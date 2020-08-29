DANVILLE — The Danville High School boys golf team started the season on Friday against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
The young Vikings did what they could, but fell to the more experienced Blue Devils 187-210 in a dual meet at Harrison Park Golf Course.
Bodyn Gagnon led Danville with a 47, while Cabot McLaughlin had a 52, Landyn Ford carded a 55 and Ryan Jaruseski added a 56.
Rance Bryant had medalist honors for the Blue Devils with a 40, while Izaiah Lusk had a 44, Carson Darby carded a 51 and Owen Miller added a 52.
The Blue Devils will face Oakwood at Harrison Park on Wednesday, while the Vikings will host Champaign Centennial on Friday at Turtle Run Golf Course.
Parke Heritage 48, Covington 14
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Trojans found themselves down 41-0 at halftime as they fell to the Wolves.
Covington is 0-2 overall and 0-2 in the Wabash River Conference and will play North Vermillion on Friday.
