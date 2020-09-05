DANVILLE — Even though Rance Bryant had medalist honors, a tie would turn into trouble for the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys golf team.
The Blue Devils tied with St. Joseph-Ogden in a meet at Harrison Park Golf Course at 202, but SJO had the lowest high score at 53 to break the tie.
Bryant had a 41 for BHRA, while Owen Miller and Nick Garmon each had a 53, Leighton Meeker and Issac Tabels each had a 55 and Carson Darby added a 58.
The Blue Devils will face Watseka and Westville on Tuesday.
Centennial 177, Danville 208
DANVILLE — Ben Omark had a 47, but the Vikings lost to the Chargers at Turtle Run Golf Course.
Bodyn Gagno had a 49 for Danville, while Cabot McLaughlin had a 51, Ryan Jaruseski had a 61, Landyn Ford scored a 65 and Zach Spencer carded a 69.
Covington 3, N. Vermillion 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans were able to beat the Falcons on Thursday 25-1, 25-8, 25-11.
Holly Linville had four kills and 11 aces for Covington, while Amber Cruser had nine kills and Nai’a Pettit added six kills.
The Trojans will travel to Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
Pierce dominates at Farmer City
FARMER CITY — Oakwood’s Bobby Pierce was able to turn back the field on Thursday for an win in a $5,000 MARS Super Late Model Series race at Farmer City Raceway.
Before the race’s only caution flag flew with six laps remaining in the MARS Super Late Model DIRTcar Racing Series Feature event, Pierce had lapped up to eighth-place and was carrying a seven-second advantage over second-place Ryan Unzicker when the yellow came out, erasing the big lead and putting a hungry field right on his bumper.
“The whole race, I was pretty nervous, even though I had that big of a lead because I’m used to seeing a distance being shown to me from the guy in second. It had me up on the wheel most of the time,” Pierce said.
Pierce would get off the restart and would reach the end of the field by lap 10.
Pierce smoothly maneuvered around slower traffic, using multiple grooves to make passes, and looked to have the race in-hand if only it weren’t for the Lap 35 caution. On the first restart attempt, third-running Jason Feger got a good run out of Turn 4 and dove deep under Pierce into Turn 1 in a shot for the lead. He ended up spinning around in front of the field after contact with Pierce and was forced to restart near the rear.
“Something about happened on that first restart when Feger charged in there and got the door,” Pierce said. “Luckily, it didn’t cut any tires down or anything. That second restart I hit a lot better and never saw anyone on my left side after that, so I was trying to hit my marks. I knew there was six [laps] to go, so I was just counting the laps down.
Pierce was racing in the second night of action on Friday night.
