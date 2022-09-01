DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin golf team defeated Oakwood 187-221 on Wednesday at Harrison Park Golf Course.
Leighton Meeker and Cooper Carpenter each had a 45 for the Blue Devils, while Cruz Dubois had a 48 and Ayden Golden added a 49.
Nate Stewart had a 48 to lead the Comets, while Mason Goodner had a 50, Kyler McFarland shot a 55 and Riley Whaling added a 68.
The Blue Devils will be part of the Danville High Invitational on Friday at Turtle Run Golf Course.
Salt Fork 213, Westville 237
DANVILLE — The Salt Fork golf team were able to beat Westville 213-237 at Harrison Park Golf Course on Tuesday.
Amelia Birge won medalist honors for the Storm with a 45, while Brock Wantland had a 49, Brant Hackman had a 57 and Kendal Shults added a 61.
Ty Williamson shot a 54 to lead the Tigers, while Jackson Priest had a 60, Jacob McCool had a 61 and Austin Shannon added a 62.
Hoopeston Area third in meet
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys golf team hosted Watseka, St. Anne, Donovan and Cissna Park on Tuesday at Hubbard Trail Country Club.
The Cornjerkers took third as a team. Wyatt Eisenmann had a 47 to lead the team, while Ethan Steiner had a 48, Trenton Montei had a 57 and Ethan Harding added a 59.
In girls golf play, Hoopeston Area beat out Watseka 283-298. Taylor Page had a 55 for the Cornjerkers, while Shay Layden and Macy Rayls each had a 75 and Julie Miguel had a 78.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Seeger 223, Parke Heritage 244
ATTICA, Ind. — The Patriots cruised past the Panthers at Harrison Hills Golf Course.
Macy Kerr had a 52 to lead Seeger, while Jayci Halsema had a 56, Joey Salts had a 57 and Maddie Hays added a 58.
The Patriots are 13-5 overall and 10-1 in the Wabash River Conference.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
GRFW 5, Bismarck-Henning 4
BISMARCK — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville soccer team battled with Bismarck-Henning through double overtime and penalty kicks before the Buffaloes won 5-4.
The game ended at 3-3 in regulation and 4-4 in the first overtime period. After the second overtime period, the game went into penalty kicks. GRF/Westville won 4-3 with Matthew Darling getting a key save.
Luke Barney had a goal in regulation and a goal in overtime for the Bufflaoes while Coy Potter had a goal and Nathan Blue had an assist.
Oakwood/SF 3, Hoopeston 0
HOOPESTON — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team made some history and picked up a big win on Tuesday with a 3-0 win over Hoopeston Area.
Grant Powell had two goals and hit his 44th career goal, breaking Brady Tevebaugh's record that was set in the spring 2021 season.
Brody Taflinger had a goal and two assists, while Joshua Ruch had six saves in goal for the Comets, who is 3-1-1 overall and 3-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Owen Root had 12 saves in goal for Hoopeston Area, who is 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will play St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Fountain Central 3, Covington 2
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — With two wins in singles action, the Fountain Central boys tennis team defeated Covington 3-2 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Gabe McCollum and Noah Armstrong each win in singles for the Mustangs, while the doubles team of Wes Jackson and Lukas Miller also won.
Evan Norton won in singles for the Trojans, while the team of Myles Potter and Jackson Kindell won in doubles.
The Mustangs are 5-1 and 1-0 in the Wabash River Conference and will host the Fountain Central Invitational on Saturday.
Southmont 3, Seeger 2
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Thomas Lemming and the doubles team of Caleb Edwards and Dylan Walters each won, but the Patriots lost on Tuesday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Danville 8, Chatham Glenwood 1
CHATHAM — The Lady Vikings won all of their singles matches as they won on the road Tuesday.
Lexi Ellis, Anna Houpt, Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne, Cici Brown, Reese Rundle and Brooklyn Behrens each won for Danville while the teams of Ellis and Houpt, Brown and Rundle and Behrens and Hannah Schroeder won in doubles.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
BHRA 2, Danville 0
BISMARCK — After beating Schlarman Academy on Monday, the Danville volleyball team went on the road to play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
In the end, the Blue Devils beat the Vikings 25-14, 25-20.
BHRA will travel to Villa Grove today.
Geo-RF 2, Schlarman 0
DANVILLE — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team evened its record to 4-4 after a 25-13, 25-18 win over Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.
J'Lynn Waltz had seven kills for the Buffaloes while Jasmine Ray and Kendall Roberts each had four kills, Milee Ellis had three kills, Makaelyn Lagacy had two kills and four aces and Sierra Cunningham had two kills and three aces.
Westville 3, N. Vermillion 0
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Westville volleyball team went across the border to face North Vermillion and was able to get a 25-15, 25-13, 25-23 win on Tuesday.
Ella Miller had 17 kills, six digs and two aces for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 32 assist, three kills and two aces, Maddison Appl had seven kills and two blocks, Lilly Meeker had seven kills, six aces and a block, Hadley Jones had two kills and a assist and Aubrie Jenkins and Kelsie High each had two digs.
The Tigers are 6-1.
Rantoul 2, A-P 0
RANTOUL — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team lost its first match of the season on Tuesday with a 25-22, 26-24 loss to Rantoul.
Lily Jameson had four kills, 12 assists, three digs, a block and a ace for the Trojans, while Gracie Gordon had six kills and a block, Ella Lund had four kills and a block, Gigi Mulvaney had a kill and two blocks and Cami Howie had six digs.
The Trojans are 3-1 and will face LeRoy today.
Seeger 3, Attica 0
ATTICA, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team swept up Attica 25-18, 26-24, 25-17 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Chase Lemming had 16 kills and 12 digs for the Patriots, while Paige Laffoon had seven kills, 14 digs and five aces, Addie Shrader had seven kills and 10 digs, Anna Moore had 30 assists and Aubry Cole had 11 digs.
