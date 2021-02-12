BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball had a quick start and used that to cruise past Schlarman Academy 89-51 in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Friday.
Elijah Tidwell had 28 points to lead the Blue Devils, who bolted to a 38-33 halftime lead, while Brett Miedel had 23 and Michael Hackman added 13.
Jamal Taylor had 25 points for the Hilltoppers, while Josh Wright had 11 and Jason Craig added 10.
The Blue Devils will take on Decatur St. Teresa today, while Schlarman will travel to Hoopeston Area on Tuesday.
Covington 58, Seeger 52
COVINGTON, Ind. — Logan Pinkerton had 23 points with 11 rebounds as the Trojans got past the Patriots.
Alan Karrfalt had 16 points and five steals for Covington, while Duncan Keller had 14 points.
The Trojans will take on Clinton Prairie today, while the Patriots will take on Clinton Central today.
Milford 52, Oakwood 31
FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team lost their second straight game in two days on Thursday with a 52-31 loss to Milford.
Addie Wright had 10 points to lead the Comets, who was down 38-14 at halftime, while Ashlynn Pinnick had six, Jaydan Arrowsmith had five and Aaliyah Denius and Karsen Rupp each added four.
Abby Tovey had 20 points for Milford, while Emmaleah Marshino had eight and Caley Mowrey and Tiffany Schroeder each had six points.
The Comets return to action on Thursday against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Danville falls in dual meet
DANVILLE — The Danville boys swimming team went up against Champaign Central and Peoria Richwoods on Thursday, but the team lost to Central 60-19 and Richwoods 57-26.
Alexander Faulkner won the 200-yard individual medley for the Vikings with a time of 2 minutes, 15.25 seconds and was second in the 100 backstroke (1:03.81), while William Bruett was second in the 50-yard freestyle (25.20) and Dominic Kelly was third in the 100 freestyle (1:02.40).
The 200 medley relay of Bruett, Faulkner, Kelly and Alex Ritchey was second with a time of 2:06.03.
FPHL to start with four teams
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Federal Professional Hockey League is ready to start, but only four teams will be able to play.
The League announced on Thursday that they will start play on Feb. 19, but the Carolina Thunderbirds, Columbus River Dragons, Elmira Enforcers and Port Huron Prowlers will start play.
The other teams, including the Danville Dashers, may join the season when they receive the necessary clearance from relevant officials at the State and local level on procedure, protocol and arena availability.
“We are extremely happy to report that some meaningful FPHL hockey will be played this season” FPHL Commissioner Don Kirnan said. “Every team is working hard with its local officials to be able to play this season in a safe and responsible manner. These things are very fluid and often out of the team’s control. What works for some teams does not work for others, but we’re committed to allowing everyone who can play in this environment the chance to do so.”
The regular season will consist of different number of game per team with a minimum of 16 games needed to be played to be eligible to called the regular season champions. Any team that joins the season after Feb. 19 must hit the same 16-game threshold to be in the running.
The season will collude on April 18 and an end of season tournament will be held at a site to be determined later in April.
