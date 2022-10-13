ROSSVILLE — The best runners of the Vermilion Valley Conference came together for the VVC meet at Hubbard Trail Golf Course on Tuesday.
In the end, it was Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin who won both the boys and girls team titles.
Josh Gernand led the Blue Devils in the boys race, taking third with a time of 17 minutes, 32 seconds, while Utah Thomas was seventh (19:00), Noah Drude was 13th (19:47) and Daniel McKinney was 15th (19:54).
Schlarman was third as a team with Jack Barber leading the way at 11th place (19:34). Hoopeston Area had two top ten finishes with Eli Hasting (18:30) and Keenan Anderson (18:39), Eli Kennel was eighth for Armstrong-Potomac (19:35), Bryson Capansky led Oakwood/Salt Fork in 10th (19:19), Seth Ellis was the top finisher for Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm in fourth (18:01) and Josiah Schlueter was 29th to lead Westville (22:34).
In the girls race, Aleah Potter was second for BHRA (21:25), while Addie Hensold was fifth (22:41), Reesey LaBean was seventh (23:53) and Nevaeah Scott was eighth (24:13).
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Macie Russell won the race with a time of 20:18, while teammate Kalie Tison was sixth (22:50) and Armstrong-Potomac's Cala Reifsteck was ninth (24:47).
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Watseka 1, Hoopeston Area 0
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers' season ended on Wednesday on a late Warrior goal in an IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal.
Owen Root had four saves in goal for Hoopeston Area, who end the season at 14-7-1.
Brianna Dominguez scored the lone goal for Watseka, who will play Bloomington Central Catholic in the regional championship on Friday.
U. University 5, Oakwood/SF 3
CHAMPAIGN — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team's season ended with a 5-3 loss to Urbana University High on Tuesday in an IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal.
Ethan Merritt had two goals for the Comets, while Reef Pacot had a goal and Brody Taflinger, Macen Phillips and Ty Smoot each had one assist.
Joshua Ruch had 10 saves in goal for OSF, who ends the season at 20-5-2.
Monticello 5, Geo/RF/Westville 0
URBANA — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville boys soccer team fell to Monticello 5-0 on Tuesday in an IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal.
The Sages move on to play Urbana University on Friday in the regional final.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Hoopeston Area 2, A-P 0
ARMSTRONG — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team defeated Armstrong-Potomac 25-17, 25-18 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Kaitlynn Lange had eight kills and two aces for the Cornjerkers, while Tobi West had 17 assists and Bre Crose had 15 digs and six kills.
Lily Jameson had three kills, 11 digs and eight assists for the Trojans, while Gracie Gordon had three kills and Brynn Spencer, Kyla Bullington and Gigi Mulvaney each had two kills.
Westville 2, Chrisman 0
WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team was able to beat Chrisman 25-11, 25-14 in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Tuesday.
Ella Miller had 19 kills and nine digs for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 26 assists and 10 digs, Lilly Meeker had six kills and a block, Lydia Gondzur had 10 digs and five assist and Maddison Appl had four kills and two blocks.
The Tigers will face Schlarman Academy today.
Watseka 2, Salt Fork 0
CATLIN — The Salt Fork volleyball team fell to Watseka 25-22, 25-20 on Tuesday at home.
The Storm will play Oakwood today.
