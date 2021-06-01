BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team ended its regular season in style on Monday with a 17-7 and a 5-4 win over Armstrong-Potomac.
In the first game, Dawson Dodd had three hits and four RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Anthony Jordan had two hits and two RBIs, Drake Nelson and Garrett Huls each had two RBIS, Brody Sexton had three hits and a RBI, Rance Bryant and Tuff Elson each had two hits and a RBI and Eric Watson and Weston Strawser each had one RBI.
Gavin Parkerson had three hits and three RBIs for the Trojans, while Gary Jones had two RBIs.
In the second game, Dodd, Elson and Watson each had a RBI as BHRA scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to get the win. Jayce Townsend had a RBI for Armstrong-Potomac.
Both teams will now start regional action this week. The Blue Devils will face Tuscola on Friday in an IHSA Class 2A regional, while the Trojans will face Cissna Park in an Class 1A regional on Friday.
The Blue Devils were coming off a 6-5 win and a 5-4 win over Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Saturday. Trenton Spicer had two RBIs in the first game, while Dodd and Nelson each had two hits and a RBI and Brody Sexton had a RBI. In the second game, Nelson had three RBIs, while Edwards had two hits.
Westville 10, Hoopeston Area 5
TILTON — Bryce Burnett hit a three-run home run as the Tigers beat the Cornjerkers.
Landen Haurez had two RBIs for Westville, while Ethan McMasters and Drew Wichtowski each had two hits and a RBI and Cade Schaumberg and Zach Russell each had one RBI.
Ben Brown had two hits and two RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Mason Rush had two hits and a RBI, and Derek Drayer and Grant Morgan each had one RBI.
The Tigers will play Oakwood on Friday in an IHSA Class 2A regional, while the Cornjerkers will play Heritage on Wednesday in a 2A regional.
Milford 5, Geo-RF 4
MILFORD — Max Cook hit a single in the seventh inning to drive in the winning run as the Bearcats beat the Buffaloes,
Aaron Banning had two hits with a home run and two RBIs for Milford, while Payton Harwood had two RHIs.
Cale Steinbaugh had a three-run home run for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Brayden Nale had two hits and a RBI.
Oakwood splits at Unity
TOLONO — After losing to Unity 10-2 to start Saturday's action, the Comets rebounded to beat Richland County 5-4.
Matthew Miller had two RBIs for Oakwood in the win, while Josh Young had two hits in the loss.
PREP SOFTBALL
BHRA, A-P split twinbill
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils won the first game 9-2, while the Trojans took the second game of a doubleheader 8-2.
In the first game, Gada Bryant had three hits with a home run and four RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Aniston Myers had a RBI. Leanne Rogers had two hits and a RBI for Armstrong-Potomac, while Jess Goulding had a RBI and Kyla Bullington and Denley Heller each had two hits.
In the second game, Heller had three hits with a home run and two RBIs for the Trojans, while Carlyn Crozier had a home run with two RBIs and Laney Duden had three hits and a RBI.
Nadiya Ybarra had two hits for the Blue Devils, while Ella Myers had a double.
A-P will take on Arcola in a Class 1A regional on Thursday, while BHRA will host Tri-Valley in a Class 2A regional on Thursday.
The Trojans were coming off a 8-7 loss to Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Saturday. Bullington had four hits with a home run and five RBIs and Crozier had a RBI. Bailee Whittaker had two RBIs for the Buffaloes, while J'Lynn Waltz, Gentry Howard and Trinity Collins each had one RBI.
Milford 6, Geo-RF 3
MILFORD — The Bearcats scored five runs in the fourth to clinch the win against the Buffaloes.
Brynlee Wright had two hits and two RBIs for Milford, while Julia Bushnell and Abby Storm each had two RBIs and Anna McEwen had a RBI.
Lilli Hutson had two RBIs and a RBI, while Bailee Whittaker had a RBI and Gentry Howard had two hits.
The Bearcats rebounded from an 11-0 loss to Salt Fork on Saturday. In that game, Mackenzie Russell had eight strikeouts and gave up only two hits for the Storm, while Jaiden Baum had two hits and four RBIs, Brynlee Keeran had two hits and three RBIs, Rozlynn Maring had two hits and a RBI, Kendall Cooley had a RBI, Kendyl Hurt had three hits and Kailey Firschkorn had two hits.
Emmaleah Marshino had two hits for Milford.
