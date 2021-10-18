WESTVILLE — In a game where the Vermilion Valley Conference South lead was on the line, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Westville fought to the end.
But the Blue Devils were able to hold on for a 19-13 win over the Tigers at Memorial Stadium.
Will Terry scored for the Tigers to start the game on a 35-yard run for a 7-0 lead.
In the second quarter, BHRA took over as Dawson Dodd ran for a 1-yard run to tie things up and would complete a 14-yards pass to Mason Hackman later in the quarter to give BHRA a 13-7 halftime lead.
Dodd scored his second one-yard touchdown in the third quarter for a 19-7 lead. Westville scored on a 4-yard pass from Julian Ledesma to Craig Johnson in the fourth quarter, but could not score again.
Rhett Harper ran for 111 yards, Michael Hackman ran for 74 yards and Mason Hackman had five catches for 40 yards.
Terry ended up with 66 yards, while Ledesma passed for 76 yards. Rylee Edwards had 16 tackles, Johnson had 10 tackles and Levi Pratt had eight tackles.
The Blue Devils are 8-0 and 4-0 and will go for an undefeated regular season next week against Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac. The Tigers are 6-2 and 3-1 and will play in the annual Coal Bucket game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman.
HAAP 22, Salt Fork 20
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football team is going somewhere it hasn't gone in close to 30 years.
The Cornjerkers picked up its fifth win of the season on Friday with a 22-20 win against Salt Fork.
Abel Colunga ran for 96 with a touchdown for HAAP, while Hunter Cannon ran for 58 yards and a score and Anthony Zamora ran for 50 yards and a score.
Colunga had 12 tackles, while Kollin Asbury had seven tackles and a sack and Cannon and Zamora each had six with Cannon getting two tackles for loss and Zamora getting a tackle for loss.
With the win, the Cornjerkers are 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and have enough wins to have their names called next week when playoff pairings are named. The last time HAAP was in the playoffs was in 1993.
The Storm are 5-3 and 1-3 in the VVC. They have won five games, but it was their third straight defeat.
The Cornjerkers will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin next week, while the Storm will take on Oakwood.
Oakwood 47, GRFC 6
FITHIAN — The Oakwood football team finally shed some of its bad luck on Friday with a 47-6 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman.
Gaven Clouse had eight carries for 97 yards and four touchdowns for the Comets, with scoring runs of one, five, 17 and 12 yards. Griffen Trees had three carries for 77 yards and a 10-yard run, Dalton Hobick had a 66-yard scoring run and Noah Phillips had a 20-yard interception return.
After a postponement last week, Oakwood got to dedicate the football field to former coach Marty McFarland in a ceremony during the game. McFarland was the winningest coach in Oakwood history with a record of 126-93 in 23 years.
The Comets are 2-6 and 1-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Salt Fork next week. The Buffaloes are 0-8 and 0-4 and will face Westville next week in the annual Coal Bucket game.
North Vermillion 14, Seeger 7
CAYUGA, Ind. — In a battle of two of the hottest teams in the Wabash River Conference, it was North Vermillion who had just enough to beat Seeger 14-7 in Wabash River Conference action on Friday.
The duo of quarterback Jerome White and Landon Naylor was the key for the Falcons. They hooked up in the first quarter on a 61-yard pass to make the game 7-6 and broke the tie in the second on a 64-yard pass.
Peyton Chinn had a 62-yard fumble recovery for Seeger and ran for 98 yards, while Rayce Carr had five catches for 72 yards and ran for 29 yards.
The Falcons are 5-4 and 4-3 in the WRC and will face South Putnam next week in sectional play, while Seeger is 5-4 and 4-2 and will host Speedway next week.
Covington 52, Riverton Parke 18
MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Covington football team got ready for the playoffs with a 52-18 win over Riverton Parke in its final regular season game.
Alan Karrfalt ended a strong regular season for the Trojans with 219 yards and three touchdowns on Friday and ran for 63 yards and another score. Neil Ellmore ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns, Dane Gerling had eight catches for 130 yards and three scores and Duncan Keller caught four passes for 59 yards.
The Trojans are 7-2 and end the Wabash River Conference season at 5-2 for second place and will play Fountain Central next week in sectional action.
Parke Heritage 54, Fountain Central 18
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — Nothing was going to stop Parke Heritage from winning the outright Wabash River Conference title, especially Fountain Central.
The Mustangs saw themselves down 24-6 after the first quarter and 54-6 at halftime as the Wolves would go on to a 54-18 win on Friday.
Dawson Blue ran for 55 yards for Fountain Central, while Austin Pickett ran for 40 yards and two scores. Layne Lynch caught a 5-yard pass for a score.
Fountain Central ends the regular season 3-6 and 2-5 in the WRC and will face Covington next week in sectional action. Parke Heritage is 7-2 and 6-0 and will take on Attica next week.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Seeger girls lead qualifiers
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Seeger girls cross country team ended up third in an IHSAA regional on Saturday, moving on to semi-state action.
Jennifer Romero was second for the Patriots with a time of 19 minutes, 13 seconds, while teammate Hadessah Austin was third (19:20), Nataleigh Yarborough was 17th (20:32), Avah Watson was 25th (21:03) and Lauren McBride was 29th (21:14).
Along with Seeger, Fountain Central's Brailey Hoagland also advanced with a 10th place finish (20:17).
While there were no local boys team that advanced, Fountain Central's Hayden Kler did with a time of 17:34 to take 22nd.
The Seeger girls, Hoagland and Kler will next run Saturday at New Prairie High School in New Carlisle, Ind. for the semi-state.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Local teams end seasons
On Saturday, Fountain Central and North Vermillion were looking to continue their seasons, but instead they both came to an end.
In an Class 1A sectional at Covington, the Falcons lost 25-8, 25-10, 25-14 to Lafayette Central Catholic. The Knights, who beat Covington Thursday in sectional play, went on to win the title with a 3-0 win over Traders Point Christian.
In a Class 2A sectional in Rossville, Ind., the Mustangs fell 25-7, 25-15, 25-11 to the host Hornets, who went on to win the title with a 3-2 win over Clinton Prairie.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illini starts season No. 11
CHAMPAIGN — For the second straight year, the University of Illinois men's basketball team was named to the AP Preseason Top 25.
The Illini were named 11th this year after starting last year at No. 8. It also continues a streak of 21 consecutive weeks in the top 25 poll, a streak that goes back to March 2, 2020.
Also, point guard Andre Curbelo was named the the watch list for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. Curbelo, who was part of the Big Ten All-Freshman Team last season and was Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, was part of 20 candidates for the award.
Purdue was rated No. 7 in the poll, which is the highest ranking for the Boilermakers since the start of the 2009-2010 season.
