey and Brylie Cox each had a RBI, Tobi West had two hits and Makhia Colunga had a double.
Maddie Barnes got the win on the mound for the Cornjerkers, who will play Prairie Central in a doubleheader today.
St. Joe-Ogden 20, BHRA 10
ST. JOSEPH — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball team took an early lead against St. Joseph-Ogden, but could not hold on in a 20-10 defeat on Thursday.
Ella Myers had three hits with a home run and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Alyvia Jackson had two doubles and two RBIs, Ava Acton, Draycee Nelson and Natalie Clapp each had a RBI and Mikayla Cox had three hits.
The Blue Devils will face Rantoul on Monday.
