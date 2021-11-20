CISSNA PARK — Kankakee Bishop McNamara junior guard Tessa DiPietra hit a short bank shot in the final seconds that gave the Irish a 45-43 victory over the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils at the Timberwolf Tipoff Classic on Thursday night.
DiPetra had a game-high 13 points for Bishop McNamara while Cailey Strahan had 10 in the winning effort.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Sophia Rome had a game-high 17 for the Blue Devils, while Ella Myers chipped in with 9 — all of them coming on a three 3-pointers.
The tournament concludes today with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin facing Momence at 9 a.m., while Armstrong-Potomac (3-0) will play Kankakee (3-0) in the championship contest at 1:30 p.m.
Salt Fork 38, Donovan 17
DONOVAN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team jumped out to a 38-17 halftime lead enroute to a 56-38 win over Donovan on Thursday.
Alexa Jamison had 28 points to lead the Storm, while Karlie Cain had 14 points and Macie Russell added eight points.
The Storm will host Seeger today.
St. Thomas More 44, Oakwood 37
FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team fought hard with St. Thomas More, but the Comets lost to the Sabers 44-37 on Thursday.
Ashlynn Pinnick and Addie Wright each had 15 points for the Comets, while Jayda Arrowsmith had four points.
The Comets will start play in the McDonald's Comet Classic today against Martinsville.
Frontier 50, Fountain Central 39
CHALMERS, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team had a 21-17 halftime lead, but could not hang on against Frontier in a 50-39 loss on Thursday.
Larissa Bowers had 12 points with eight rebounds for the Mustangs, while Jerzi Hershberger had nine points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Katie Brown had six rebounds off the bench.
The Mustangs will face South Newton on Saturday.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Colorado State 66, Bradley 60
U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS — After sitting out two games with an ankle injury, Danville grad Kendle Moore had two points, two rebounds and two assists as the Rams won at the Paradise Jam.
Colorado State is 4-0 and will face Creighton today in the semifinals.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Murray State 78, Chattanooga 55
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Oakwood grad Katelyn Young had 14 points with seven rebounds as the Racers won on the road.
Murray State is 4-1 and will face Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday.
SIUE 71, Illinois 62
CHAMPAIGN — Danville grad Mikala Hall and the Southern Illinois-Edwardsville women's basketball team made the most of their trip to the State Farm Center.
Hall had five points as the Cougars beat the Illini 71-62 on Thursday. Gabby Nikitnaite had 15 points to lead the team, while Mikayla Kinnard and Ajulu Thatha each had 14 points and Allie Troeckler added 11.
Aaliyah Nye led the Illini with 17 points, while De'Myla Brown had 11 points, Erika Porter had seven points, Jada Peebles had six points and four assists and Kendall Bostic had 13 rebounds.
The Cougars are 1-2 and will play Butler on Tuesday, while the Illini are 2-1 and will face UC-Riverside on Sunday.
Notre Dame 71, Fordham 56
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples had eight points with five rebounds as the Notre Dame women's basketball team beat out Fordham 71-56 on Thursday.
The Irish go to 4-0 and will host Bryant on Sunday.
Geo. Washington 47, Old Dominion 45
NORFOLK, Va. — Schlarman Academy grad Sierra Bell had two assists and a rebound as the George Washington women's basketball team beat Old Dominion 47-45 on Thursday.
The Colonials are 2-2 and will face Quinnipiac on Monday.
Youngstown St. 79, Oakland 68
ROCHESTER, Mich. — Schlarman Academy grad Sydney Gouard had two points with a rebound as the Oakland basketball team lost 79-68 to Youngstown State on Thursday.
The Golden Grizzlies are 1-2 and will face Robert Morris University on Saturday.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Davis to run NCAA Championships
CHAMPAIGN — Oakwood grad and Illinois runner Jon Davis will run among the best in the nation today in the NCAA Cross Country Championships.
The race will take place in Tallahassee, Fla. and will start at 9 a.m. and will be shown on ESPNU.
