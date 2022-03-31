BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys and girls track teams beat out Oakwood, Armstrong-Potomac and Deland-Weldon on Tuesday in a quadrangular track meet.
In the boys meet, Emerson Thorlton won the 800 meter run (2 minutes, 23 seconds) for the Blue Devils, while Isaiah Tidwell won the 1,600 (5:33), Maddox Cash won the shot put (37 feet, 8 inches), Spencer Wall won the discus (104-7.5) and the 400 (47.21), 800 (1:39.59) and 1,600 (4:04.5).
Oakwood was second with Austin McDaniel winning the 110 hurdles (17.37) and 300 hurdles (46.53), Connor Moss winning the 100 dash (12.65), Saul Carrillo taking the 400 (46.53) and Brevin Wills winning the 3,200 (12:56).
Armstrong-Potomac was third with Sam Champs winning the 200 dash (26.72) and the long jump (16-10.5) while Eli Kennel won the high jump (5-6).
In the girls meet, Ella McFarland had personal best 5-1 attempt at the high jump for BHRA, and won the the triple jump (29-7). Teammate Audrey Taylor won the shot put (30-11) and the discus (74-1), Aubrey Peters won the 100 (19.2) and 300 (59.4) hurdles, and Amber Reed won the 100 dash (14.1). The 800 (2:07.6) and 3,200 (15:48) relay teams also won for the Blue Devils.
Allie Morris won the 800 (3:03.4), the 1,600 (6:24.5) and 3,200 (14:28.1) runs for Oakwood, while Cassie Fugate won the 400 (1:24.8) and Gwen Cambron won the 200 (32.0), Nikita Taylor won the long jump (12-8) and the 1,600 relay (5:20.11) won.
The 400 relay team for Armstrong-Potomac won in 1:00.5.
Westville 14, Villa Grove 0
WESTVILLE — The Westville baseball team had 16 hits in a 14-0 five-inning win over Villa Grove on Tuesday.
Drew Wichtowski had two hits and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Ethan McMasters had two hits and two RBIs, Jonah Smith had two RBIS, Landon Haurez and Luke Johnson each had three hits and one RBI, Kamden Maddox had two hits and a RBI and Zach Russel, Gage Lange and Bryce Burnett each had one RBI.
PBL 8, Oakwood 7
PAXTON — The Oakwood baseball team had the lead going into the seventh inning, but Paxton-Buckley-Loda scored two runs to get a 8-7 win on Tuesday.
Matthew Miller had three RBIs for the Comets, while Josh Young had two htis and one RBI and Bryson Marcinko had one RBI.
GCMS 14, Hoopeston Area 7
GIBSON CITY — The Hoopeston Area baseball team fell to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14-7 on the road.
Grant Morgan had three hits for the Cornjerkers, while Ryker Small and Mason Rush each had two hits and a RBI and Wyatt Eisenmann had two hits.
Oakwood 8, Shiloh 4
OAKWOOD — The Oakwood softball team scored six runs in the fourth inning to got on to beat Shiloh 8-4 on Tuesday.
Winning pitcher Karsen Rupp hit a solo home run and had six strikeouts on the mound for the Comets, while Olivia Fegett had three RBIs, Alaina Rothwell had two hits and two RBIs and Audrey Schnaus added one RBI..
LeRoy 23, Geo-RF 22
LEROY — Looking at Tuesday’s game ending early, the Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball team made sure to keep going.
The Buffaloes were down 15-3 entering the fifth inning against LeRoy, before scoring seven runs in to stay in the game. Geo-RF would keep fighting but lost 23-22 to the Panthers.
Bailee Whittaker had four hits with two home runs and eight RBIs for the Buffaloes, while Lili Hutson had four hits and three RBIs, Gentry Howard had two hits and three RBIs, J’Lynn Waltz had three hits and two RBIs, Trinity Collins had a home run and two RBIs, Makaelyn Lagacy had three hits and a RBI, Claire Renaker had two hits and a RBI and Chelsea Johnson had a RBI.
Danville 1, Arthur Christian 1
DANVILLE — The Danville girls soccer team ended up tying 1-1 with Arthur Christian on Tuesday.
The Vikings’ goal came on an Arthur Christian own goal and Aniya Parker had eight saves in goal.
Danville will play today at Urbana University High.
DACC third in invite
BLOOMINGTON — The Danville Area Community College men’s golf team played in the IVCC Invitational on Tuesday and took third out of 12 teams.
Rylan Wolfe and Caleb Lavender each tied for 11th with a 90 to lead the Jaguars, while Logan Richardson was tied for 27th with a 86, Lukas Ball was tied for 32nd 87, Joe Mancuso was tied for 40th at 89 and Tyler Strako was tied for 46th at 90.
Robinson commits to Wilberforce
DANVILLE — Danville native Anaiya Robinson committed to play basketball at Wilberforce University next season.
Robinson played at Danville High School and Danville Area Community College before going to Lincoln Christian University. She did not play this past season but Lincoln Christian announced they would not continue sports next season and that opened up a chance to move on.
Wilberforce had a 12-13 overall record this past season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.