DANVILLE — In a tuneup for the Vermilion Valley Conference meet, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys golf team beat out Oakwood, Milford and Hoopeston Area at Harrison Park Golf Course on Monday.
Izaiah Lusk had a score of 34 to win medalist honors for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, who had a team score of 171, while Rance Bryant had a 41, Carson Darby had a 47 and Issac Tabels scored a 49.
Reed Sperry and Kyle McFarland each had a 47 for the Comets, who had a 191; Milford was third at 193 with Cooper Frerichs leading the way at 43 and Nick Hofer scored a 49 to lead Hoopeston Area, who had a score of 215.
All four teams will see each other again on Thursday at Harrison Park for the VVC meet.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Danville 6, Champaign Central 0
DANVILLE — The Vikings swept the Maroons in singles before the match was rained out.
Lexi Ellis, Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne, Brooklyn Behrens, Kedzie Griffin and CiCi Brown each won for Danville.
On Saturday, the Lady Vikings posted wins over the Peoria Notre Dame Irish (9-0) and the Normal West Wildcats (6-3).
Danville’s win over Normal West was spearheaded by its play in singles as the Lady Vikings won four out of six against the Wildcats.
Griffin, playing No. 5 singles, came back after losing the first set (6-3) to beat Emily Vaughan 7-5 in the second set and she won the match with a 10-7 third-set tiebreaker.
Other winners in singles for Danville were Hotsinpiller, Towne and Behrens.
The Vikings sealed the triumph over the Wildcats with wins in two of the three doubles matches.
In the win over Peoria Notre Dame on Saturday, Ellis pulled out a three-set win over Mary Breitbach, 7-5, 3-6, 11-9 at No. 1 singles. In the other eight matches, the Vikings won in straight sets.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Fountain Central 3, Indiana School for the Deaf 1
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs were able to pick up the 25-20, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21 at home over the Indiana School for the Deaf.
Larissa Bowers had 16 kills for Fountain Central, while Maddie Medley and Chloe Golia each had seven kills, Hayleigh Elkins had five aces and 14 digs, Lillie Fishero had 24 assists and two blocks, Trinity Lindquist had 11 assists and Marley Massey had 21 digs.
Covington wins Bi-County Tournament
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Covington Trojans defeated the Fountain Central Mustangs 25-19, 25-6 to claim the Bi-County Tournament championship on Saturday.
Covington (14-7 overall) reached the title game with a 25-14, 25-16 victory over Seeger, while Fountain Central defeated Attica 25-20, 25-17 in the other semifinal.
Holly Linville led the way for the Trojans in the title match with eight kills, two blocks and four aces, while Erin Reynolds had six digs and three aces and Karsyn Engle contributed 18 assists.
In the semifinal match, Nai’a Pettit had 13 kills, six digs and three aces against the Patriots, while Engle had 23 assists and five digs.
For Fountain Central in the championship match, Lillie Fishero had five kills, six assists and three aces.
Leading the way for the Mustangs in their semifinal victory was Larissa Bowers with 10 kills, Chloe Golia added five aces while Marley Massey and Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons had 12 and 10 digs respectively.
Statistical leaders for Seeger in its two matches were Riley Shrader with 11 kills and Sophia Ashby had 30 assists.
PREP FOOTBALL
Covington homecoming tix on sale
COVINGTON, Ind. — Tickets for Friday’s homecoming game at Covington High School will go on sale today.
There will be 250 community tickets for the game between the Trojans and Attica and will be first-come, first-serve. The tickets are $5 each and will be available at Covington High School at door no. 1 from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. each day from Tuesday through Friday.
Attica fans and students can buy their tickets at Attica High School.
