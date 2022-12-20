BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team picked up two wins over the weekend.
The Blue Devils started the weekend on Friday with a 63-46 win over Schlarman Academy.
Isiah Tidwell had 16 points for BHRA, while Ayden Ingram had 13, Micah Stanford had 12 and Hayden Rice and Brett Meidel each added 11.
Keison Peoples led the Hilltoppers with 16, while C.L. Dye had 15 and Jerrius Atkinson had 13.
The Blue Devils had a balanced attack as they beat Marshall 69-41 at home on Saturday.
Meidel had 15 points to lead Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Rice had 13 points, Tidwell had 11, Landon Leigh had nine, Stanford had eight and Ayden Ingram added seven.
The Blue Devils will face St. Joseph-Ogden today.
Westville 61, Cissna Park 32
WATSEKA — Zach Russell and Drew Wichtowski each had 16 points to lead the Tigers at the Watseka Holiday Tournament on Saturday.
Matthew Darling had 13 points for Westville, while Landen Haurez had six and Cade Schaumburg added five.
Westville was coming off a 60-38 win over Donovan on Friday in which Haurez had 26, Kamden Maddox had 19 and Ethan McMasters and Wichtowski each had seven.
The Tigers will face Hoopeston Area today for fifth place in the tournament.
Hoopeston Area 69, Chicago Horizon 48
WATSEKA — Trenton Montez and Anthony Zamora each had 16 points as the Cornjerkers won at the Watseka Holiday Tournament on Saturday.
Wyatt Eisenmann had nine points for Hoopeston Area, while Preston VanDeVeer had eight, Owen Root had seven and Kendrick Sigerill had six.
The Cornjerkers beat St. Anne 67-48 on Friday. Sigerill had 21 points, Zamora and Root each had 17 points and Van DeVeer added seven.
Oakwood 68, A-P 37
ARMSTRONG — The Oakwood boys basketball team cruised to a 68-37 win over Armstrong-Potomac on Friday.
Dalton Hobick had 20 points for the Comets, who were up only 29-22 at halftime, but outscored the Trojans 39-15 in the second half, while Alec Harrison had 13, Tanner Pichon had 11 and Brody Taflinger added eight.
Cain Buhr and Kollin Asbury each had 15 for the Trojans.
The Comets will next play on Dec. 26th, when they will start play at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla.
Salt Fork 50, Tri-County 30
SHILOH — The Salt Fork boys basketball team hit the road and picked up a 50-30 win over Tri-County on Friday.
Garrett Taylor had 24 points to lead the Storm, while Blake Norton had 11 points, Jameson Remole had six, Blake Hettmansberger had five and Gavin Chew added four points.
The Storm will face Chrisman on Tuesday.
De La Salette 47, Geo-RF 39
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys basketball team took the early lead, but could not hold on to it as the Buffaloes lost to Notre Dame De La Salette 47-39 on Friday.
A'Jhon Watson had 11 points to lead the Buffaloes, while Jace Latoz had 10 points, Aaron Maquet had nine and Cameron Steinbaugh added six.
The Buffaloes will take on Fisher on Thursday.
Covington loses two
The Trojans suffered two losses with a 50-32 loss to Lafayette Central Catholic on Friday and 48-35 to North Montgomery on Saturday.
Dane Gerling had 12 points for Covington on Friday while Coye Ferguson had nine and Duncan Keller had six.
In Saturday's game, Ferguson had 10, Austin Stein had nine and Gerling had eight.
The Trojans will play Attica in the Bi-County Tournament on Wednesday.
Fountain Central 72, Western Boone 34
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs had a 34-14 halftime lead and were able to cruise on Saturday against the Stars.
Will Harmon had 20 points to lead Fountain Central and Mason Larkin had 17 points.
The Mustangs were coming off a 63-15 win over Attica on Friday where 11 players scored.
The Mustangs will play in the Bi-County Tournament on Wednesday against Seeger.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
N. Vermillion 46, Geo-RF 42
GEORGETOWN — The Falcons scored 10 points in overtime as they got past the Buffaloes on Monday.
Lauren Ellis had 12 points for North Vermillion, while Tera Thompson had nine points and Braylee Brown, Savannah Pollard and Cadence Dunham each had five points.
Addi Spesard had 12 points to lead Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Kendall Roberts had eight, Sydney Spesard had seven and J'Lynn Waltz added five.
St. Thomas More 44, Oakwood 36
FITHIAN — The Comets were outscored 14-4 in the fourth quarter in a loss to the Sabers on Saturday.
Addie Wright had 19 points for Oakwood, while Jaydah Arrowsmith had seven and Nikita Taylor added five points.
The Comets were scheduled to play St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday, but the game was moved up to Wednesday at 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
N. Vermillion second at Seeger
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Falcons took second to host Seeger at the Seeger Invitational on Saturday.
Ayden Rangel (120 pounds), Wyatt Walters (126), Andrew Botner (145), Landen Baker (170) and Aiden Hinchee (220) all won individual titles for North Vermillion.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois 76, Missouri 66
COLUMBIA, Mo. — While the Illini were short-handed, they had enough to beat the Tigers in the Braggin Rights game.
Genesis Bryant had 20 points with five assists and two steals for Illinois, while Adalia McKenzie had 21 points, Kendall Bostic had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Brynn Shoup-Hill had 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Illini are 10-2 and will face Florida Athletic on Wednesday at noon.
SPHL HOCKEY
Bobcats 0-3 for weekend
DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats returned home for two games against the Knoxville Ice Dogs and a game against the Peoria Rivermen on Sunday.
The Bobcats lost to Knoxville 7-1 on Friday and 5-1 on Saturday. In Friday's game, the Bobcats scored first as Davis Kirkendall scored on an assist from Gianni Vitali, but the Ice Dogs would go up 2-1 at the end of the first period and go from there.
In Saturday's game, Tyler Dill scored the lone goal for Vermilion County with Austin Albrecht and Matt O'Shaugnessy getting and assist.
On Sunday, the Bobcats lost to the Rivermen 5-2. Dill and TJ Sneath each had a goal and Albrecht, Vasim Vasjokin and Adam Eby each had a assist.
The Bobcats will return to action on Thursday, when they will play the Quad City Storm.
