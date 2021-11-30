DANVILLE — Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Brett Meidel won MVP honors as the Blue Devils ended up second at the Topper Classic on Saturday.
The Blue Devils started Saturday by beating Schlarman 58-19. Meidel had 24 points, while Ayden Ingram and Amani Stanford each had eight points.
Jerry Reed, and Caleb Kelly each had four points for the Hilltoppers.
In BHRA's second game, it beat Fountain Central 43-42. Meidel had 212 points, while Hayden Rice had six.
Mason Larkin had 12 points for the Mustangs, while Will Harmon added 11.
The Hilltoppers would rebound with a 53-48 win over Notre Dame De La Sallette. CL Dye and Jason Craig each had 13 points for the Hilltoppers, while Kelly had 12, Owen Jones had seven and Reed added six.
The Mustangs lost to eventual Classic champion St. Thomas More 60-36 as Luke Foxworthy had 11 points and Imanol Barradas added eight.
Hoopeston Area 43, Fisher 8
GIBSON CITY — The Cornjerkers easily beat the Bunnies to finish up the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday.
Nick Hofer had 14 points to lead Hoopeston Area, while Anthony Zamora and Ben Brown added nine points.
The Cornjerkers will face Paxton-Buckley-Loda today.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
ALAH 61, Oakwood 33
FITHIAN — The Comets saw themselves down 42-14 at halftime and could not recover against Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond.
Addie Wright had 17 points for Oakwood, while Kalie Tison had 10 and Ashlynn Pinnick added six points.
The Comets will face St. Joseph-Ogden on Saturday.
Geo-RF 43, Chrisman 36
CHRISMAN — Kendall Roberts had 14 points as the Buffaloes beat the Cardinals in non-conference play.
Addie Spesard had 13 points for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Sydney Spesard and Bryleigh Collom each had six points.
Olivia Radke had 11 to lead Chrisman, while Kendall Tevebaugh had nine and Kendl Lemmon and Kenzie Mitchell each added six.
The Buffaloes were coming off a 2-1 record at the Neoga Mary Sur Tournament this weekend.
The Buffaloes beat the Neoga JV 39-26 early on Saturday but lost to Neoga 55-16 to end play.
Sydney Spesard had 14 points to lead Georgetown-Ridge Farm in the win, while Addi Spesard had 12 and Kendall Roberts added seven.
In the loss, Sydney Spesard had seven points while Roberts added five.
Westville 48, Villa Grove 46
VILLA GROVE — Lydia Gondzur had 18 points as the Tigers won on the road.
Aubrie Jenkins had 12 points for Westville, while Hadley Cox had eight and Ariel Clarkston added six.
The Tigers will host Chrisman on Thursday.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC 73, Illinois Wesleyan JV 65
DANVILLE — The Jaguars jumped out to a 45-35 halftime lead and was able to hang on to beat the Illinois Wesleyan JV on Saturday at M.
Stephen Atkinson had 13 points and six rebounds off the bench for Danville Area Community College, while Day'len Davis-Williams had 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, Kendall Taylor, Dameriz Merriweather and Donell Carter each had nine points, Drew Reoifsteck had eight points with four steals and four assists and Tyshay Epps added seven.
The Jaguars are 6-2 overall will host Southeastern Illinois College on Saturday.
Colorado State 88, N. Colorado 79
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Danville High grad Kendle Moore had two points with six assists and three rebounds as the Rams won at home on Saturday.
Colorado State is 7-0 and will host Little Rock on Wednesday.
Utah Valley 77, Denver 68
OREM, Utah — Danville High grad Tevin Smith had five points and five rebounds, but the Pioneers lost on the road on Saturday.
Denver is 3-5 overall and will play Wyoming on Thursday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC 67, Olney Central 38
DANVILLE — The Lady Jaguars made quick work of the Knights on Saturday, jumping out to a 30-17 halftime lead enroute to the win.
Danville Area Community College is 3-4 and will face Carl Sandburg College today at 5:30 p.m. at Mary Miller Gym.
Middle Tennessee 62, Illinois 52
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Illini could not get the win on Saturday in the Daytona Beach Invitational.
Adalia McKenzie led Illinois with 11 points, while Kendall Bostic had nine points and 11 assists, Aaliyah Nye had nine points and Jada Peebles had eight points, five steals and three assists.
The Illini are 3-3 and will host Florida State as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Thursday.
The contest is also the team's Teddy Bear Toss Challenge game. Fans are encouraged to bring a teddy bear to the game in order to participate in the Teddy Bear Toss at halftime, with all donated bears going to benefit Toys for Tots.
Mercer 66, Kennesaw St. 49
MACON, Ga. — Danville High grad Erin Houpt had 11 points with two steals as the Bears cruised to a win at home on Monday.
Mercer is 5-3 and will face Middle Tennessee on Friday.
Notre Dame 64, Oregon State 62
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples had six points, three steals, two assists and four rebounds as the Irish got past Oregon State at the Daytona Beach Invitational on Saturday.
Notre Dame is 6-1 and will face Michigan State on Thursday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Murray State 66, Alabama A&M 40
MURRAY, Ky. — Oakwood grad Katelyn Young had 25 points with 12 rebounds as the Racers beat Alabama A&M on Saturday.
Murray State is 5-1 and off to its best start since the 1988-89 season and will face Evansville today.
Delaware 72, Chicago State 63
MIAMI, Fla. — Schlarman Academy grad Janiah Newell had six points and four rebounds, but the Cougars lost on Saturday in the Florida International University Thanksgiving Tournament.
Chicago State is 1-6 and will face Indiana State on Wednesday.
SIUE 68, Purdue-FW 56
EDWARDSVILLE — Danville High grad Mikala Hall had three points and three rebounds as the Cougars won their home opener on Sunday.
SIUE is 3-2 and will play Missouri on Thursday.
Florida 61, Geo. Washington 50
SAN JUAN, P.R. — Schlarman Academy grad Sierra Bell had 10 points with two rebounds and three steals, but the Colonials lost to the Gators at the San Juan Shootout on Saturday.
George Washington is 4-3 and will face James Madison on Thursday.
SPHL HOCKEY
Quad City 5, Vermilion County 1
MOLINE — The Bobcats could not get their second straight win as they lost to the Storm on Saturday.
Dante Juris scored the lone goal for Vermilion County while Houston Wilson got the assist.
Corbin Kaczperski had 51 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will return to the David. S. Palmer Arena on Saturday to host the Huntsville Havoc.
