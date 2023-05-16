BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Hoopeston Area baseball teams started the IHSA Class 2A regional in a strong fashion.
Blue Devils' pitcher Amani Stanford and Hoopeston Area's Mason Rush battled each other throughout Monday's regional, but in the end, it was BHRA who made the most of its two hits for a 1-0 win.
The lone run of the game came in the fourth with the bases loaded when Cruz Dubois bunted in Enrique Rangel before being put out as part of a double play.
After that, Stanford continued to roll, but Caden Keleminc came in relief for the final out of the game in the seventh.
Stanford had five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings for the win, while Tuff Elson had both hits for BHRA, who will play St. Joseph-Ogden on Wednesday.
Rush had two strikeouts on the mound for the Cornjerkers, who end the season at 12-17, while Grant Morgan, Ryker Small, Keygan Field and Cole Miller each had one hit.
Oakwood 3, Heyworth 2
HEYWORTH — The Comets ended the regular season by holding off the Hornets.
Cort Vermillion had two RBIs for Oakwood, while Derek Drews had two hits and Travis Tiernan had four strikeouts in three innings to get the win.
The Comets are 24-6 and will face Westville in a regional semifinal on Thursday.
Salt Fork 9, Westville 6
WESTVILLE — The Storm scored four runs in the eighth to clinch the win against the Tigers.
Hayden Prunkard had three hits and two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Pedro Rangel had two RBIs and Blake Norton and Brayden Maskel each had two hits and one RBI.
Cade Schaumburg had four hits and four RBIs, while Landon Haurez had four hits and a RBI, Easton Barney had a RBI and Zach Russell and Kamden Maddox each had two hits.
Covington 14, North Vermillion 1
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Trojans had 10 hits as they beat the Falcons.
Dane Gerling had three RBIs for Covington, while Carson Schaeffer and Conor Winn each had two RBIs, Gage Pearman had one RBI and Conlan Moore had two hits.
Brody Rice had three hits and scored the lone run for the Falcons, who took a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
The Trojans were coming off a split of a doubleheader with South Vermillion on Saturday. Covington won the first game 10-2 as Shea Springer had three hits and two RBIs, Winn had two hits and a RBI and Pearman and Gerling each had one RBI. The Trojans lost the second game 7-4 as Gerling and Springer each had one RBI.
The Trojans will face the Falcons again today.
Fountain Central swept in DH
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs lost the first game 20-5 and thee second game 8-7 against the Wolves on Saturday.
Luke Foxworthy and Owen Acton each had an RBI in the fist game, while Cole Garbison and Lukas Miller each had two hits.
In the second game, Kyle Slinker had three hits and two RBIs, Owen Acton had three hits and one RBI, Foxworthy had two RBIs, Nolan Acton had an RBI and Brayden Prickett, Garbison and Miller each had three hits.
Seeger 9, Tri-County 5
WALCOTT, Ind. — The Patriots had 11 hits as they beat Tri-County on Saturday.
Noah Stephen and Peyton Reynolds each had two hits and two RBIs for Seeger, while Caleb Edwards had two hits and a RBI, Jace Ware had an RBI and Christian Holland had two hits.
The Patriots will host Attica today.
PREP SOFTBALL
M-S 6, Danville 5
DANVILLE — Anna Houpt had two hits with two RBIs, but the Vikings lost to the Bulldogs.
KaLeah Bellik had three hits for the Vikings, who were were coming off getting swept by Peoria Notre Dame on Saturday. Bellik had a triple and a RBI in the first game, where Danville lost 5-4, while Emalee Trover and Kendall Ranneberger each had a RBI.
In the second game, Ranneberger had a triple and Jaidyn Hardesty had two hits with an RBI in a 10-6 loss.
Geo-RF 14, Chrisman 4
GEORGETOWN — The Buffaloes had 12 hits as they were able to win an IHSA Class 1A regional game against the Cardinals.
J'Lynn Waltz, Kaydence Kraus and Aubrey Roberson each had two hits and two RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while winning pitcher Jordan Silvey and Milee Ellis each had one RBI.
The Buffaloes, who scored at least a run in each inning but the first, will play Milford today in regional play.
Ashlynn Razmus had the lone RBI for Chrisman.
Iroquois West 9, Hoopeston Area 8
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers scored three runs in the seventh inning, but could not complete the comeback against the Raiders in an IHSA Class 2A regional.
Kayla Recker had two hits and a RBI for Hoopeston Area, while Riley Miller had a RBI in the seventh inning. After Miller's RBI, the Cornjerkers scored twice on a passed ball, but could not get that final run.
Tobi West had a double, while Maddie Barnes had a triple, Macy Warner had two stolen bases while West and Recker each had a stolen base.
Jersey Cundiff had four strikeouts for the Cornjerkers, while Maddie Barnes had two strikeout sin two innings.
Shelbyville 7, BHRA 4
SHELBYVILLE — The Blue Devils gave up two runs in the first and could not recover as they lost a IHSA Class 2A regional.
Ava Acton had two RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Ella Myers had four hits with two doubles and a RBI, Natalie Clapp had three hits and Draycee Nelson, Elli Tittle and Mikayla Cox each had one hit.
Eva Ronto had one strikeouts in six innings.
Sullivan 12, Oakwood 0
SULLIVAN — The Comets had two hits as they were shut out in five innings against the Redskins in an IHSA Class 2A regional.
Bella Bradford and Gracie Enos got the hits for Oakwood, but could not do much against Sullivan pitcher Maddy Probus, who had 11 strikeouts.
Tuscola 5, Salt Fork 4
TUSCOLA — The Storm would tie things up with three runs in the fourth, but could not get the win on the road on Saturday.
Kendyl Hurt had two hits with three RBIs for Salt Fork, while Alexa Jamison had an RBI.
The Storm will play Armstrong-Potomac today in IHSA Class 1A regional play.
North Vermillion 10, Covington 9
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Falcons scored in the bottom of the seventh to get the win over the Trojans.
Addie Burns had three hits and three RBIs for North Vermillion, while Olivia Baker had three hits and one RBI and Callie Naylor had three hits.
The Trojans were coming off a 23-3 and 10-0 loss over the weekend against South Vermillion.
Fountain Central 16, S. Newton 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Lilly Bennett gave up two hits as the Mustangs won in five innings.
The Mustangs were coming off getting swept by Parke Heritage on Saturday. Down 10-2 n the first game, the Mustangs scored seven runs, but could not finish the rally in a 10-9 loss and jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second game, but would lose the game 9-5.
