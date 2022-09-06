BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team continued its strong start to the season on Saturday with a 46-8 win over Dwight/Gardner South Wilmington.
Michael Hackman got things going with a 20-yard touchdown run and added a two-point conversion run for a 8-0 lead.
DGSW tied the game early in the second quarter, but that was the last time the game was competitive. Hackman scored on a five-yard run to break the tie, then Ayden Ingram would catch a 38-yard pass from Karson Stevenson for a score and would return an interception 86 yards for another score and Owen Miller ended the scoring in the quarter on a 35-yard pass from Stevenson.
Hackman scored his third touchdown of the game in the third quarter and kicker Liam Oxendine hit a 30-yard field goal to end the scoring.
Hackman ran for 115 yards, while Evan Parish had 61 yards, Chaz Dubois ran for 43 yards, Oxendine ran for 38 and Logan Hughes ran for 36.
Stevenson passed for 128 yards with Miller getting three passes for 68 yards and Ingram two passes for 50 yards.
The Blue Devils will travel to Watseka on Friday.
South Fork 38, Schlarman 32
DANVILLE — The Hilltoppers had its home opener on Saturday, but it was ruined by visiting South Fork.
Schlarman Academy is 0-2 and will host Edwardsville Metro-Lutheran on Saturday.
Westville 63, Watseka 12
WESTVILLE — What looked at the outset as a close game, became a blowout on Friday as the Westville football team beat Watseka 63-12.
The Tigers were up only 14-12 with seven minutes left in the first quarter and would take over from there. Trent McMasters would return a kick 79 yards for a score while Houston Bryant ran for a four-yard score to end the first half 28-12.
Drew Wichtowski hit Landon Haurez for an 8-yard score in the second quarter and Bryant ran for 3 and 11 yard scores for an 49-12 halftime lead.
The Tigers added two more touchdowns in the third to end scoring.
Bryant ran for 123 yards and four touchdowns, while Wichtowski ran for 65 yards and passed for 11 yards and two scores, which included an 61-yard pass to Haurez for the first score of the game.
The Tigers will travel to Dwight next week.
Salt Fork 42, Momence 7
MOMENCE — The Salt Fork football team scored early and often as they beat Momence 42-7 on Friday.
Ben Jessup got the scoring going with a 29-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter, Ethan Davis had a 48-yard touchdown run later in the quarter, Jameson Remole hit Garrett Taylor with an 18-yard scoring pass and Ethan McLain scored on a 34-yard run for a 28-0 first quarter lead.
In the second quarter, Jessup ran for a 13-yard score and Remole scored on a 11-yard run for a 42-0 halftime lead.
Jessup ended up with 77 yards, Davis had 79 and McLain had 49 and Remole completed two passes to Taylor for 44 yards.
The Storm are 2-0 and will face Seneca at home next week.
Seneca 49, HAAP 16
SENECA — The Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football team hit the road on Friday to take on Seneca.
The Cornjerkers could not get the win, losing 49-16 to the Irish.
Anthony Zamora had 136 yards passing with a touchdown pass to Kollin Asbury and had 64 yards rushing with a touchdown run.
HAAP returns home next week to play Momence.
Seeger 52, Attica 7
ATTICA, Ind. — The Seeger football team cruised in its Wabash River Conference opener on Friday, beating Attica 52-7.
The Patriots jumped to a 39-7 halftime lead with two touchdown runs and a 70-yard kickoff return by Rayce Carr, a touchdown run by Brody Ashby, a 20-yard touchdown pass from Noah Stephen to Finn McClain, and a 40-yard scoring run by Tucker Herndon.
In the third quarter, Carr scored on a 47-yard run and Sam Clem scored on a 12-yard run to finish the scoring.
Seeger is 1-2 and 1-0 in the WRC and will host Riverton Parke next week.
Riverton Parke 26, Fountain Central 14
MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Fountain Central football team hit the road in its Wabash River Conference opener against Riverton Parke on Friday.
The Mustangs were down 14-0 early in the game and could not recover as they lost 26-14 to the Panthers.
Fountain Central got on the board in the first quarter on an 80-yard return by Dawson Blue to cut the lead to 14-6. Riverton Parke scored again for a 20-6 lead in the third quarter before Owen Acton scored in the fourth quarter with a nine-yard touchdown run for the Mustangs and added a two-point conversion run to get to 20-14.
The Panthers scored in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Fountain Central is 0-3 and 0-1 in the WRC and will face Covington next week.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Danville, BHRA competes at Charleston
CHARLESTON — The Danville and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin cross-country teams were part of the Charleston Invitational on Saturday.
In the girls meet, Allison Thompson took sixth with a time of 20 minutes, 10 seconds for the Vikings, while Brooklyn Warfield ran a 25:10 and Rosa Vazquez ran a 26:09.
The DHS boys team took 14th as Evan Vredenberg ran a 18:39, Andrei Pacheco finished in 19:15, Josiah Williams ran in 20:05, Revan Bailey finished in 20:38 and Jesse Grupe ended at 21:30.
The BHRA boys team was 16th with Josh Gernand scoring a 19:13, Utah Thomas finishing in 20:39, Noah Drude finished in 21:35, Everett Crawley ran the course in 22:16, Daniel McKinney ran in 25:51 and Michael Rodgers finished in 36:58.
The Blue Devil girls took 13th with Aleah Potter running in 22:22, Elleannah Hedgecock finishing in 23:26, Addie Hensold finished in24:21, Reesey Labean ran in 25:38, Neveah Scott ran in 26:29 and Maya McCool finished in 36:34.
Local runners compete in Classic
CHRISMAN — While no local teams had team scores, there were a lot of local runners in Saturday's Chrisman Cow Chip Classic.
Seth Ellis was 22nd in the boys race at 18:09 for Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Schlarman Academy's Jack Barber finished the race in 19:54 while teammate Liam Rome finished in 22:13. Oakwood's Bryson Capansky ran the course in 20:48, while teammate Logan Henthorn ran it in 20:54 and Ben Darling ran in 22:47.
Armstrong-Potomac's Eli Kennel ran the course in 21:46 with teammate Isaiah Newnum ran in 27:45, while Westville's Josiah Schluter ran in 24:18. Schlarman's Mark Lehmann ran the course in 23:11 and Salvador Guerrero ran the course in 25:16.
In the girls race, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Leah Phipps ran the race in 22:41, wile Oakwood's Kalie Tison ran the race at 25:24 and teammate Addie Wright ran it in 27:51. Cala Reifsteck ran a 26:15 for Armstrong-Potomac, while Savanna Skinner ran the race in 26:31 for Westville.
Fountain Central competes in Invite
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Mustangs' cross-country teams competed in the Lafayette Harrison Invite.
Hayden Kler led the boys team with a time of 17:56, while Brailey Hoagland had a time of 21:35 to lead the girls team.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
OSF 7, ALAH 0
ARTHUR — The Comets were able to shutout Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond on Saturday.
Grant Powell ahd three goals and an assist for Oakwood/Salt Fork, while Reef Pacot ahd two goals and two assist, Ty Smooth had a goal and a assist, Saul Carrillo had a goal and Thomas Wells and Brody Taflinger each had an assist.
Joshua Ruch had a save in goal for the Comets, who are 5-1-1 overall.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Fountain Central wins invite
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Thanks to the performance of their doubles teams, the Mustangs were able to win the Fountain Central Tennis Invitational of Lafayette Central Catholic, West Vigo and Attica.
The doubles teams of Brayden Prickett and Koby Wolf and Wes Jackson and Lukas Miller won individual titles for Fountain Central, who will play South Vermillion on Wednesday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Danville plays New Trier
NORMAL — After rain ruined the Edwardsville Invitational, the Vikings played two doubles-only matches against New Trier.
The Vikings tied with New Trier White 2-2 with the teams of Lexi Ellis and Anna Houpt and Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne getting wins. Ellis and Houpt got the lone win for Danville against New Trier Green,
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Salt Fork wins own Classic
CATLIN — The Storm beat Ridgeview, Arthur Christian and Tuscola by 2-0 scores to win the inaugural Storm Classic.
Kendyl Hurt had 23 kills for the day, while Macie Russell had 11 kills, Alexa Jamison had 34 assists and Karlie Caine had five aces.
A-P wins Altamont tourney
ALTAMONT — The Trojans was 1-1-1 in pool play, but rolled to a win over Cumberland and a 25-15, 22-25, 15-12 win over host Altamont to win the Altamont Tournament.
Lily Jameson had 12 kills, 74 assists, 11 aces, five blocks and 50 digs for Armstrong-Potomac, while Gracie Gordon had 29 kills and 10 blocks, Ella Lund had 25 kills, 43 digs, two blocks and three aces, Cami Howie had 11 kills and 41 digs, Gigi Mulvaney had nine kills and even blocks, Kaylee Blackford had eight kills, four blocks and 13 digs, and Tinley Parkerson had seven aces and 33 digs.
Seeger 0-2 in tourney
FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Patriots lost to Lafayette Jefferson 25-21, 22-25, 16-14 and host Clinton Prairie 26-24, 25-19 on Saturday.
Anna Moore had 44 assists and 10 digs for Seeger, while Chase Lemming had 26 kills and 12 digs and Addie Shrader had six kills and 24 digs.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
DACC competes at Open
CHARLESTON — The Jaguars battled against major teams at the Walt Crawford Open on Friday.
Pearson Kolton was 69th in the men's race at 30 minutes, 45 seconds, while Allie Pickett was 52nd in the women's race (23:07), Hamilton Madison was 59th (25:57) and Rachael Smith was 61st (30:50).
COLLEGE GOLF
Lancaster wins Red Tail Run
DECATUR — The Danville Area Community College men's golf team played in the Illinois Central College Red Tail Run on Friday.
Jaguar Grady Lancaster won the individual title with a score of 125. He birdied the last three out of four holes to tie for first and won the tie-breaker with a score of 66 in the second round.
Cameron Bergman had a 146 for DACC, who ended up third as a team, while AJ Johnson had a 147, Caleb Lavender had a 149 and Luke Mettemeyer had a 167.
