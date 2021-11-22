DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning boys basketball team started the season with a 68-49 win over Notre Dame De La Salette in the first night of the Topper Classic.
Brett Meidel led the Blue Devils with 18 points, while Ned Hill had 14 points, Asa Ray had 10 and Ayden Ingram added 10.
The Blue Devils will face St. Thomas More today at 5 p.m.
Also in the first night, Milford beat Fountain Central 52-37. Adin Portwood had 17 points while Sawyer Laffoon added 15 for the Bearcats. Ely Thompson had 12 points for the Mustangs and Will Harmon added seven.
St. Thomas More 54, Schlarman 44
DANVILLE — The Hilltoppers were only down 24-22 at halftime, but could not hang on against the Sabers at the Topper Classic.
Caleb Kelly had 11 points for Schlarman Academy, while CL Dye had 10 points, Jason Craig had eight and Jerry Reed added five.
The Hilltoppers will face Milford today
Oakwood 73, Chrisman 31
OAKLAND — Josh Young had 22 points as the Comets beat the Cardinals at the Tri-County Tournament.
Dalton Hobick had 14 points for Oakwood, while Josh Ruch and Grant Powell each had nine points.
Colton Brazelton had 12 points for Chrisman, while Karson Lewsander added 11.
The Comets will play Villa Grove on Wednesday.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Comet Classic begins
FITHIAN — After the first two days of the McDonald's Comet Classic, Oakwood has gone 2-o, inclduing a 52-37 win over Casey-Westfield on Monday.
Addie Wright had 25 points for the Comets, while Ashlynn Pinnick had 17 points and Nikita Taylor added six.
Also on Monday, Westville got past Hoopeston Area 36-32. Hadley Cox had 15 points to lead the Tigers, while Klaire Pilcher had 10 points to lead the Cornjerkers.
In Saturday's first day, Oakwood got going with a 45-19 win over Martinsville as Jaydah Arrowsmith had 13 points, Wright had 11 points and Pinnick had eight.
Wesville lost 73-19 to Tri County and 45-28 to Urbana University. Hadley Cox had six points against Tri-County, while Lydia Gondzur had 12 points against Urbana University.
Hoopeston Area lost 72-19 to Tri-County and 44-32 to Urbana University. Pilcher had seven points against Tri-County, while Claire Dixon and Maddie Barnes each had 10 points against Urbana University.
The Comets will face Tuscola on Wednesday.
Watseka 32, A-P 29
CISSNA PARK — The Trojans lost a close Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic Championship game to the Warriors on Saturday.
Kyla Bullington had 10 points for Armstrong-Potomac, while Carlyn Crozier, Cami Saltsgaver Mattie Kennel and Denley Heller each had four points.
Bullington, Crozier and Kennel were named to the All-Tournament team.
BHRA 49, Momence 19
CISSNA PARK — Beth McMahon had 14 points as the Blue Devils won in the Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.
Ella Myers had 11 points, while Sophia Rome had eight and Nataloe Clapp had six.
Rome was named to the All-Tournament team.
Fountain Central 45, South Newton 19
VEEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Jerzi Hershberger had 18 points, seven steals and six assists as the Mustangs beat South Newton on Saturday.
Brailey Hoagland had seven points for Fountain Central, while Katie Brown and Larissa Bowers each had five points.
The Mustangs will face North Montgomery today.
PREP WRESTLING
Fountain Central third in invite
The Mustangs went 3-2 and took third at the Hornet Wrestling Invite on Saturday.
Waylon Frazee (126 pounds), Michael Strawhorn (145) and Austin Pickett (152) each went 5-0 for Fountain Central, while Auden Donaldson (106),m Andrew Woodrow (138) and Steven Romero (195) each went 3-2.
North Vermillion competes in invite
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — Two Falcons went undefeated on Saturday as North Vermillion participated in Saturday's Wolves Invitational.
Wyatt Walters (113 pounds) and Aiden Hinchee (220) each went 5-0 as North Vermillion went 1-4 in the meet.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Colorado State wins Jam
U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS — Danville High grad Kendle Moore had five points and two rebounds as the Rams won the Paradise Jam Championship with a 71-61 win over Northeastern.
On Sunday, Colorado State beat Creighton 95-81 as Moore had five points and three assists.
The Rams are 6-0 and will face Northern Colorado on Saturday.
Denver 74, Houston Baptist 61
DENVER — Danville High grad Tevin Smith had 13 points, seven steals and two blocks as the Pioneers won at home on Sunday.
Denver is 3-3 and will face Air Force on Wednesday.
S. Suburban 88, DACC 73
CHICAGO — The Jaguars had a 39-38 halftime lead, but they would lose it in the second half against the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Ahmoni Weston led Danville Area Community College with 14, while Day'len Davis-Williams had nine points and five rebounds, Elijah Hicks and Kameron Barnett each had eight and Stephen Atkinson and Xavier Evans each had seven.
The Jaguars return to action on Saturday against the Illinois Wesleyan JV.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois 86, UC Riverside 82
CHAMPAIGN — The Illini rebounded from a lost to SIUE last week with a 86-82 win on Sunday.
Jada Peebles had 17 points for Illinois, while Sara Anastasieska had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists Aaliyah Nye and Adalia McKenzie had 15 points and Eva Rubin added 11 points.
The Illini will go to the Daytona Beach Invitational this week with games against Dayton on Friday and Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
Dayton 78, Purdue 62
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Schlarman Academy grad Capria Brown had five points as the Flyers defeated the Boilermakers on Saturday.
The Flyers are 3-1 and will face Mississippi State on Thursday and Illinois on Friday in the Daytona Beach Invitational.
Chicago State 71, Wisconsin 63
MADISON, Wis. — Schlarman Academy grad Janiah Newell had five points and four rebounds as the Cougars picked up their first win of the season.
Newell had 11 points and three steals on Saturday, when Chicago State lost to Loyola (Chicago) 71-59.
The Cougars are 1-4 and will face Florida International on Friday.
Michigan 69, Oakland 58
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Schlarman Academy grad Sydney Gouard had two points and four rebounds as the Golden Grizzlies lost to the Wolverines on Monday.
Oakland drops to 2-3 and will face Michigan State on Friday.
Mercer 63, Gardner-Webb 50
BOLIING SPRINGS, N.C. —Danville High grad Erin Houpt had nine points as the Bears won on the road on Sunday.
Mercer is 3-2 and will face Alabama on Wednesday.
S. Suburban 64, DACC 61
CHICAGO — The Lady Jaguars had a 33-21 halftime lead, but could not hang on during Saturday's road game.
Danville Area Community College will face Kaskaskia Community College today.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Davis wraps up season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Oakwood native and Illinois grad student Jon Davis ended his college cross country career on Saturday in the NCAA cross country championships.
Davis led the pack at the beginning of the race, but could not finish.
SPHL HOCKEY
Bobcats pick up a point
DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats picked up their first point in their history on Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Knoxville Ice Bears.
Down 1-0 going into the second period, the Bobcats took their first-ever lead as Mike Tish and Justin Portillo each scored goals for a 2-1 lead.
Knoxville would tie things up in the third and would score in the extra period to get the win.
Tish, Dakota Ulmer, Joey Strada and Tyler Chavez-Leech each had an assist, while Corbin Kaczperski had 33 saves in goal.
The Bobcats return to the David S. Palmer Arena on Wednesday with a 6 p.m. game against the Peoria Rivermen.
