BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team wrapped up its portion of the Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament on Wednesday with a 62-42 win over Milford.
Chaz Dubois and Micah Stanford each had 13 for the Blue Devils, who were only up 11-9 after the first quarter before stepping things up in the second quarter, while Ayden Ingram had 11 points, Brett Meidel had nine pints and Hayden Rice added eight points.
Sawyer Laffoon and Adin Portwood each had nine points for the Bearcats.
The Blue Devils started on Tuesday with a 54-42 win over Indiana Math and Science 54-48. BHRA was down 34-32 after the third quarter, but scored 22 points in the fourth.
Meidel had 23 points for BHRA with nine points in the fourth, Ayden Ingram had 15 points with seven points in the fourth and Isaiah Tidwell had 11 points with six points in the fourth.
In BHRA's next game, the Blue Devils won 82-55 over Villa Grove. Rice had 18 points, while Meidel had 17, Ingram and Tidwell each had 14, Dubois had eight and Stanford added seven.
The Blue Devils will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm at 1 p.m. and will finish the tournament against Salt Fork at 7 p.m.
The Storm beat Heritage 59-22 as Blake Norton had 17 points and Garrett Taylor added 16 points
The Buffaloes will play Milford at 5:30 p.m., while the Storm will play Milford at 11:30 a.m.
Oakwood takes fifth
MONTICELLO — The Comets beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 61-48 to take fifth place at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla.
Dalton Hobick had 22 points with five assists for Oakwood, while Alec Harrison had 14 points with nine rebounds and eight assists, Tanner Pichon had 10 points and Brody Taflinger had six points.
The Comets end the tournament at 2-2 with Hobick being named to the All-Tournament Team and have an overall record of 11-5.
Windsor/SS 46, Westville 43
KANSAS — The Tigers had a 12-2 lead after the first quarter, but could not hold on against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at the Tri-County Holiday Tournament.
Landon Haurez had 15 points to lead the Tigers, whil Maddox had 10 and Drew Wichtowski had eight.
Westville started the tournament on Tuesday, losing 29-26 to Martinsville. Maddox had eight points, while Schaumburg and Zach Russell each had five. The Tigers also won by forfeit over DeLand-Weldon on Wednesday.
Hoopeston 65, CG/Bement 53
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team beat Cerro Gordo/Bement 65-53 on Tuesday.
Anthony Zamora had 17 points to lead the Cornjerkers, while Kendrick Sigerill had 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Owen Root had 12 and Wyatt Eisenmann and Mason Rush each had seven points.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Danville 61, Charleston 39
CHARLESTON — The Lady Vikings started the last day of the Charleston Holiday Tournament with a win over the host team.
Danville then played Effingham and lost 49-7 in their final game of the tournament and ended with a 1-4 record. The Lady Vikings will return to Big 12 action on Jan. 7 against Peoria Notre Dame.
Blue Devil Classic continues
BISMARCK — Local teams wrapped up pool play at the Blue Devil Classic on Tuesday.
Oakwood beat host team Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 39-18. Addie Wright had 21 points for the Comets, while Jaydah Arrowsmith added 10 points. Beth McMahon had six points and Mikayla Cox had five for the Blue Devils.
Oakwood lost to Benton Central 67-28 later in the day as Cherokee Hanner had 12 points and Wright added 11.
Armstrong-Potomac beat Lexington 37-33 in overtime as Kyla Bullington had 25 points, but lost 37-29 to Unity as Brynn Spencer had 13 points and Lily Jameson and Bullington each had six.
Salt Fork started Wednesday with a 51-21 win over Lexington as Alexa Jamison had 13 and Macie Russell had 12. The Storm played Cissna Park later in the evening.
North Vermillion lost 42-30 to Cissna Park with Cadence Dunham getting seven points and Braxtyn Dunham added six points, but rebounded to beat BHRA 55-29.
Braxtyn Dunham had 13 points in the win, while Cadence Dunham had nine points, Savannah Pollard, Tera Thompson and Olivia Pearman each had seven. Cox had seven for the Blue Devils, while Natalie Clapp added five points.
The Classic started action on Tuesday with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin lost to Lexington 27-20 and Unity 46-29. Mayzee Myers had eight points to lead the Blue Devils against Lexington while Draycee Nelson and Mikayla Cox each had four points.
Clapp had seven points for BHRA against Unity while Myers had six and Nelson had five.
The Comets started the day with a 46-37 win over Lexington. Wright had 18 points to lead Oakwood while Nikita Taylor and Arrowsmith each had 10 points and Bella Bradford added six.
But the Comets could not win the second game in a 52-29 loss to Cissna Park. Taylor had 10 points and Wright added nine points.
Salt Fork ended the first day with a 31-18 win over Armstrong-Potomac. Jamison had 19 points, Macie Russell added seven points for the Storm. Bullington and Saltsgaver each had seven for the Trojans.
Before that game, the Storm lost 57-50 to Benton Central. Jamison had 23 while Russell had 12. The Trojans also lost earlier in the day 50-42 to Cissna Park as Bullington had 25 points and Saltsgaver and Brynn Spencer each had six points.
The Falcons lost 36-16 to Unity and 69-42 to Benton Central. Pearman had four points to lead North Vermillion against Unity while Pollard added three points. Against Benton Central, Braxtyn Dunham had eight points while Callie Naylor and Tera Thompson each had six and Braylee Brown and Pearman each had five.
The final day of the tournament will see Lexington take on Westville at 11:30 a.m., while Armstrong-Potomac will play BHRA at 1 p.m., Oakwood will play North Vermillion for fifth place at 2:30 p.m. and Salt Fork will play Unity for third place at 5:30 p.m. Benton Central will play Cissna Park for the title at 7 p.m.
