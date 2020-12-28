CHAMPAIGN — New University of Illinois football coach Bret Bielema made his first big hire on Monday.
Bielema haired Tony Peterson as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
“After competing against Tony and his offensive style and game plan I have had tremendous respect for him as a coach,” Bielema said. “Throughout his career he has blended the roster and skill sets of the players to maximize the results. Here at Illinois, we will build an offensive identity that will provide balance, use tempo, and play with a physicality that will make Illini Nation smile. No matter from playing on the road in a hostile environment or here at Memorial Stadium, we will execute and maximize our players’ talents to build a sustained winning culture.”
Petersen has directed some of the nation's most exciting and prolific offenses during his 30-year college coaching career, serving as an offensive coordinator in the Big Ten, MAC, Conference USA, American and Sun Belt prior to taking the reins of the Fighting Illini offense.
Petersen spent the 2020 season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Appalachian State, when the Mountaineers finished 9-3 overall with a Myrtle Beach Bowl victory over North Texas on December 21. App State averaged 452 yards in total offense (26th nationally), including 264.9 rushing yards (7th nationally), on the season.
He moved to App State after spending the 2019 season as an offensive analyst at Missouri following three-year stints coordinating successful offenses at Marshall (2010-12), Louisiana Tech (2013-15) and East Carolina (2016-18). He has helped lead his teams to 13 bowl games, seven conference championships and two FCS national championships throughout his coaching career.
From 1999 to 2006, Petersen was co-offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and eventually the passing coordinator at Minnesota, where quarterback Bryan Cupito set the school's all-time passing mark.
During Petersen’s run as co-offensive coordinator at Minnesota, the Golden Gophers had three straight seasons (2003-05) in which they averaged more than 250.0 rushing yards per game.
Hansen declares for draft
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen has declaredfor the NFL draft.
Hansen has 14 takeways in the last two season, the most of any player in the nation. His 10 career forced fumbles are tied for third-most in program history, behind only Simeon Rice (13) and Whitney Mercilus (11).
He was eight in the Big Ten in tackles this season and has four straight Big Ten games with either a forced fumble, fumble recovery or interception.
Hansen finished his career at Illinois with 235 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 10 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and three interceptions.
Teammate Vederian Lowe announced on Sunday that he will return to Illinois for the 2021 season.
The offensive lineman started all eight games at left tackles in 2020 and has 34 straight career starts and has 40 career starts overall.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Bi-County goes through changes
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Bi-County Tournament will go on, but without the Covington boys basketball team.
The Trojans, who have had some COVID-19 concerns, will not compete in the tournament, which starts today.
With Covington out of the picture, Seeger will play in the championship game on Wednesday against the winner of today's game between Attica and Fountain Central.
The Trojans' girls team are still in the tournament and will play Seeger today at 6 p.m. EST.
The boys championship game will be at 7:30 p.m. EST while the girls championship will be at 6 p.m. EST on Wednesday at Attica High School.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Dosunmu co-player of the week
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu was named co-player of the week by the Big Ten Conference.
The junior averaged 30 points, five assists and four rebounds per game last week as the Illini beat Penn State and Indiana. He has scored at least 30 points in the last two games and is one of five players in the country to record back-to-back 30 point games and one of three to notch three 30-point games this season.
He currently averages 24.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game and is the only player in the country averaging 20 points, five rebounds and five assists per game.
Dosunmu shares the award with Minnesota's Marcus Carr, who had 30 points as the Golden Gophers beat Iowa on Friday.
